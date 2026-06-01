Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2026) is +5828.18pts
- June fixed odds total = -0.17pts
- June antepost total = 0pts
- June overall total = -0.17pts
Racing:
The Late Play (June 1) - MB 1pt win Guinness Lad in 19:45 Windsor at 3/1 (General). PROFIT=3pts
Punting Pointers (Jun 1) - 1pt win Green Triangle in 14:50 Newbury at 9/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Morcar in 17:10 Newbury at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pts e.w. Hachiman in 19:00 Wolverhampton at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=4pts
Tennis:
French Open men's singles (May 24-Jun 7) - 1pt e.w. Casper Ruud at 25/1 (Betfred 1/3, 1-2); 1pt Flavio Cobolli to win the second quarter at 11/1 (Betfred). Result pending
French Open women's singles (May 24-Jun 6) - 1pt e.w. Elina Svitolina at 18/1 (General 1/2 1-2). 0.5pt e.w. Karolina Muchova at 50/1 (Betfred 1/2, 1-2). 0.5pt e.w. Anastasia Potapova at 100/1 (General 1/2 1-2). Result pending
French Open matches (Jun 2) - 1pt over 36.5 games in Rafael Jodar v Alex Zverev at 17/20 (General); 1pt Joao Fonseca (-3.5) to beat Jakub Mensik on the game handicap at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending
French Open matches (Jun 1) - 1pt under 39.5 games in Juan Manuel Cerundolo v Matteo Berrettini at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=0.83pt
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
PFA Player of the Year tips (Feb 10-June 17) - JT: 2pts Bruno Fernandes to win at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Greyhound racing:
Greyhound Derby (Apr 30-Jun 6) - 2pts e.w. Ballymac Deniro at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Cheap Sandwiches at 28/1 (PricedUp 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Formula One:
2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes); 3pts Oscar Piastri to beat Lando Norris at 15/8 (Starsports). Result pending