A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2022) is +4107.50pts August fixed-odds running total = +0.6pts

August antepost running total = +0pts

August overall running total = +0.6pts

Racing: Fran Berry (Aug 1) - 1pt e.w. Rousing Encore in 3.40 Naas at 8/1 (Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). PROFIT=0.6pts Punting Pointers (August 1) - 1pt win Chinese Spirit in 4.55 Carlisle at 13/2 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Overhaugh Street in 6.40 Carlisle at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Football: Watford v Sheffield United (Mon Aug 1 - 20:00) - 1pt Sheffield United to win at 9/4 (General), 1pt Iliman Ndiaye to score anytime at 19/5 (Unibet). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Aug 1-7) - 2pts e.w. Cameron Norrie in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel at 11/2 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Maxime Cressy in the Citi Open at 50/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Frances Tiafoe in the Citi Open at 35/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Cricket: The Hundred (Aug-Sep 3) - 2pts Oval Invincibles to win The Hundred at 13/2 (General); 1pt Adam Lyth top tournament runscorer at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Betway). Result pending