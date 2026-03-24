Randox Grand National 2026 latest | Jagwary Jagwar or rock-solid Iroko?

Our David Ord pays a visit to Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's in Cheshire to see two live Randox Grand National hopefuls.

Jagwar is fresh and well ahead of the Randox Grand National. That message was received loud and clear as he walked towards the gallops in a quiet corner of rural Cheshire. Journalists gather around the edge of the all-weather circuit, and he lashes out in our direction, filling a seasoned racing reporter’s hood with sand with a mere flick of his back legs. Iroko looks around to see what the fuss is and gets about his business. As do the team at Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s. Because its crunch time. Just shy of three weeks to Aintree and in front of us are two of the biggest British darts at the world’s greatest race. Iroko has been there and done it. Coming from a seemingly impossible position to finish a running-on fourth in last year’s race.

🏇 55 remain in contention for the Randox Grand National on Saturday 11th April, after the latest forfeit stage, on Tuesday.@AintreeRaces | @PaddyPower | @RacingTV pic.twitter.com/G1xxzzIMTZ — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 24, 2026

He scoped dirty after his prep race, in the Ultima at Cheltenham, where he was joined by Jagwar. Where he did a very Jagwary thing. Making a bad early blunder, clouting the eighth, going left three out, switching back and around horses before taking the second last by the roots and then somehow looking the likely winner halfway up the run-in only to go duck left and have to settle for second behind owner-mate Johnnywho. It’s quite a watch – even on the replay. Maybe he took exception to the Jagwary tag when he lashed out. But you watch him walk around in front of you and you’re struck by the fact here’s a horse with about 90% of what you need to win a National. And the other 10% is lurking in there – somewhere. He and his stablemate are 10/1 joint-favourites with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Guerriero is the man facing the questions and as ever takes the responsibility in his stride. We talk Jagwar first. “Cheltenham taught us something we needed to know and that’s the fact he stays that trip well and will get further too the way he came up the hill,” he says. “He wasted a helluva lot of energy through the race with his jumping.” So how he will he handle the fences at Aintree? “It sounds silly, but I don’t think he’s suited to Cheltenham. It’s so tight and he’s huge with a massive stride. It’s not a very rhythmic track for a big horse like him. I do think going to Aintree with that big, long straight is going to help a lot. He can stay in a straight line and use that huge stride rather than take back, go round a bend and the rest,” he continues. “I don’t think we’ll be too far back with him in the race. We’ll probably try and ride him halfway and not ask him to make up too much ground but look where Iroko came form last year. He flew home to take fourth. It all depends on how fast they go. How frustrating has it been to see a couple of decent pots slip through Jagwar’s hooves this time around? “Last year he won four on the trot and then at Cheltenham. This year he just isn’t improving as fast. He is still improving but not as rapidly as he was then. He’s won a big pot and I’m sure he can winner another. He just hasn’t had things go his way this time. “He’s lumping a lot of weight in decent handicaps now. He’s rated 156 which doesn’t make it easy but I’m sure there’s another big day in him. “The plan is for Mark Walsh to ride, that’s why he rode him at Cheltenham, to get to know him. And hopefully Jonjo will stay on Iroko.”

55 remain in contention for Randox Grand National after latest forfeit stage