2000 Guineas preview: Seagulls Eleven heading for Classic mission at Newmarket

When Premier League goalkeeper Jason Steele took the plunge with a number of his past - and present - Brighton & Hove Albion team mates into racehorse ownership, little did he think he would end up with a Classic contender.

With more than 300 professional appearances to his name it's fair to say that Steele, who has also played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, has carved out a career as a top-class shot-stopper. However, there is nothing that would give the 34-year-old greater pleasure than seeing the Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven follow in the hoofprints of his sire Galileo Gold and hit the back of the net in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday. Steele said: “I’ve followed horse racing for years, but it was only when these horses came along that I really got involved in it. I had always looked into racehorse ownership when I was up north, but this seemed pretty natural to go in with lads you are friends with both on and off the pitch. "James Milner had been involved in owning a few horses at Manor House Stables previously and Adam Lallana was the same and he twisted a few of the lads' arms to part with a bit of cash. It was just a bit of fun and something we could all do together, but we have stumbled upon three pretty decent horses. “You share a lot of memories playing with the lads on the pitch, but this is another way to share some memories. Hugo will tell you that we are always asking questions on the group chats and we absolutely love it. “We have all been super-excited for the past couple of months after we were told about the 2000 Guineas plan. To have a horse running in a race this prestigious is unbelievable.”

It has already been quite the journey for Steele, and his fellow members of Two Plus Three Two Plus Four that own Seagulls Eleven, which includes Brighton team mate Lewis Dunk, along with Napoli star Billy Gilmour and Borussia Dortmund's Pascal Gross. Victory on his second start at Haydock was followed by a runner-up finish in the Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes, a third on his Group One debut in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes and fourth at the same level in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes. And while a trip to Del Mar for the Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf ended with him finishing well held, the 6ft 3in goalkeeper believes the horse's form stacks up favourably with many of his rivals. Steele added: “He went to Wolverhampton for a racecourse gallop at the start and he did pretty well by all accounts. Hugo played him down a bit and didn’t get anybody excited, which is what he should do, as you know how quickly things can change, but we knew pretty early on he was decent. "He got the hang of it towards the end of his first race, but it was a bit too late, however he won next time out and he finished really nicely and looked decent when he opened up. “The reality is every race he has been in since has been tough, and he hasn’t won again, but he finished second when beaten a length and a half by Ancient Truth in his first Group race, which was an unbelievable run. “He then went to the Curragh when he was beaten by Scorthy Champ, but Henri Matisse gave him two whacks 150 yards out, which possibly cost him second. For me, the Dewhurst was run as two races, but he was second in his group of three behind the champion two-year-old on soft ground, and his best form came on firm ground. He has not really been thrashed in any of his races. "You look through the form, and the betting, and somebody like Wimbledon Hawkeye is half the price he is and he has beaten him the one time they met before. Without doubt Field Of Gold is the one to beat. John Gosden said he was 85 per cent fit in the Craven, and if he has beaten Wimbledon Hawkeye like he has then maybe he has got a lot to find. "However, we still don’t know how much improvement Seagulls Eleven has made over the winter. There are some fantastic horses in the race, but I really think Seagulls Eleven deserves to be there."

Seagulls Eleven in action

And although Seagulls Eleven, who will be partnered by Tom Marquand for the first time, is a general 40/1 chance, Steele is confident he can outrun those odds after impressing in a recent racecourse gallop at the track. Steele said: "I’m not going to preach that he can win the race as that would be silly of me, but do I think he can run a big race at his price? I 100% do. I think he has been overlooked a lot and I would expect him not to be a million miles away. "Hugo said it from very early on that he is similar to his dad with the way he looks, moves and behaves, and he took the same route with him, before his 2000 Guineas win. "Seeing him in his gallop at Newmarket, he seemed a lot bigger and stronger and Oisin (Murphy) said the same. When he did his gallop he hit the line really well and he was still going forward when he hit the line. That is what we wanted to see when we went up. “If he gets out and settles and Tom (Marquand) can get him into a good rhythm I think he will see the mile out well. I think he really needed that gallop at the Craven Meeting. Hugo said at home he just does enough. "He looked like he was there to do his business and Hugo has said since that at home he has had a little spring in his step as if he has won a race. Hopefully that will give him that little bit of confidence. It was almost like his final pre-season friendly. “I’ve had a couple of bets on him. He was such a big price, and I couldn’t not back him being as he is my own horse. We will see what he goes off on Saturday and if he goes back out I might have another go on him!"

READ: Antepost preview ahead of Newmarket