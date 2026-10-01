Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2026) is +5600.65pts

Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.

Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org .

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Oct 3) - 1pt win Prince of India in the Bengough Stakes at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt e.w. Wechaad in the Challenge Cup at 16/1 (Coral, 14/1 bet365, Ladbrokes, 12/1 Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Wales vs Norway (Oct 1) - JT: 3pts Norway -1.0 Asian Handicap at 5/6 (Betfair), 1.5pts Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at 5/2 (Sky Bet) , 1pt Haaland to score a hat-trick at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

ATP Tour (Sep 30-Oct 6) - 1pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the China Open at 11/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Rafael Jodar in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews

Racing:

Antepost Value Bet (Oct 4) - 1pt win Gethin in Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 50/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Football:

League One outright (Sep 25 - May 28) - JC (tipped Sep 24): 2pts e.w. Joe Taylor (Huddersfield) top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365, 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aaron Collins (MK Dons) top goalscorer at 25/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

League One outright (Sep 25 - May 28) - JC (tipped Sep 24): 1pts e.w. Rotherham to win the title at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1,2,3), 5pts Rotherham top seven at 7/2 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Iwan Morgan (Grimsby) top goalscorer at 66/1 (bet365, 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Nations League outright (Sep 24-June 13) - JT: 3.5pts Spain to reach the final at 8/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1.5pts Portugal to reach the final at 10/3 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt Portugal to win the Nations League at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfred). Result pending

League One outright (Sep 18 - May 28) - JC (tipped Sep 18): 1pts e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 50/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3), 5pts MK Dons top six at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill). Result pending

Europa League outright (Sep 15-May 26) - JT: 2pts Benfica to win the Europa League at 18/1 (bet365), 4pts Benfica to reach the final at 10/1 (General). Result pending

Europa League outright (Sep 15-May 26) - JO: 1pt e.w. Rennes to win the Europa League at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/2 odds 1-2). Result pending

Champions League outright (Sep 8-Jun 1) - TC: 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Deniz Undav to be top goalscorer at 150/1 (BetVictor 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Ricardo Pepi to be top goalscorer at 150/1 (BoyleSports 1/4, 1-4). Result pending

Champions League outright (Sep 8-Jun 1) - JO: 3pts e.w. Raphinha to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1-4), 0.5pt Villarreal to finish bottom of the league phase at 150/1 (General). Result pending

Carabao Cup outright (Sep 8-Apr 1) - JT: 2.5pts e.w Manchester City to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 odds 1-2), 1pt e.w Everton to win the Carabao Cup at 22/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 odds 1-2). Result pending

Bundesliga outright (Aug 28-May 22) - TC: 2pts Hoffenheim to finish in the top four at 4/1 (General), 2pts Freiburg to finish in the top four at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet), 1pt Hoffenheim to win the Bundesliga (W/O Bayern Munich) at 25/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Freiburg to win the Bundesliga (W/O Bayern Munich) at 70/1 (Paddy Power). Result pending

Premier League sack race preview (Aug 14-ongoing) JT: 2pts Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 20/1 (Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Alvaro Arbeloa (Fulham) to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 14/1 (General). Result pending

European outright (Aug 21-May 28) - JE: Serie A: 3pts Lecce to be relegated at 5/6 (General), 2pts Roma top four finish at 4/5 (Sky Bet), 1pt Como top four finish at 9/4 (William Hill). Ligue 1: 2pts Esteban Lepaul Top Goalscorer at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet), 1pt Lois Openda Top Goalscorer at 14/1 (General). Result pending

Premier League best of the rest (Aug 21-May 28) - JC: 5pts Leeds to finish in the top 10 at 9/4 (General), 2.5pts Leeds to finish in the top 6 at 9/1 (General). Result pending

Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 2pts e.w Morgan Rogers top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w Bryan Mbeumo top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Matheus Cunha at 100/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Phil Foden at 150/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending

Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - TC: 1.5pts e.w. Joao Pedro to be top scorer at 16/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Result pending

Premier League Top scorer (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 1pt e.w. Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Result pending

Premier League Specials (Aug 21-May 28) - JT: 1pt e.w N Forest top on Christmas Day at 150/1 (bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/4 odds 1-3), 2.5pts e.w. Morgan Rogers most Premier League assists at 25/1 (General), 1pt Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove 80/1 (General), 1pt Matz Sels to win the Golden Glove at 80/1 (General). Result pending

