Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2026.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2026) is +6022.38pts April fixed odds total = +30.99pts

April antepost total = +0pts

April overall total = +30.99pts

Racing: Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Apr 6) - 1pt e.w. Weveallbeencaught in 17:00 Fairyhouse at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, BOYLE Sports 1/5 1,2,3,3,4,5,6). Result pending The Late Play (Apr 5) - MB 0.5pts e.w. Future Prospect in 15:50 Fairyhouse at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=3.5pts Tony Keenan Tips (Apr 5) - 0.5pts e.w. Sequioaspirit in 15:00 Cork at 22/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=1pt Andrew Asquith Sunday View (Apr 5) - 1pt win Kiely's Place in the 15:15 Fairyhouse at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt e.w. Jalila Moriviere in the 16:25 Fairyhouse at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=2pts The Late Play (Apr 4) - DO 1pt win Walk Tall in 16:20 Newton Abbot at 5/1 (General). LOSS=1pt Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Apr 4) - 1pt win Persuasion in 13:55 Musselburgh at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook), 1pt win The Flier Begley in 15:20 Haydock at 11/1 (General), 1pt win Canon’s House in 15:42 Musselburgh at 16/1 (Paddy Power, bet365). LOSS=3pts Ben Linfoot Verdict (Apr 4) - 1pt win Bellarchi in 13:55 Musselburgh at 11/1 (Paddy Power, 10/1 General), 1pt win Marche d’Aligre in 14:12 Haydock at 14/1 (General), 1pt win Baileys Khelstar in 15:05 Musselburgh at 14/1 (William Hill, 12/1 General), 0.5pts e.w. Heavenly Heather in 15:42 Musselburgh at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=10.5pts Punting Pointers (Apr 3) - 1pt e.w Tyrrhenian Sea in the 15:00 Newcastle at 9/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Sarab Star in the 15:35 Newcastle at 7/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 0.5pts e.w Parlando in the 16:10 Newcastle at 11/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=7.8pts The Late Play (Apr 3) - MB 1pt win Alasrae in 16:25 Lingfield at 4/1 (General). PROFIT=4pts Tony Keenan Tips (Apr 3) - 0.5pts e.w. Lady Lilac in 15:42 Curragh at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). PROFIT=1.1pts Ben Linfoot Verdict (Apr 3) - 1pt win Cotai Lights in 13:50 Newcastle at 10/1 (bet365, 9/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power); 1pt win Marshman in 15:35 Newcastle at 13/2 (Paddy Power, 6/1 General); 1pt win Wiltshire in 15:35 Newcastle at 8/1 (General); 2pts win Dramatic Star in 16:42 Newcastle at 13/2 (William Hill, 6/1 General). PROFIT=4pts Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Apr 3) - 1pt e.w. Shallow in 14:25 Newcastle at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Wiltshire in 15:35 Newcastle at 15/2 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral). PROFIT=5.5pts The Late Play (Apr 2) - BL 1pt win Diligant Militia in 15.00 Chepstow at 100/30 (General) . LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Apr 2) - 1pt win Ben Solo in 15:32 Chepstow at 11/4 (General) - min 9/4; 0.5pts e.w. Dessie Haze in 16:39 Chepstow at 11/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) - take now lower; 1pt e.w. Arlington in 18:48 Southwell at 12/1 (Labrokes, Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4) - take now lower. PROFIT=4.6pts The Late Play (Apr 1) - MB 0.5pts e.w. Deauville Lady in 16:40 Sedgefield at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win Caph Star in the 18:00 Kempton at 9/1 (Bet365, 8/1 General), 1pt win Uniter in the 20:00 Kempton at 9/2 (General). LOSS=2pts Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Apr 4) - 1pt win Vincenzo Peruggia in the Royal Mile handicap at Musselburgh at 10/1 (General), 1pt win Midnight Gun in the Silver Arrow Handicap at Musselburgh at 11/2 (Betfred, Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt e.w. Wise Eagle in the Queen's Cup Handicap at Musselburgh 12/1 (Betfred, Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

