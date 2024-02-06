4pm start time for Randox Grand National

The Jockey Club have confirmed the Randox Grand National will have a new earlier start time of 4pm from this year.

Confirmation of the new time comes as a total of 94 horses were entered for the 176th running of the world’s greatest steeplechase on Saturday 13th April at today’s noon deadline. The switch from 5.15pm is one of several changes to the £1 million showpiece first announced nearly four months ago as part of an ongoing focus on equine welfare. Most of the changes, which include reducing the maximum number of runners from 40 to 34, moving the first fence nearer the start of the race and introducing a standing start, were announced in full in October last year. But The Jockey Club explained at the time that while it had been agreed that bringing the start time forward would help assist in ensuring the safest ground conditions, discussions would need to take place to agree the specifics before a new start time could be agreed.