Jake's Premier League outright (Aug 21-May 28) - 1pt Arsenal 1st, Man City 2nd, Chelsea 3rd straight Tricast at 40/1 (bet365), 1pt Arsenal 1st, Chelsea 2nd, Man City 3rd straight Tricast at 50/1 (bet365), 1.5pts Nottingham Forest top 6 finish at 17/2 (Paddy Power), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest top 5 finish at 16/1 (BetVictor), 3pts All three promoted teams to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to be top scorer at 40/1 (General 1/4, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Igor Jesus to be top scorer at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1-4). Result pending

Jake's EFL outright (Aug 14-May 28) - Championship: 2pts e.w. Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos to be top scorer at 12/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). League One: 1.5pts e.w. Louie Barry to be top scorer at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betvictor 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Kasey Palmer to be top scorer at 100/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). League Two: 2pts e.w. Kabongo Tshimanga to be top scorer at 12/1 (General 1/4, 1-4), 1pt e.w. Ellis Harrison to be top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4, 1-4). Acca: 3pts N Forest top half finish (PL), Norwich to finish top 8 (CH), Luton to finish top 6 (L1) and Grimsby to finish top 7 (L2) at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Jimmy's Punt outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - 4pts Millwall top eight (Championship), Plymouth top six (League One), Barnet top seven (League Two) at 10/1 (General), 1.5pt Millwall top eight (Championship), Plymouth top six (League One), Barnet top seven (League Two), Boreham Wood top three (National League) at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Richard Kone (QPR) to be Championship top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Owen Oseni (Plymouth) to be League One top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Josh Stones (York) to be League Two top goalscorer at 40/1 (General 1/4 1-4), 0.5pt (total stake) e.w. Kone, Oseni & Stones top goalscorer at 93,397/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Bromley (+33) to win League One Handicap at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Cheltenham (+23) to win League Two handicap at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). Result pending

League Two outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - JT: 3pts Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 4/1 (BetVictor), 2pts e.w. Northampton to win the title at 33/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 odds 1-3), 2pts e.w Max Watters (Port Vale) to be League Two top scorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending

League One outright (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 5pts Stockport top North West club at 11/8 (bet365), 2pts Stockport to be promoted at 5/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Stockport to win the title at 20/1 (General), 3pts e.w Kyle Wootton (Stockport) to be League One top scorer at 25/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts Barnsley to finish in the top six at 11/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Barnsley to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 0.5pt Barnsley to win the title at 66/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Championship outright (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 3pts Burnley to be promoted at 3/1 (General), 2pts Burnley to win the title at 10/1 (General), 2pts Wolves to win the title at 11/2 (General), 1pt Watford to finish bottom at 25/1 (General), 1pt QPR to finish bottom at 20/1 (William Hill), 1pt Blackburn to finish bottom at 14/1 (General). Result pending

Championship top scorer preview (Aug 15 - May 28) - JT: 3pts e.w Adam Armstrong to be top scorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w Patrick Bamford to be top scorer at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Adam Idah to be top scorer at 100/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w Milutin Osmajic to be top scorer at 150/1 (General 1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending

Tom Carnduff's outright (Aug 14 - May 28) - 4pts Southampton top eight finish (CH) & Barnet top seven finish (L2) at 2.11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 2pts Norwich top eight finish (CH), Plymouth top six finish (L1) & Grimsby top seven finish (L2) at 10.33/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Jovon Makama (Norwich) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 33/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Lewis Dobbin (Southampton) to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.75pt e.w. Bojan Radulović (Huddersfield) to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w. Southampton to win the Championship, Plymouth to win League One & Barnet to win League Two at 2249/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

National League outright (Aug 8 - May 28) - LT: National League: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League at 7/1 (BOYLESPORTS - 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt Worthing to finish in the top 7 at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). National League North: 2pts e.w. Morecambe to win the National League North at 6/1 (bet365 - 1/4, 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Hednesford Town to win the National League North at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/4, 1,2,3). Result pending

Scottish Premiership (Jul 31 - May 16) - TC: 2pts e.w. Dundee United (+37) to win the handicap at 9/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Zac Sapsford to be the Scottish Premiership top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365, BoyleSPORTS 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

Formula One:

2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes); 3pts Oscar Piastri to beat Lando Norris at 15/8 (Starsports). Result pending

NFL: