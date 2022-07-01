A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2022) is +4076pts
Weekend View (Jul 2) - 1pt win Liverpool Knight in 3.15 Haydock at 12/1 (General), 1pt win Raasel in 1.50 Sandown at 7/2 (General), 1pt e.w Sinjaari in 2.25 Sandown at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Hills 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w Alenquer in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt win Cuban Mistress in the 1.50 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt win Ballintoy Harbour in the 3.55 Doncaster at 12/1 (888Sport). Result pending
Women's Euros outright (Jul 6-Jul 31) - 3pts e.w. Sweden to win Women's Euros at 17/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/2 1,2), 2pts e.w. Vivianne Miedema to win the Golden Boot at 10/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Stina Blackstenius to win the Golden Boot at 20/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt Denmark to qualify from Group B at 7/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt Lauren Hemp to win Player of the Tournament at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Irish Open (Jun 30-Jul 3) - 1.5pts e.w. Adri Arnaus at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 50/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Johannes Veerman at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Richie Ramsay at 70/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Kalle Samooja at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
John Deere Classic (Jun 30-Jul 3) - 2pts e.w. Scott Stallings at 35/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Patrick Rodgers at 35/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Nick Hardy at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. David Lipsky at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bill Haas at 200/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
T20 Blast Hampshire v Gloucestershire (Jul 1) - 2pts Hampshire to win and both teams to score 170+ runs at 4/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
England v India fifth Test (Jul 1-5) - 2pts James Anderson top England first-innings bowler at 5/2 (General); 2pts Jasprit Bumrah top India first-innings bowler at 5/2 (General); 1pt Ravindra Jadeja top India first-innings batsman at 16/1 (General); 1pt Ravichandran Ashwin top India first-innings batsman at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Wimbledon daily tips (Jul 1) - 1pt Over 12.5 Games in the first set of Oscar Otte v Carlos Alcaraz at 29/10 (Unibet); 1pt John Isner to beat Jannik Sinner at 6/4 (General); 1pt Over 37.5 Games in Cameron Norrie v Steve Johnson at 17/20 (Unibet); 1pt Over 37.5 Games in Tommy Paul v Jiri Vesely at 8/11 (Sky Bet, Betway). Result pending
Wimbledon women's singles (Jun 27-Jul 9) - 2pts e.w. Ons Jabeur at 10/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Beatriz Haddad Maia at 25/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Karolina Muchova to win the second quarter at 20/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred). Result pending
Wimbledon men's singles (Jun 27-Jul 10) - 0.5pt Taylor Fritz to win the fourth quarter at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Alexander Bublik to win the second quarter at 50/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Weekend boxing (Jul 2) - 1pt Joe Joyce to win in rounds 7-12 6/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Jason Cunningham to win by decision 6/4 (bet365). Result pending
UFC 276 (Jul 2) - 3pts Alexander Volkanovski to win by Decision at 13/10 (BetVictor); 2pts Sean O’Malley to win by Decision at 9/5 (BoyleSports); 2pts Donald Cerrone to win at 7/4 (Betfred, William Hill). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (July 23) - 3pts win Emily Upjohn in King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at 5/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (July 9) - 1pt win Greatgadian in John Smith’s Cup at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet, Betfred). Result pending
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending
T20 Blast (May 25-Jul 16) - 1pt Derbyshire Falcons to win the T20 Blast at 33/1 (General); 1pt Derbyshire Falcons to reach T20 Blast Finals Day at 8/1 (Unibet); 3pts Derbyshire Falcons to finish in the top four in North Group at 9/4 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Birmingham Bears to win the T20 Blast at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending