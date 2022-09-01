A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets performed in September 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org . Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2022) is +4474.72pts September fixed-odds total= +00.00pts

September antepost running total = +0pts

September overall running total = +00.00pts

Racing Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 0.5pts e.w Autumn Flight in the 4.30 Windsor at 50/1 (Bet365, ⅕ 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w English Spirit in the 6.30 Windsor at 10/1 (General - ⅕ 1,2,3), 0.5pts e.w Cockalorum in the 7.00 Windsor at 11/1 (Bet365 ⅕ 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w Life On The Rocks in the 7.00 Windsor at 25/1 (Bet365 ⅕ 1,2,3,4). Result pending Weekend View (Sep 3) - 1pt e.w Contact in 2.55 Haydock at 10/1 (William Hill - 1/4 1,2,3,4). 1pt Inver Park in 3.10 Ascot at 10/1 (William Hill). 1pt Art Power in 3.30 Haydock at 10/1 General). Result pending Football Mark O'Haire's best bets (Sep 3-4) - 2.5pts Both Teams to Score in Reims v Lens at 3/4 (bet365, Betway), 2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Napoli at evens (10bet). Result pending. Saturday Premier League best bets (Sep 3) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Chelsea v West Ham at 6/5 (Sporting Index), 2pts Both Teams to Score in Tottenham v Fulham at 10/11 (Bet 365), 0.5pts Crystal Palace to Score First in Newcastle v Crystal Palace at 6/4 (Bet 365), 3pts Nottingham Forest 13+ total shots v Bournemouth at 8/11 (Sky Bet). Result Pending. West Brom v Burnley (Sep 2) - 2pts Over 5.5 West Brom corners at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365). Result pending. Leicester v Manchester United (Sep 1) - 2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (10bet). Result pending. Cricket The Hundred – Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Sep 2) - 2pts London Spirit to beat Manchester Originals at evens (General), 0.75pts Eoin Morgan top London Spirit batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.75pts Eoin Morgan Man of the Match at 12/1 (Betway), 1pt Liam Dawson Man of the Match at 25/1 (Betway). Result pending Golf Made in HimmerLand tips (Sep 1-4) - 1pt e.w. Espen Kofstad at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Matthew Jordan at 80/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Joakim Lagergren at 125/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Matthew Southgate at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7), 1pt e.w. Jeff Winther at 150/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 1pt e.w. Ricardo Gouveia at 250/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), 0.5pt e.w. Jonathan Caldwell at 500/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending. Korn Ferry Tour Championship tips (Sep 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Justin Suh at 33/1 (Coral, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1.5pts e.w. Carl Yuan at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Vincent Norrman at 100/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt e.w. Brandon Matthews at 100/1 (Coral, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 125/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt e.w. Sean O'Hair at 200/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending. Tennis US Open daily best bets (Sep 1) - 1.5pts over 34.5 games in Marin Cilic v Albert Ramos-Vinolas at 4/5 (bet365, Unibet); 1pt Sorana Cirstea to beat Belinda Bencic at 2/1 (Betfred); 1pt Kaia Kanepi to beat Aryna Sabalenka at 9/5 (BetVictor). Result pending. US Open - women's outright (Aug 29-Sep 12) - 1.5pt e.w. Caroline Garcia at 17/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 28/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Belinda Bencic at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred); 1pt e.w. Daria Kasatkina at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Jelena Ostapenko at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending US Open - men's outright (Aug 29-Sep 12) - 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz at 25/1 (BoyleSports); 0.5pt e.w. Marin Cilic at 125/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Taylor Fritz to win the second quarter at 9/2 (Betfred); 1pt Marin Cilic to win the third quarter at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending