Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2026) is +5999.67pts (January amendment to follow)
- February fixed odds total = +12pts
- February antepost total = 0pts
- February overall total = +12pts
Racing:
The Late Play (Feb 2) - IO 1pt win Don't Tell Su in 13:27 Kempton at 9/2 (General). LOSS=1pt
Tony Keenan Tips (Feb 2) - 1pt win Rojuco Mac in 16:40 Leopardstown at 7/1 (General). LOSS=1pt
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Feb 2) - 1pt win Fact To File in 15:30 Leopardstown at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor, Unibet). PROFIT=10pts
Punting Pointers (Feb 2) - 1pt win Santo Sospir in 13:15 Leopardstown at 6/1 (William Hill) - min 11/2; 0.5pts e.w. Lecky Watson in 15:30 Leopardstown at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4) - take no lower; 0.5pts e.w. Bobalot in 16:27 Southwell at 10/1 (bet365, BetMGM 1/5 1,2,3) - min 9/1. LOSS=1.5pts
The Late Play (Feb 1) - 1pt win Bunting in 15:52 Leopardstown at 7/1 (General). LOSS=1pt
Tony Keenan Tips (Feb 1) - 0.5pt e.w. May Call you back in 12:40 Leopardstown at 9/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=1pt
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Feb 1) - 1pt win Intense Approach in 13.25 Musselburgh at 6/1 (General), 1pt win El Fabiolo in 15.20 Leopardstown at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt e.w Beachcomber in 15.40 Musselburgh at 22/1 (bet365 1/ 1,2,3,4, 20/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power). PROFIT=1.4pts
Football:
Best bets (Feb 3) - JC: 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Sheff Utd vs Oxford, Barnsley vs Northampton & Harrogate vs Swindon at 11/2 (Betfred). Result pending
Best bets (Feb 3) - JT: 1.5pts Hull to beat Watford at 13/10 (bet365). Result pending
Best bets (Feb 3) - JO: 1pt Sheff Utd, Swindon, Rochdale and Hearts all to win at 8/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Arsenal vs Chelsea CC SF (Feb 3) - JO: 1pt A sending off in the match at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair), 1.5pt Enzo Fernandez to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Martin Zubimendi to be carded at 10/3 (bet365), 0.75pt Riccardo Calafiori to score anytime at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Enzo Fernandez and Martin Zubimendi all to be carded at 14/1 (bet365), 0.25pt Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Martin Zubimendi all to be carded at 40/1 (bet365). Result pending
MNF: Sunderland vs Burnley (Feb 2) - TC: 2pts Over 4.5 cards at 17/10 (Paddy Power), 1pt Over 6.5 cards at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Best bets (Feb 1) - JT: 2pts Strasbourg-Draw (Double Chance) vs PSG at 11/8 (General). LOSS=2pts
Best bets (Feb 1) - JO: 1.5pts Igor Zubeldia to be carded in Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Red card in the match Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=8.1pts
Tottenham vs Man City (Feb 1) - JT: 1pt Manchester City to win to nil at 23/10 (BetVictor), 1pt Antoine Semenyo to score anytime at 2/1 (General). PROFIT=1pt
Jake's predictions (Feb 1-2) - Sunday 14:00: 1pt Yehor Yarmoliuk to be carded in Villa vs Brentford at 11/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts Harry Maguire to win 1+ foul at evens (bet365), 1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ assist in Man Utd vs Fulham at 11/4 (Boylesports), 1pt Elliot Anderson to be carded at 4/1 in Forest vs Palace at 4/1 (bet365). Sunday 16:30 - Tottenham vs Manchester City: 1.5pts Antoine Semenyo to commit 2+ fouls at 13/8 (bet365). Monday 20:00 - Sunderland vs Burnley: 0.5pt Marcus Edwards 1+ assist at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Tennis:
ATP Tour (Feb 2-8) - 1pt e.w. Ugo Humbert at 12/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Kovacevic at 25/1 (General). Result pending
Men's Australian Open final (Feb 1) - 1pt Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic 3-0 at 7/4 (General). LOSS=1pt
Snooker:
World Grand Prix (Feb 3-8) - 2pts Elliot Slessor to beat Stuart Bingham at 11/10 (General); 1.5pts Aaron Hill (+2.5 frames) to beat Mark Selby at 7/5 (Betfred); 1pt China Winning Nationality at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Andrew Asquith Antepost View (Mar 11) - 1pt win Doctor Steinberg in Turners Novices' Hurdle at 25/1 (bet365, 20/1 General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 13) - 1pt win Sortudo in Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Andrew Asquith View (Mar 13) - 1pt win The Jukebox Man in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 8/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 12) - 1pt e.w. Jagwar in Ryanair Chase at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Football:
Long ranger outright tips (Jan 13-May 30) - JT: 2pts Blackburn to be relegated from Championship at 7/1 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w Oli McBurnie top Championship goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w Ashley Fletcher top League One goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt Cheltenham top seven League Two finish at 300/1 (Paddy Power, 888Sport), 0.5pt Cheltenham promotion at 500/1 (General). Result pending
FA Cup outright (Jan 9-May 16) - JT: 2pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 13/2 (Paddy Power 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Brentford to win the FA Cup at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 0.5pt e.w. Wolves to win the FA Cup at 80/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Jake's Europa League outright (Sep 22-Jun 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Porto to win the Europa League at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Promotion outright (Sep 16-May 30) - JC: 1pt e.w. Sheffield United to win the title at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1-3). Result pending
