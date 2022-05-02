A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2022) is +4052.81pts May fixed-odds running total = -10.70pts

May antepost running total = -1.00pts

May overall running total = -11.70pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (May 2) - 1pt win Bara Lacha in 1.31 Beverley at 9/2 (William Hill, 888Sport); 1pt e.w. Dinsdale in 5.20 Warwick at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Members Extra (May 1) - 1pt win Bling On The Music in 3.52 Salisbury at 7/2 (General). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (May 1) - 1pt win Sir Rumi in 1.50 Newmarket at 6/1 (General); 1pt win Zellie in 3.40 Newmarket at 11/1 (General). LOSS=2pts Fran Berry (May 1) - 1pt e.w. Andromesdas Kingdom in 2.50 Sligo at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2pts Value Bet (May 1) - 1pt win Soapy Stevens in 1.50 Newmarket at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 1pt win Ameynah in 3.40 Newmarket at 25/1 (General). LOSS=2pts Ben Linfoot's ITV Racing tips (May 1) - 1pt win Sir Rumi in 1.50 Newmarket at 13/2 (Hills). LOSS=1pt Simon Holt (May 1) - 2pts win Tenebrism in 3.40 Newmarket at 11/4 (General); 1pt win Ebaiyra in 3.00 Newmarket at 11/4 (General). LOSS=3pts

Football: Villarreal v Liverpool (May 3) - 2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Draw at 13/4 (Unibet), 0.5pt Raul Albiol to score at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Hills, Betfred). Result pending. Manchester United v Brentford (May 2) - 1pt Brentford Draw No Bet at 13/5 (BetVictor). Result pending. Fulham v Luton (May 2) - 1pt 6+ Fulham corners at 6/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Salford v Mansfield (May 2) - 1pt Matt Smith to score anytime at 21/10 (General), 1pt Matty Longstaff to score anytime at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending. Port Vale v Newport County (May 2) - 1pt Newport to score first at 7/4 (bet365, Coral). Result pending. West Ham v Arsenal (May 1) - 1pt Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime at 15/2 (Betfred). PROFIT=7.5pts Tottenham v Leicester (May 1) - 1pt Tottenham to win to nil at 17/10 (BetVictor). LOSS=1pt Everton v Chelsea (May 1) - 1.5pts Chelsea to win at 4/5 (10bet), 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 13/15 (vBet). LOSS=0.2pts Celtic v Rangers (May 1) - 1pt Rangers to win at 16/5 (Sky Bet, Betfair). LOSS=1pt Bundesliga (Apr 29 - May 2) - 1pt Grischa Prömel to score anytime in Union Berlin v Greuther Fürth at 14/5 (General), 1pt Mainz/Draw v Bayern Munich at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Hertha Berlin to beat Arminia Bielefeld at 9/5 (General), 1pt Over 3.5 goals in Borussia Mönchengladbach v RB Leipzig at 13/8 (bet365, Unibet). Result pending. La Liga best bets (Apr 29 - May 1) - 1pt Sevilla to win to nil v Cádiz at 11/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor), 2pts Barcelona to keep a clean sheet v Mallorca at 5/4 (Paddy Power). LOSS=3pts

Golf: Mexico Open (Apr 28-May 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Gary Woodland at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2.5pts e.w. Tony Finau at 22/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Matt Jones at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Danny Lee at 125/1 (William Hill, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Paul Barjon at 250/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=2.5pts Catalunya Championship (Apr 28-May 1) - 2pts e.w. Bernd Wiesberger at 28/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Romain Langasque at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Fabrizio Zanotti at 80/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Mike Lorenzo Vera at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). PROFIT=0.5pt

Cricket: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (May 1) - 1pt Dwayne Bravo top Chennai Super Kings bowler at 5/2 (Betfair Sportsbook). VOID

Tennis: ATP Mutua Madrid Open (May 1-8) - 1pt e.w. Jannik Sinner at 33/1 (BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Andrey Rublev at 25/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. John Isner at 200/1 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending

Snooker: World Snooker Championship (Apr 16-May 2) - 3pts Ronnie O'Sullivan to win World Championship at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Anthony McGill at 66/1 (Now 50/1 after the draw). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews Racing: Antepost Value Bet (June 4) - 1pt win El Bodegon in Cazoo Derby at 25/1 (General); 1pt win Desert Crown in Cazoo Derby at 25/1 (General). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (May 6) - 2pts win Solent Gateway in tote+ Chester Cup at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Antepost Vaue Bet (May 1) - 0.5pts e.w. Girl On Film in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). LOSS=1pt Antepost Flat season 2022 - Ben Linfoot - 1pt win Masekela in Qipco 2000 Guineas at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Tuesday in Cazoo Oaks at 33/1 (General). Result pending

Football: World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending. League One and League Two run-in (Apr-May 2022) - 0.5pt MK Dons to win the League One title at 14/1 (General), 1pt Oxford to be promoted from League One at 11/2 (General), 0.5pt Ipswich to make the League One play-offs (top-six finish) at 14/1 (Bet365, Betfred), 1.5pt Bristol Rovers to win automatic promotion from League Two at 5/1 (General). Result pending. FA Cup outright (Jan 7-May 28) - 3pts Manchester City to win the FA Cup at 7/2 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending. Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending Beat the Market long-term tips (Jan 5-May 22) - 2pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 47/20 (Sport Nation), 1pt Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated at 9/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending

Cricket: Indian Premier League (Mar 26-May 22) - 2pts Kolkata Knight Riders to win the Indian Premier League at 10/1 (BetVictor, Betfred); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to win the Indian Premier League at 8/1 (General); 2pts Devon Conway top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 11/4 (General); 1pt Venkatesh Iyer top Indian Premier League tournament batsman at 33/1 (General). Result pending Next England Test coach - 1pt Mickey Arthur to become permanent England Test head coach at 18/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Mark Robinson to become permanent England Test head coach at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending