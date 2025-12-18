300/1 winner Blowers sets new record as biggest-priced British winner at Exeter on Thursday

The son of Jack Hobbs was pulled-up on his debut under Rules earlier in the month, when sent off a similarly unconsidered 200/1 chance, but in gruelling conditions he toughed it out best to run out a three-quarter-length winner of the opening Pricedup.Bet Maiden Hurdle, seeing off 5/4 favourite On The Bayou in the process.

There have been a couple of 300/1 winners in Ireland but Equinoctial had set the previous UK record when defying monster odds of 250/1 at Kelso back in 1990, while Blowers' shock triumph comes just three days on from It's Bobsled Time winning at 250s at Naas on Monday.

Trainer Nigel Hawke said on Racing TV: "He's only had a couple of runs, he ran in a point at Larkhill and he's an absolute brute of a horse. His biggest problem is controlling him. Last time, poor Ella (Herbison, jockey), he just got a run on her really and he just did too much around Chepstow. It's great for Besty. The idea was that we've got to get this horse to settle.

"He's still a little bit green but has stayed on well. He just doesn't stop galloping. He's a Jack Hobbs horse, we've always though he was a nice horse if we could control him - that's why the 300/1. To be fair to everyone at the yard, they've done a great job and it is what it's all about."