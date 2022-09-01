A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets performed in September 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2022) is +4474.72pts
Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 0.5pts e.w Autumn Flight in the 4.30 Windsor at 50/1 (Bet365, ⅕ 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w English Spirit in the 6.30 Windsor at 10/1 (General - ⅕ 1,2,3), 0.5pts e.w Cockalorum in the 7.00 Windsor at 11/1 (Bet365 ⅕ 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w Life On The Rocks in the 7.00 Windsor at 25/1 (Bet365 ⅕ 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Weekend View (Sep 3) - 1pt e.w Contact in 2.55 Haydock at 10/1 (William Hill - 1/4 1,2,3,4). 1pt Inver Park in 3.10 Ascot at 10/1 (William Hill). 1pt Art Power in 3.30 Haydock at 10/1 General). Result pending
Mark O'Haire's best bets (Sep 3-4) - 2.5pts Both Teams to Score in Reims v Lens at 3/4 (bet365, Betway), 2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Napoli at evens (10bet). Result pending.
Saturday Premier League best bets (Sep 3) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Chelsea v West Ham at 6/5 (Sporting Index), 2pts Both Teams to Score in Tottenham v Fulham at 10/11 (Bet 365), 0.5pts Crystal Palace to Score First in Newcastle v Crystal Palace at 6/4 (Bet 365), 3pts Nottingham Forest 13+ total shots v Bournemouth at 8/11 (Sky Bet). Result Pending.
West Brom v Burnley (Sep 2) - 2pts Over 5.5 West Brom corners at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365). Result pending.
Leicester v Manchester United (Sep 1) - 2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (10bet). Result pending.
The Hundred – Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Sep 2) - 2pts London Spirit to beat Manchester Originals at evens (General), 0.75pts Eoin Morgan top London Spirit batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.75pts Eoin Morgan Man of the Match at 12/1 (Betway), 1pt Liam Dawson Man of the Match at 25/1 (Betway). Result pending
Made in HimmerLand tips (Sep 1-4) - 1pt e.w. Espen Kofstad at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Matthew Jordan at 80/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Joakim Lagergren at 125/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Matthew Southgate at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7), 1pt e.w. Jeff Winther at 150/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Ricardo Gouveia at 250/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 0.5pt e.w. Jonathan Caldwell at 500/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship tips (Sep 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Justin Suh at 33/1 (Coral, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1.5pts e.w. Carl Yuan at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Vincent Norrman at 100/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt e.w. Brandon Matthews at 100/1 (Coral, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 125/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt e.w. Sean O'Hair at 200/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending.
US Open daily best bets (Sep 1) - 1.5pts over 34.5 games in Marin Cilic v Albert Ramos-Vinolas at 4/5 (bet365, Unibet); 1pt Sorana Cirstea to beat Belinda Bencic at 2/1 (Betfred); 1pt Kaia Kanepi to beat Aryna Sabalenka at 9/5 (BetVictor). Result pending.
US Open - women's outright (Aug 29-Sep 12) - 1.5pt e.w. Caroline Garcia at 17/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 28/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Belinda Bencic at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred); 1pt e.w. Daria Kasatkina at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Jelena Ostapenko at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
US Open - men's outright (Aug 29-Sep 12) - 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz at 25/1 (BoyleSports); 0.5pt e.w. Marin Cilic at 125/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Taylor Fritz to win the second quarter at 9/2 (Betfred); 1pt Marin Cilic to win the third quarter at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 17) - 1pt e.w. Rhythm Master in Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Betfred). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 10) - 1pt win Francesco Clemente in Cazoo St Leger at 25/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 3) - 1pt win Brad The Brief in Betfair Sprint Cup at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Champions League Group Stage best bets (Sep 6) - 5pts Bayern Munich to win Group C at 8/11 (General), 2.5pts Ajax to qualify from Group A at evens (General), 1.5pt Sporting Lisbon to qualify from Group D at 2/1 (bet365), 1pt Porto to win Group B at 100/30 (Betway), 1pt AC Milan to win Group E at 7/2 (10bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify from Group H at 7/2 (bet365). Result pending.
Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending.
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending
T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 2pts South Africa to win the T20 World Cup at 10/1 (General). Result pending