A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2022) is +4107.50pts
Fran Berry (Aug 1) - 1pt e.w. Rousing Encore in 3.40 Naas at 8/1 (Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). PROFIT=0.6pts
Punting Pointers (August 1) - 1pt win Chinese Spirit in 4.55 Carlisle at 13/2 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Overhaugh Street in 6.40 Carlisle at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Watford v Sheffield United (Mon Aug 1 - 20:00) - 1pt Sheffield United to win at 9/4 (General), 1pt Iliman Ndiaye to score anytime at 19/5 (Unibet). Result pending
ATP Tour (Aug 1-7) - 2pts e.w. Cameron Norrie in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel at 11/2 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Maxime Cressy in the Citi Open at 50/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Frances Tiafoe in the Citi Open at 35/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
The Hundred (Aug-Sep 3) - 2pts Oval Invincibles to win The Hundred at 13/2 (General); 1pt Adam Lyth top tournament runscorer at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Betway). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 10) - 1pt win Francesco Clemente in Cazoo St Leger at 25/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 3) - 1pt win Brad The Brief in Betfair Sprint Cup at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Aug 20) - 1pt e.w. Enemy in Sky Bet Ebor at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Aug 19) - 1pt win Flotus in Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Emaraaty Ana in Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Sack Race preview (Aug 2022 - first sacking) - 1pt Scott Parker to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Betvictor), 1pt Ralph Hasenhuttl to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 7/1 (Unibet), 1pt Frank Lampard to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 5/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending.
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending.
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending.
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending