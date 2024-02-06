Sporting Life
Corach Rambler wins the Randox Grand National

Randox Grand National entries: Record 64 in race from Ireland

By Sporting Life
17:01 · TUE February 06, 2024

A record 64 Irish-trained horses have been entered in this year’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.

It’s seven more than in in 2023 with 26 from the Gordon Elliott yard and 13 for Willie Mullins. In total 94 horses have been put in the race with a maximum field of 34.

Elliott’s team includes Conflated, Coko Beach, Delta Work and Gavin. The Mullins squad features Asterion Forlonge, Capodanno, Classic Getaway, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible and Stattler.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler leads the home defence.

Nicky Henderson, still seeking his first win in the great race, has Dusart, Fantastic Lady and Mister Coffey in it this year.

Threeunderthrufive is Paul Nicholls’ sole entry while Dan Skelton could turn to Ashtown Lad, Galia des Liteaux, Latenightpass, Le Milos and Sail Away.

Grand National entries:

Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Amirite (IRE) 8 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling Ireland

Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 11 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bronn (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Busselton (FR) 7 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Capodanno (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Celebre d'Allen (FR) 12 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Cepage (FR) 12 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams

Chambard (FR) 12 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams

Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Coko Beach (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Conflated (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell

Delta Work (FR) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Desertmore House (IRE) 9 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil Ireland

Diol Ker (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Dunboyne (IRE) 9 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland

Dusart (IRE) 9 BARTLETT & CARTHY Nicky Henderson

Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard

Embittered (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Empire Steel (IRE) 10 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson

Fakiera (FR) 9 Mrs Martina Griffin Eoin Griffin Ireland

Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards

Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson

Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10 The Minions Jim Boyle

Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 Ms Rachel Carthy M. F. Morris Ireland

Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Full Back (FR) 9 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore

Fury Road (IRE) 10 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton

Galvin (IRE) 10 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gevrey (FR) 8 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Glengouly (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies

Hewick (IRE) 9 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Highland Hunter (IRE) 11 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien

I Am Maximus (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill

Its On The Line (IRE) 7 C. C. R. Racing Syndicate Emmet Mullins Ireland

James du Berlais (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Janidil (FR) 10 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kinondo Kwetu 8 Gunalt Partnership Sam England

Kitty's Light 8 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams

Latenightpass 11 Mrs P. A. Ellis Dan Skelton

Le Milos 9 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton

Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Macs Charm (IRE) 9 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A. Murphy Ireland

Mac Tottie 11 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen

Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Malina Girl (IRE) 7 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland

Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott Ireland

Minella Indo (IRE) 11 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Minella Trump (IRE) 10 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Mister Coffey (FR) 9 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill

Moroder (IRE) 10 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins

Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 Paul Byrne & J. Carthy W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nassalam (FR) 7 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore

Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland

Ontheropes (IRE) 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Panda Boy (IRE) 8 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil Ireland

Placenet (FR) 7 Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson David Pipe

Revels Hill (IRE) 9 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry

Riaan (IRE) 7 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott Ireland

Roi Mage (FR) 12 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland

Royal Thief (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Sail Away (FR) 8 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton

Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland

Samcro (IRE) 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

So des Flos (FR) 7 Mr David Lestrange Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stattler (IRE) 9 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins Ireland

The Goffer (IRE) 7 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland

Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls

Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins

Tullybeg (IRE) 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Vanillier (FR) 9 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Where It All Began (IRE) 8 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland

