Randox Grand National entries: Record 64 in race from Ireland

A record 64 Irish-trained horses have been entered in this year’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.
It’s seven more than in in 2023 with 26 from the Gordon Elliott yard and 13 for Willie Mullins. In total 94 horses have been put in the race with a maximum field of 34.
Elliott’s team includes Conflated, Coko Beach, Delta Work and Gavin. The Mullins squad features Asterion Forlonge, Capodanno, Classic Getaway, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible and Stattler.
Last year’s winner Corach Rambler leads the home defence.
Nicky Henderson, still seeking his first win in the great race, has Dusart, Fantastic Lady and Mister Coffey in it this year.
Threeunderthrufive is Paul Nicholls’ sole entry while Dan Skelton could turn to Ashtown Lad, Galia des Liteaux, Latenightpass, Le Milos and Sail Away.
Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Amirite (IRE) 8 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling Ireland
Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 11 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Bronn (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Busselton (FR) 7 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Capodanno (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Celebre d'Allen (FR) 12 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Cepage (FR) 12 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Chambard (FR) 12 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Coko Beach (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Conflated (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Delta Work (FR) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Desertmore House (IRE) 9 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil Ireland
Diol Ker (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Dunboyne (IRE) 9 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland
Dusart (IRE) 9 BARTLETT & CARTHY Nicky Henderson
Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
Embittered (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Empire Steel (IRE) 10 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
Fakiera (FR) 9 Mrs Martina Griffin Eoin Griffin Ireland
Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10 The Minions Jim Boyle
Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 Ms Rachel Carthy M. F. Morris Ireland
Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Full Back (FR) 9 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Fury Road (IRE) 10 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
Galvin (IRE) 10 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gevrey (FR) 8 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Glengouly (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
Hewick (IRE) 9 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Highland Hunter (IRE) 11 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien
I Am Maximus (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
Its On The Line (IRE) 7 C. C. R. Racing Syndicate Emmet Mullins Ireland
James du Berlais (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Janidil (FR) 10 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Kinondo Kwetu 8 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
Kitty's Light 8 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
Latenightpass 11 Mrs P. A. Ellis Dan Skelton
Le Milos 9 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Macs Charm (IRE) 9 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A. Murphy Ireland
Mac Tottie 11 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Malina Girl (IRE) 7 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland
Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott Ireland
Minella Indo (IRE) 11 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Minella Trump (IRE) 10 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Mister Coffey (FR) 9 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
Moroder (IRE) 10 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins
Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 Paul Byrne & J. Carthy W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nassalam (FR) 7 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland
Ontheropes (IRE) 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Panda Boy (IRE) 8 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil Ireland
Placenet (FR) 7 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson David Pipe
Revels Hill (IRE) 9 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry
Riaan (IRE) 7 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott Ireland
Roi Mage (FR) 12 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
Royal Thief (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Sail Away (FR) 8 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland
Samcro (IRE) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
So des Flos (FR) 7 Mr David Lestrange Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stattler (IRE) 9 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins Ireland
The Goffer (IRE) 7 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland
Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
Tullybeg (IRE) 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Vanillier (FR) 9 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Where It All Began (IRE) 8 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland
