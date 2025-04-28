2000 Guineas entries: Field Of Gold tops 17 still in contention for Newmarket

There are 17 horses still in contention for the first Classic of the British Flat season – the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket this Saturday.
The list is headed by striking Craven winner Field Of Gold, who represents the Clarehaven yard of John and Thady Gosden and owners Juddmonte.
Juddmonte have also left in their Greeham winner Jonquil (Andrew Balding) and the Harry Charlton-trained Kempton novice scorer Cosmic Year, although that pair also have potential alternative engagements elsewhere.
Charlie Appleby has a typically strong-looking hand with Ruling Court – a winner at Meydan earlier in the year – set to be joined by Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light.
Godolphin could also call on the services of Tornado Alert for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.
The Gosdens have yet to land the 2000 Guineas and you’ve got to go back to 2019 for the most recent of Aidan O’Brien’s 10 winners in the race. The master of Ballydoyle has a handful of possible runners at the five-day stage, with Camille Pissarro, Expanded, Henri Matisse and Serengeti joined in the field by unbeaten Wootton Bassett colt Twain.
There is further Irish representation courtesy of Green Impact for Jessica Harrington and Scorthy Champ for Joseph O’Brien, while the Newmarket-based Brazilian handler Raphael Freire could run outsider Benevento in the colours of AMO Racing.
James Owen has left in Craven runner-up Wimbledon Hawkeye, while Seagulls Eleven (Hugo Palmer) and Yah Mo Be There (Richard Spencer) are also still in contention for the Group 1 contest on the Rowley Mile.
Sky Bet make Field Of Gold their 2/1 favourite for Saturday's feature, with Twain next in at 9/2 ahead of Scorthy Champ who is a 7/1 chance.
