Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in March 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (March 2026) is +5862.76pts
- March fixed odds total = 0pts
- March antepost total = 0pts
- March overall total = 0pts
Racing:
The Late Play (Mar 1) MB - 1pt e.w. Pop's Folly in 15:45 Huntingdon at 10/1 (Betfred, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Andrew Asquith's Sunday View (Mar 1) - 2pts win Icare Grandchamp in the 14:25 Huntingdon at 15/8 (bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). 1pt win Sparkling Duke in the 15:00 Ffos Las at 11/4 (bet365). Result pending
Football:
Birmingham vs Middlesbrough (Mar 2) - JC: 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 5/6 (William Hill), 1pt Riley McGree to score anytime at 4/1 (bet365). Result pending
Sunday best bets (Mar 1) - JE: 19:45 – Marseille vs Lyon: 1pt Corentin Tolisso 1+ Shot on Target at 6/5 (BetMGM). 20:00 – Girona vs Celta Vigo: 1pt Celta Vigo Draw No Bet at 11/10 (bet365). Result pending
Arsenal vs Chelsea (Mar 1) - JT: 1pt Martin Zubimendi to be shown a card at 10/3 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pt William Saliba to score anytime at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Arsenal vs Chelsea (Mar 1) - JC: 1pt A red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Each team to get a red card at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Jake's Predictions (Mar 1) - Sunday 14:00: 2.5pts N Forest 12+ total shots vs Brighton at 6/5 (bet365), 2pts Kolo Muani to commit 2+ fouls in Fulham vs Spurs at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Djed Spence to commit 2+ fouls in Fulham vs Spurs at 3/1 (bet365), 2.5pts Harry Maguire to win 1+ fouls and Jorgen Strand Larsen to commit 1+ fouls in Man Utd vs C Palace at 20/21 (bet365), 0.75pts Harry Maguire to win 2+ fouls and Jorgen Strand Larsen to commit 2+ fouls in Man Utd vs C Palace at 6/1 (bet365), 0.5pts Harry Maguire to win 2+ fouls and Jorgen Strand Larsen to commit 3+ fouls in Man Utd vs C Palace at 12/1 (bet365). Sunday 16:30 - Arsenal vs Chelsea: 2.5pts Gabriel Magalhaes to commit 1+ foul at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba both to commit 1+ foul at 11/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Rangers vs Celtic (Mar 1) - 2pts Rangers to win at 13/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Golf:
Cognizant Classic final round (Mar 1) - 2pts win Nico Echavarria at 9/2 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
T20 World Cup daily best bets (Mar 1) - 2pts West Indies to beat India at 3/1 (General). Result pending
Tennis:
ATP Tour (Feb 23-Mar 1) - 1.5pts e.w. Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Sebastian Baez in the BCI Seguros Chile Open at 15/2 (BoyleSports); 0.5pt e.w. Yannick Hanfmann in the BCI Seguros Chile Open at 25/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Andrew Asquith's Antepost View (Mar 10) - 1pt win Mustang Du Breuil in Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at 20/1 (William Hill, 888sport - NRNB). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 11) - 1pt e.w. Gorgeous Tom in Randox Grand National at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet - Cheltenham Festival (Mar 12) - 0.5pts win Doddiethegreat in Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at 50/1 (General). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Antepost View (Mar 10) - 1pt e.w. Mydaddypaddy in Supreme Novices' Hurdle at 12/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 11) - 1pt win Koktail Divin in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Antepost View (Mar 11) - 1pt win Doctor Steinberg in Turners Novices' Hurdle at 25/1 (bet365, 20/1 General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 13) - 1pt win Sortudo in Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Andrew Asquith View (Mar 13) - 1pt win The Jukebox Man in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 8/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 12) - 1pt e.w. Jagwar in Ryanair Chase at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Football:
PFA Player of the Year tips (Feb 10-June 17) - JT: 2pts Bruno Fernandes to win at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Long ranger outright tips (Jan 13-May 30) - JT: 2pts Blackburn to be relegated from Championship at 7/1 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w Oli McBurnie top Championship goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w Ashley Fletcher top League One goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt Cheltenham top seven League Two finish at 300/1 (Paddy Power, 888Sport), 0.5pt Cheltenham promotion at 500/1 (General). Result pending
FA Cup outright (Jan 9-May 16) - JT: 2pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 13/2 (Paddy Power 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Brentford to win the FA Cup at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 0.5pt e.w. Wolves to win the FA Cup at 80/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Jake's Europa League outright (Sep 22-Jun 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Porto to win the Europa League at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Promotion outright (Sep 16-May 30) - JC: 1pt e.w. Sheffield United to win the title at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1-3). Result pending
