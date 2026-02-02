Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2026.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2026) is +5999.67pts (January amendment to follow) February fixed odds total = +12pts

February antepost total = 0pts

February overall total = +12pts

Racing: The Late Play (Feb 2) - IO 1pt win Don't Tell Su in 13:27 Kempton at 9/2 (General). LOSS=1pt Tony Keenan Tips (Feb 2) - 1pt win Rojuco Mac in 16:40 Leopardstown at 7/1 (General). LOSS=1pt Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Feb 2) - 1pt win Fact To File in 15:30 Leopardstown at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor, Unibet). PROFIT=10pts Punting Pointers (Feb 2) - 1pt win Santo Sospir in 13:15 Leopardstown at 6/1 (William Hill) - min 11/2; 0.5pts e.w. Lecky Watson in 15:30 Leopardstown at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4) - take no lower; 0.5pts e.w. Bobalot in 16:27 Southwell at 10/1 (bet365, BetMGM 1/5 1,2,3) - min 9/1. LOSS=1.5pts The Late Play (Feb 1) - 1pt win Bunting in 15:52 Leopardstown at 7/1 (General). LOSS=1pt Tony Keenan Tips (Feb 1) - 0.5pt e.w. May Call you back in 12:40 Leopardstown at 9/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=1pt Ben Linfoot Verdict (Feb 1) - 1pt win Intense Approach in 13.25 Musselburgh at 6/1 (General), 1pt win El Fabiolo in 15.20 Leopardstown at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt e.w Beachcomber in 15.40 Musselburgh at 22/1 (bet365 1/ 1,2,3,4, 20/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power). PROFIT=1.4pts

Football: Best bets (Feb 3) - JC: 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Sheff Utd vs Oxford, Barnsley vs Northampton & Harrogate vs Swindon at 11/2 (Betfred). Result pending Best bets (Feb 3) - JT: 1.5pts Hull to beat Watford at 13/10 (bet365). Result pending Best bets (Feb 3) - JO: 1pt Sheff Utd, Swindon, Rochdale and Hearts all to win at 8/1 (Betfred). Result pending Arsenal vs Chelsea CC SF (Feb 3) - JO: 1pt A sending off in the match at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair), 1.5pt Enzo Fernandez to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Martin Zubimendi to be carded at 10/3 (bet365), 0.75pt Riccardo Calafiori to score anytime at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Enzo Fernandez and Martin Zubimendi all to be carded at 14/1 (bet365), 0.25pt Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Martin Zubimendi all to be carded at 40/1 (bet365). Result pending MNF: Sunderland vs Burnley (Feb 2) - TC: 2pts Over 4.5 cards at 17/10 (Paddy Power), 1pt Over 6.5 cards at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Best bets (Feb 1) - JT: 2pts Strasbourg-Draw (Double Chance) vs PSG at 11/8 (General). LOSS=2pts Best bets (Feb 1) - JO: 1.5pts Igor Zubeldia to be carded in Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Red card in the match Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=8.1pts Tottenham vs Man City (Feb 1) - JT: 1pt Manchester City to win to nil at 23/10 (BetVictor), 1pt Antoine Semenyo to score anytime at 2/1 (General). PROFIT=1pt Jake's predictions (Feb 1-2) - Sunday 14:00: 1pt Yehor Yarmoliuk to be carded in Villa vs Brentford at 11/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts Harry Maguire to win 1+ foul at evens (bet365), 1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ assist in Man Utd vs Fulham at 11/4 (Boylesports), 1pt Elliot Anderson to be carded at 4/1 in Forest vs Palace at 4/1 (bet365). Sunday 16:30 - Tottenham vs Manchester City: 1.5pts Antoine Semenyo to commit 2+ fouls at 13/8 (bet365). Monday 20:00 - Sunderland vs Burnley: 0.5pt Marcus Edwards 1+ assist at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Feb 2-8) - 1pt e.w. Ugo Humbert at 12/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Kovacevic at 25/1 (General). Result pending Men's Australian Open final (Feb 1) - 1pt Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic 3-0 at 7/4 (General). LOSS=1pt

Snooker: World Grand Prix (Feb 3-8) - 2pts Elliot Slessor to beat Stuart Bingham at 11/10 (General); 1.5pts Aaron Hill (+2.5 frames) to beat Mark Selby at 7/5 (Betfred); 1pt China Winning Nationality at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending