55 remain in contention for Randox Grand National after latest forfeit stage

There are 55 horses still in contention for the 2026 Randox Grand National following Tuesday's forfeit stage.
2024 hero I Am Maximus, runner-up in the race 12 months ago, still heads the weights on 11-12 and he's closely followed by stablemate and 2025 winner Nick Rockett, who recently finished third on his first run back since last year's Aintree heroics.
They are both trained by Willie Mullins, who is responsible for current market leader Grangeclare West, while the Irish and British champion trainer also has Captain Cody, Lecky Watson, Spanish Harlem, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Quai De Bourbon and Shanbally Kid still in contention for the April 11 marathon.
Iroko and Jagwar - both trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero - help form an ultra-strong squad for owner JP McManus, who also has Cheltenham Festival winner Johnnywho (Jonjo & AJ O'Neill), novice Oscars Brother (Connor King) and the high-class Spillane's Tower (Jimmy Mangan) also towards the head of the antepost market.
Rebecca Curtis relies on Haiti Couleurs, with Henry De Bromhead set to saddle Monty's Star and Gorgeous Tom as leading players. De Bromhead has also left in Amirite, Harry Des Ongrais and The Short Go much further down the weights.
Favori De Champdou and Gerri Colombe could be two of Gordon Elliott's main contenders this year, with Gavin Cromwell still weighing up whether to head to Merseyside with his Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase winner Final Orders, who is one of several entries who also has the option of an engagement in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.
Intense Raffles, Pic Roc, Resplendent Grey and Myretown were among the 14 horses taken out of the race on Tuesday and there will be a maximum of 34 runners in the Grand National, as was the case for the first time last April. Dan Skelton's Panic Attack is now 34th on the list of acceptors.
2026 Randox Grand National
Paddy Power: 10 Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Iroko, Jagwar, 16 Haiti Couleurs, Johnnywho, Montys Star, 20 Captain Cody, Nick Rockett, Oscars Brother, Panic Attack, Spillane’s Tower, 25 Favori De Champdou, Gerri Colombe, Gorgeous Tom, Lecky Watson, Now Is The Hour, Stellar Story, 33 Banbridge, Final Orders, Jordans, Perceval Legallois, 40 Deep Cave, High Class Hero, Quai De Bourbon, Three Card Brag, 50 bar.
1/5 odds, 5 places each-way
Full odds can be found here
THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED SINCE THE FIRST SCRATCHINGS DEADLINE: Better Days Ahead (IRE), Croke Park (IRE), Gentlemansgame, Grey Dawning (IRE), Handstands (IRE), Intense Raffles (FR), Leave of Absence (FR), Myretown (IRE), O'Moore Park (IRE), Pic Roc (IRE), Resplendent Grey (IRE), Search For Glory (IRE), Stolen Silver (FR), Western Fold (IRE)
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