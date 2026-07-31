Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2026) is +5766.44pts (minus July)
- August fixed odds total = +0pts
- August antepost total = +0pts
- August overall total = +0pts
Racing:
Andrew Asquith Verdict (Aug 1) - 1pt win Sing Us A Song in 13:50 Goodwood at 6/1 (William Hill, Betfred, Ladbrokes, BetVictor, Coral); 1pt e.w. Annaf in 15:35 Goodwood at 16/1 (bet365, Betfred, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Aug 1) - 1pt win Small Fry in 13:50 Goodwood at 7/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral); 1pt win Northern Champion in 15:35 Goodwood at 22/1 (General); 1pt win Sondad in 15:35 Goodwood at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Ironwill in 16:10 Goodwood at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). Result pending
Football:
Hibernian vs Motherwell (Aug 2) - TC: 1.75pts Nathan Lowe to score anytime at 7/4 (General), 0.75pt Lowe to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (General). Result pending
Aberdeen vs Hearts (Aug 1) - TC: 1.75pts Connor Ronan 1+ shots on target at 29/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.75pt Connor Ronan 2+ shots on target at 18/1 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
The Hundred daily tips (Aug 1) - 1pt Both teams to score 160+ runs Birmingham Phoenix/Welsh Fire match at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Both teams to score 170+ runs Birmingham Phoenix/Welsh Fire match at 12/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
Scottish Premiership (Jul 31 - May 16) - TC: 2pts e.w. Dundee United (+37) to win the handicap at 9/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Zac Sapsford to be the Scottish Premiership top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365, BoyleSPORTS 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year tips (Feb 10-June 17) - JT: 2pts Bruno Fernandes to win at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Cricket:
The Hundred (Jul 21-Aug 16) - 2pts London Spirit to win The Hundred at 7/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Formula One:
2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes); 3pts Oscar Piastri to beat Lando Norris at 15/8 (Starsports). Result pending