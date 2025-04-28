2000 Guineas entries: Field Of Gold tops 17 still in contention for Newmarket

The list is headed by striking Craven winner Field Of Gold, who represents the Clarehaven yard of John and Thady Gosden and owners Juddmonte.

Juddmonte have also left in their Greeham winner Jonquil (Andrew Balding) and the Harry Charlton-trained Kempton novice scorer Cosmic Year, although that pair also have potential alternative engagements elsewhere.

Charlie Appleby has a typically strong-looking hand with Ruling Court – a winner at Meydan earlier in the year – set to be joined by Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light.

Godolphin could also call on the services of Tornado Alert for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.