Jake's Champions League outright (Sep 16-Jun 1) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Champions League at 8/1 (Betway 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Champions League top scorer at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Champions League top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 5pts Napoli top 8 finish in UCL League Phase at 9/4 (BetVictor), 2pts Bodo/Glimt to finish bottom of UCL League Phase at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 9-May 30) - JC: 2pts Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 7/1 (General), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest to finish bottom at 80/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 5-May 30) - TC: 4pts Leeds to be relegated at 9/4 (General), 1pt Leeds to finish bottom at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's European Outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - La Liga: 0.5pt Arda Guler most assists at 40/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Serie A: 1pt e.w Artem Dovbyk top scorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Ligue 1: 4pts Monaco to win Ligue 1 without PSG at 9/4 (General), 2pts Mika Biereth top scorer at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - 5pts Brighton to finish in the top half at 10/11 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to finish as Premier League top scorer at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Omar Marmoush to finish as Premier League top scorer at 50/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w. Martin Odegaard most Premier League assists at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Lewis Tomlinson's National League outright (Aug 8-May 30) - 8pts York to win the National League at 7/4 (General), 1pt Rochdale top three finish at 9/4 (bet365), 1pt Southend top three finish at 7/2 (bet365), 1pt Hartlepool top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Halifax top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Eastleigh top seven finish at 13/5 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Mani Dieseruvwe top scorer at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Paul McCallum top scorer at 33/1 ((BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 8-May 30) - 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Jake's outright predictions (Aug 8-May 30) - Premier League: 5pts Aston Villa to finish top six at 6/4 (General); 1pt e.w. Dominic Solanke top scorer at 33/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Rayan Ait Nouri top assists at 200/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/4, 1,2,3,4); Carabao Cup: 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); Championship: 2pts Ipswich and Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 9.3/1 (bet365); 6pts Coventry to finish in the top six at 11/10 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jimmy's outright punt (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 8pts Ipswich to be promoted at 11/8 (bet365), 1pt e.w Sammie Szmodics top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Stockport top 6 finish at 11/8 (bet365). League Two: 8pts MK Dons top 3 finish at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pts e.w. Bromley (+22 handicap) to win League Two at 15/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w Callum Stead top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Tom's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1 (Betfred 1/4 1-5), 1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1-4). League One: 1pt e.w. Malik Mothersille to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Stockport (+10 handicap) to win League One at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). 2. Bundesliga: 2pts Hannover to win the 2. Bundesliga at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Joe's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - 1pt e.w Reading to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3); 1pt Reading top 2 finish at 10/1 (Betfred, BetVictor). Result pending
NFL:
NFL season awards (Sep 4-Feb 8) - 3pts Abdul Carter to win Defensive rookie of the year at 15/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Dak Prescott to win Comeback player of the year at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Micah Parsons to win Defensive player of the year at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Omarion Hampton to win Offensive rookie of the year at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Sean Payton to win Coach of the year at 18/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Box Nix to win MVP at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.25pt Ricky Pearsall to win Offensive player of the year at 250/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Rugby union:
Six Nations specials (Feb 5-Mar 14) - 3pts Thomas Ramos top tournament points-scorer at 4/6 (Virgin Bet, BetMGM); 1pt Sam Prendergast top tournament points-scorer at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral); 2pts Immanuel Feyi-Waboso top tournament try-scorer at 9/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Ewan Ashman top tournament try-scorer at 100/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Max Ojomoh top tournament try-scorer at 150/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 0.5pt Henry Pollock top tournament try-scorer at 28/1 (Spreadex, Sporting Index); 2pts Louis Rees-Zammit top Wales tournament try-scorer at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet); 2pts Lowest scoring match Scotland-England at 7/1 (William Hill); 1pt Lowest scoring match Ireland-Scotland at 12/1 (William Hill, Betway). Result pending
Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 14) - 3pts England to win the Triple Crown at 10/11 (General); 2pts England to win the Six Nations at 11/4 (AK Bets); 1pt England to win the Grand Slam at 4/1 (General); 3pts Wales to finish bottom at 11/10 (BetVictor). Result pending