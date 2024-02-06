Randox Grand National entries: Record 64 in race from Ireland

It’s seven more than in in 2023 with 26 from the Gordon Elliott yard and 13 for Willie Mullins. In total 94 horses have been put in the race with a maximum field of 34.

Elliott’s team includes Conflated, Coko Beach, Delta Work and Gavin. The Mullins squad features Asterion Forlonge, Capodanno, Classic Getaway, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible and Stattler.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler leads the home defence.

Nicky Henderson, still seeking his first win in the great race, has Dusart, Fantastic Lady and Mister Coffey in it this year.

Threeunderthrufive is Paul Nicholls’ sole entry while Dan Skelton could turn to Ashtown Lad, Galia des Liteaux, Latenightpass, Le Milos and Sail Away.