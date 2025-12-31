Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2026.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2026) is +6006.92pts

January antepost total = 0pts

January overall total = 0pts

Racing: Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt win New Order in 13:25 Cheltenham at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet); 1pt win Grandeur d’Ame in 14:00 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Minella Missile in 14:50 Windsor at 18/1 (BetVictor, Coral). Result pending

Football: Celtic vs Rangers (Jan 3) - JT: 1.5pts Rangers-Draw (Double Chance) at 10/11 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Under 2.5 goals at 13/10 (bet365). Result pending Matthew O'Regan's tips (Jan 1) - 1pt Cathal McCarthy to be shown a card at 29/10 (William Hill), 1.5pts Tristan Crama to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365), 1pt Marko Stamenic to be shown a card at 11/4 (bet365), 1.5pts Omari Kellyman 3+ shots at 7/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Omari Kellyman 4+ shots at 9/2 (bet365), 0.5pt Danny Imray to score anytime at 12/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Lorent Tolaj to score anytime at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Lorent Tolaj to score 2+ goals at 22/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Sunderland vs Man City (Jan 1) - JT: 1.5pts Manchester City to win to nil at 7/5 (William Hill, BetVictor). 0.5pt Manchester City to win and under 2.5 goals at 3/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Sheffield United vs Leicester (Jan 1) - TC: 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals & Over 8.5 corners at 11/8 (bet365). Result pending EFL best bets (Jan 1) - TC: 2pts Over 9.5 corners in Watford vs Birmingham at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Over 2.5 goals in QPR vs Norwich & Wycombe vs Cardiff at 2.44/1 (bet365), 1pt Lincoln to beat Huddersfield at 6/4 (General). Result pending Blackburn vs Wrexham (Jan 1) - TC: 1.5pts Sondre Tronstad 1+ fouls committed at 5/6 (bet365). Result pending Liverpool vs Leeds (Jan 1) - TC: 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General). Result pending Jake's predictions (Jan 1) - Thursday 17:30: 1pt Justin Devenny to score anytime in C Palace vs Fulham at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BetVictor), 1.5pts Jaka Bijol 1+ total shot in Liverpool vs Leeds at 6/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Jaka Bijol to score anytime in Liverpool vs Leeds at 20/1 (Betway). Thursday 20:00: 1pt Michael Kayode to win 2+ fouls in Brentford vs Tottenham at 3/1 (bet365), 3pts Josko Gvardiol to commit 1+ foul in Sunderland vs Man City at 8/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Cricket: Australia v England fifth Test (Jan 4-8) - 2pts Usman Khawaja top Australia first innings batsman at 11/2 (General); 1pt Joe Root top England first innings batsman at 17/5 (Unibet); 1pt Joe Root to make a first innings fifty at 15/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Scott Boland to take five or more wickets in the match at 5/6 (Betway). Result pending Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers (Jan 1) - 2pts Jack Edwards over 34.5 Player Performance Points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers (Jan 1) - 2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs in Hobart Hurricanes/Perth Scorchers match at 16/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Darts: PDC World Darts Championship (Dec 11-Jan 3) - 2pts Luke Littler to hit a nine-darter in the tournament at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Gian van Veen to win the World Championship at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2, 1,2); 1pts e.w. Danny Noppert to win the World Championship at 50/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); 1pt Ross Smith to win the second quarter at 7/1 (General); 1pt Wessel Nijman to reach the quarter-finals at 11/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt three or more nine-darters in the tournament at 100/30 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet). Result pending World Championship (Jan 1) - 1pt Clayton (+1.5 sets), Hood (+1.5 sets), Littler (-3.5 sets) & Van Veen all to win at 11/1 (Paddy Power), 1pt Littler (-7.5 180s) to hit most 180s & Van Veen to win at 4/1 (Paddy Power), 1pt 20+ 180s & 6+ 100+ Checkouts in Searle v Clayton at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pts 22+ 180s in Anderson v Hood at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power), 1pt Luke Littler to win and throw 16+ 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt 24+ 180s & 6+ 100+ Checkouts in Humphries v Van Veen at 10/3 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). Result pending

Tennis: United Cup (Jan 2-11) - 3pts win USA at 5/2 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Belgium at 66/1 (Betfred). Result pending