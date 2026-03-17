Gerri Colombe strikes at Down Royal as Grand National hero Nick Rockett finishes third

Gordon Elliott's winner was sent off the 8/13 favourite and was always in control of the 3m2f race, though runner-up Roi Mage kept him honest until the winner pulled clear by five lengths in the closing stages.

Willie Mullins' Nick Rockett looked rusty after 11 months off the track in the hands of Patrick Mullins, but he did run on to be a never-nearer six-and-three-quarter length third and he is now qualified for a repeat bid at Aintree.

Paddy Power clipped Gerri Colombe into 25/1 from 33s for the National, while Nick Rockett was left unchanged at 20/1.