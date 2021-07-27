Watch: Family of Tom Dean celebrate his Olympic gold in a garden party at 3am

Tom Dean and Duncan Scott made Olympic history for Britain in the pool - and the gold medal winner's family marked his achievement with a wild garden party.

Back in his home town of Maidenhead, his friends, family and neighbours packed into his parents garden to watch the drama unfold on a big screen and the scenes of celebrations were every bit as wild as England fans during victories at Euro 2020.

Throwback to scenes when England beat Germany. No, wait, it's @tomdean00's family and friends watching him win swimming gold in a garden at 3am!



There were moments during Dean's build-up when he wondered whether he would even make the plane to Japan. Having had a mild bout of coronavirus last September, the 21-year-old revealed there was scrutiny on him after he tested positive again in January.



His symptoms were much more severe then, telling the BBC prior to the Games that he could not walk up the stairs “without coughing and wheezing”, but he credited his coach David McNulty for lifting him when he was at his lowest. “I had six or seven weeks out during an Olympic year which is essentially unheard of,” said Dean, who became the first British man to win an Olympic freestyle title in 113 years. “When I was sitting in my flat in isolation, Olympic gold seemed like a million miles off. But here we are. “I had a few pretty frank conversations with staff at the Bath National Centre (where he trains), speaking about previous swimmers who had come back from injuries, but this was slightly different because it wasn’t so clear cut. “I think I was one of the first athletes in any British Olympic sport to contract Covid twice in such a short space of time, so there were quite a few question marks around it. “I’m thinking ‘how am I going to be able to recover from this in time to get a solid block of work under my belt before we start tapering for Olympic trials?’

“I had to post some pretty quick times in the 200 free because of how stacked it is within Great Britain. There were a few question marks around but my coach kept me grounded and just built me slowly back up to where I am now. “It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true to wear Olympic gold around my neck.” Dean and Scott were third and sixth respectively at the halfway stage of Tuesday morning’s race before going up a gear in a thrilling contest. Dean edged out Scott by a wafer-thin 0.04 secs, with Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer third. Gold for Dean and silver for Scott, who was heavily fancied after qualifying quickest in the semi-finals the day before, was the first time since the 1908 Games that two male British swimmers have finished on the podium together. “Duncan and I are great mates,” added Dean, who acknowledged his plan to resume his mechanical engineering degree at Bath University this year may have changed after Team GB’s second swimming gold of these Games, after Adam Peaty on Monday. “Duncan’s an absolute class act. I’ve looked up to him for a long time. To share a pool and a podium with him is amazing. Going one-two with another Brit on the podium. What more could you ask for, really?”