Jake's Champions League outright (Sep 16-Jun 1) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Champions League at 8/1 (Betway 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Champions League top scorer at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Champions League top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 5pts Napoli top 8 finish in UCL League Phase at 9/4 (BetVictor), 2pts Bodo/Glimt to finish bottom of UCL League Phase at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 9-May 30) - JC: 2pts Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 7/1 (General), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest to finish bottom at 80/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 5-May 30) - TC: 4pts Leeds to be relegated at 9/4 (General), 1pt Leeds to finish bottom at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's European Outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - La Liga: 0.5pt Arda Guler most assists at 40/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Serie A: 1pt e.w Artem Dovbyk top scorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Ligue 1: 4pts Monaco to win Ligue 1 without PSG at 9/4 (General), 2pts Mika Biereth top scorer at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - 5pts Brighton to finish in the top half at 10/11 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to finish as Premier League top scorer at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Omar Marmoush to finish as Premier League top scorer at 50/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w. Martin Odegaard most Premier League assists at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Lewis Tomlinson's National League outright (Aug 8-May 30) - 8pts York to win the National League at 7/4 (General), 1pt Rochdale top three finish at 9/4 (bet365), 1pt Southend top three finish at 7/2 (bet365), 1pt Hartlepool top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Halifax top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Eastleigh top seven finish at 13/5 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Mani Dieseruvwe top scorer at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Paul McCallum top scorer at 33/1 ((BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 8-May 30) - 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Jake's outright predictions (Aug 8-May 30) - Premier League: 5pts Aston Villa to finish top six at 6/4 (General); 1pt e.w. Dominic Solanke top scorer at 33/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Rayan Ait Nouri top assists at 200/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/4, 1,2,3,4); Carabao Cup: 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); Championship: 2pts Ipswich and Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 9.3/1 (bet365); 6pts Coventry to finish in the top six at 11/10 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jimmy's outright punt (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 8pts Ipswich to be promoted at 11/8 (bet365), 1pt e.w Sammie Szmodics top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Stockport top 6 finish at 11/8 (bet365). League Two: 8pts MK Dons top 3 finish at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pts e.w. Bromley (+22 handicap) to win League Two at 15/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w Callum Stead top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Tom's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1 (Betfred 1/4 1-5), 1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1-4). League One: 1pt e.w. Malik Mothersille to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Stockport (+10 handicap) to win League One at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). 2. Bundesliga: 2pts Hannover to win the 2. Bundesliga at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Joe's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - 1pt e.w Reading to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3); 1pt Reading top 2 finish at 10/1 (Betfred, BetVictor). Result pending
Cricket:
ICC T20 World Cup (Feb 7-Mar 8) - 2pts South Africa to win the ICC T20 World Cup at 6/1 (General). Result pending
Richard Mann's ICC T20 World Cup specials (Feb 7-Mar 8) - 1pt Kagiso Rabada top overall tournament bowler at 22/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 2pts Kagiso Rabada top South Africa tournament bowler at 10/3 (General); 2pts Glenn Phillips top New Zealand tournament batsman at 13/2 (General); 2pts Jan Frylinck top Namibia tournament batsman at 6/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 2pts Salman Agha top Pakistan tournament batsman at 5/1 (General); 0.2pt (2.2pts total stake) Yankee Rabada/Phillips/Frylinck/Salman at prices advised (acca part pays 1364/1). Result pending
Paul Krishnamurty's ICC T20 World Cup best bets (Feb 7-Mar 8) - 4pts Jos Buttler to beat Travis Head in a match bet at 19/20 (Livescore, BetMGM, Virgin Bet); 2.5pts Pathum Nissanka top Sri Lanka tournament batsman at 43/20 (Livescore, BetMGM, Virgin Bet); 2pts Adil Rashid top England tournament bowler at 5/2 (bet365, Ladbrokes); 1.5pts Jacob Duffy top New Zealand tournament bowler at 10/3 (StarSports); 1pt e.w Quinton de Kock top tournament batsman at 11/1 (StarSports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt India versus South Africa final at 9/2 (General); 1pt Sri Lanka to win Group B 1pt at 4/1 (Livescore, BetMGM, Virgin Bet); 0.5pt e.w Aiden Markram top tournament batsman at 20/1 (StarSports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pt e.w Ryan Rickelton top tournament batsman at 28/1 (StarSports 1/5, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Darts:
Premier League (Feb 5-May 28) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League title at 14/1 (General); 1pt Michael van Gerwen to win the Premier League title at 14/1 (General); 2pts Littler, Humphries, MVG & Price to finish in the top four at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Rugby union:
Six Nations specials (Feb 5-Mar 14) - 3pts Thomas Ramos top tournament points-scorer at 4/6 (Virgin Bet, BetMGM); 1pt Sam Prendergast top tournament points-scorer at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral); 2pts Immanuel Feyi-Waboso top tournament try-scorer at 9/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Ewan Ashman top tournament try-scorer at 100/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Max Ojomoh top tournament try-scorer at 150/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Henry Pollock top tournament try-scorer at 28/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 2pts Louis Rees-Zammit top Wales tournament try-scorer at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet); 2pts Lowest scoring match Scotland-England at 7/1 (William Hill); 1pt Lowest scoring match Ireland-Scotland at 12/1 (William Hill, Betway). Result pending
Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 14) - 3pts England to win the Triple Crown at 10/11 (General); 2pts England to win the Six Nations at 11/4 (AK Bets); 1pt England to win the Grand Slam at 4/1 (General); 3pts Wales to finish bottom at 11/10 (BetVictor). Result pending