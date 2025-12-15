It's Bobsled Time defied odds of 250/1 when winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Academy Hurdle at Naas.

Monday's third race on the Irish card saw the Richard Morrissey-trained three-year-old, owned by the Cool Runnings Syndicate, open his account at the third time of asking over timber, having been unplaced in a couple of starts at Cork during October and November. The son of Telescope was towards the back of the field early but made good headway under jockey Michael Kenneally when bypassing the normal second-last flight (last two omitted due to low sun) and he stayed on strongly to beat 9/2 chance Ritz Plan by two and a quarter lengths. The 2/1 market leader O'Grady Cracker finished a well-beaten ninth.

It's Bobsled Time touched 500/1 in the show, returning a Betfair SP of 999/1, and he was County Waterford-based Morrissey's first winner under rules since the 2013/14 campaign. Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Hats off to those who backed It's Bobsled Time at Naas, and we did lay a few fivers and tenners at huge odds, but it was a winner in our book." It's Bobsled Time is the joint-third longest-priced winner in Irish racing history after, just behind 300/1 winners He Knows No Fear (Leopardstown, August 2020) and Sawbuck (Punchestown, May 2022) who hold the record. The longest-priced winner in Britain was Equinoctial, who overcame odds of 250/1 at Kelso in November 1990, while earlier this year the Richard Fahey-trained Powerful Glory became the longest-priced winner of a UK or Irish Group 1 race this century when landing the Champions Sprint on QIPCO British Champions Day. Heavenly Heather also prevailed at 200/1 on April 18 this Flat season.