Football: Monday best bets (Apr 6) - TC: Portsmouth vs Oxford (Monday, 12:30) - 1.5pts Over 3.5 Oxford corners at 5/4 (Paddy Power). Watford vs Charlton (Monday, 15:00) - 1pt Second-half to have the most goals at 6/5 (General). Swansea v Middlesbrough (Monday, 17:30) - 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365). Hull vs Coventry (Monday, 20:00) - 1.5pts Over 2.5 Hull cards at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) , 1pt Over 4.5 Hull cards at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (Apr 6) - Portsmouth vs Oxford: 2.5pts Oxford double chance at evens (General), 1pt A red card in the match at 15/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Both teams to get a red card at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet), Bristol City vs SUFC: 0.5pt Bristol City to win from behind at 13/1 (BetVictor). Result pending Sunday best bets (Apr 5) - JE: 19:45 – Inter vs Roma: 1pt Both teams to score at 10/11 (General). 19:45 – Monaco vs Marseille: 1pt Ethan Nwaneri 1+ shot on target at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending West Ham vs Leeds (Apr 5) - JO: 2pts Jarrod Bowen to commit 1+ foul at 10/11 (bet365), 0.5pt Bowen to commit 2+ fouls at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt Draw in 90 minutes at 27/10 (Coral). Result pending Tom's tips (Apr 4) - Stuttgart vs Dortmund: 1pt Maximilian Beier to be shown a card at 11/2 (bet365). Result pending Southampton vs Arsenal (Apr 4) - JC: 2pts Both teams to score at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt James Bree to be carded at 5/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Bree to score anytime at 14/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.25pt Bree to score and be carded at 50/1 (bet365). Result pending Chelsea vs Port Vale (Apr 4) - JO: 3pts Port Vale under 7.5 total shots at 8/11 (bet365), 1.5pts Port Vale under 1.5 shots on target at 13/8 (bet365). Result pending Manchester City vs Liverpool (Apr 4) - JT: 1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/2 (William Hill, BetVictor), 1pt Szoboszlai 1+ assists at 6/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Szoboszlai to be shown a card at 9/2 (General). Result pending Good Friday best bets (Apr 3) - JO: 2pts Ciaron Brown and Michal Helik both 1+ total shots at 9/5 (bet365), 0.5pt Michal Helik to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway, BetVictor, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Ciaron Brown to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 3pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 14/5 (Paddy Power). Result pending Good Friday best bets (Apr 3) - JC: 2pts Millwall double chance at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 2pts Both teams to score at 4/5 (General), 1pt Frank Onyeka to be carded at 15/4 (bet365). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (Apr 2-3) - 0.5pt Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to be carded at 6/1 (bet365), 2pts Barrow to win at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt (Total stake) Joe Taylor, Anis Ben Slimane & Kyrell Lisbie anytime Trixie at 60/1. Result pending Chelsea W vs Arsenal W (Apr 1) - JT: 1pt Alessia Russo to score anytime at 9/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power); 0.5pt Russo to score 2+ goals at 18/1 (bet365); 0.25pt Russo to score a hat-trick at 100/1 (Paddy Power, bet365). LOSS=1.75pts

Golf: Valero Texas Open (Apr 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Keith Mitchell at 35/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Johnny Keefer at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Rico Hoey at 66/1 (bet365, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. William Mouw at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Billy Horschel at 140/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Jhonattan Vegas at 175/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Cricket: Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 7) - 1pt Sherfane Rutherford top Mumbai Indians batsman against Rajasthan Royals at 9/1 (General). Result pending Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 6) - 2pts Punjab Kings to hit the most sixes in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 5) - 2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty against Chennai Super Kings at 13/8 (bet365). LOSS=2pts Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 4) - 3pts Mumbai Indians 0-6 overs score over 55.5 runs against Delhi Capitals at 4/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Lungi Ngidi to take two or more wickets against Mumbai Indians at 7/4 (bet365, Betway); 2pts Glenn Phillips top Gujarat Titans batsman against Rajasthan Royals at 15/2 (AK Bets, PricedUp, BresBet). LOSS=7pts Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 2) - 2pts Finn Allen over 1.5 sixes in the Kolkata Knight Riders/Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 5/6 (Betway); 2pts Kolkata Knight Riders 0-6 overs score over 59.5 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=3.49pts Indian Premier League daily best bets (Apr 1) - 2pts KL Rahul to make a fifty in the Lucknow Super Giants/Delhi Capitals match at 5/2 (bet365); 1.5pts Lungi Ngidi top Delhi Capitals bowler against Lucknow Super Giants at 7/2 (bet365, Boylesports); 0.5pt Lungi Ngidi to take three or more wickets against Lucknow Super Giants at 8/1 (bet365, Betway). PROFIT=7.25pts

Darts: Premier League Night Nine (Apr 2) - Will appear here

Boxing: Sunday Action (Apr 5) - 2pts Caroline Dubois to win by stoppage 15/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt Chantelle Cameron to win in rounds 6-10 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending Saturday Action (Apr 4) - 2pts Derek Chisora to win by decision 10/3 (bet365), 1pt Mateusz Masternak to win 10/3 (bet365). Result pending

Tennis: Monte-Carlo Masters round one (Apr 5-7) - 1pt Tomas Martin Etcheverry to beat Grigor Dimitrov at 4/5 (bet365, betway); 1pt Joao Fonseca to beat Gabriel Diallo 2-0 at 17/20 (BetVictor). Result pending Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Apr 5-12) - 0.5pt e.w. Andrey Rublev at 125/1 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Francisco Cerundolo at 275/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt e.w. Luciano Darderi at 275/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending ATP Tour (Mar 30-Apr 5) - 1pt e.w. Yannick Hanfmann in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 11/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Vit Kopriva in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 25/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Pedro Martinez in the Tiriac Open at 25/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Alex Michelsen in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 11/1 (General). LOSS=6pts

Snooker: Tour Championship (Mar 30-Apr 5) - 2pts Zhao Xintong to win the Tour Championship at 7/2 (General). PROFIT=7pts