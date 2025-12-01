Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2025) is +5949.97pts
- December fixed odds total = +3.7pts
- December antepost total = 0pts
- December overall total = +3.7pts
Racing:
The Late Play (Dec 1) - 1pt win Heads Or Harps in 1.45 at 9/4 (General). LOSS=1pt
Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Hilltown in 12:35 Plumpton at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Beleiveitanducan in 2:35 Plumpton at 7/2 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). PROFIT=2.5pts
Football:
Leeds vs Chelsea (Dec 3) - TC: 1.5pts Ethan Ampadu 1+ total shots at 6/4 (bet365). Result pending
Newcastle vs Tottenham (Dec 2) - TC: 1.5pts Bruno Guimaraes 1+ shots on target at 7/4 (bet365). Result pending
Best bets (Dec 2) - JT: 0.5pt Jack Grealish to provide an assist at 5/1 (Betfred), 0.5pt Grealish to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Erling Haaland to commit 2+ fouls at 27/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Best bets (Dec 2) - JC: 1pt Jack Taylor to be carded at 7/1 (bet365), 2pts Burton +0.5 Asian handicap at 41/40 (bet365), 1pt Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Birmingham vs Watford (Dec 1) - TC: 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General). PROFIT=2.2pts
Golf:
Nedbank Golf Challenge (Dec 4-7) - 5pts win Viktor Hovland at 8/1 (General); 3pts e.w. Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 20/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 2pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 28/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Jesper Svensson at 40/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Cricket:
Australia v England (Dec 4-8) - 1pt Mitchell Starc to take 5+ wickets in the first innings at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Mitchell Starc to 10+ wickets in the match at 14/1 (Betway); 0.5pt Michael Neser top Australia first innings batsman at 40/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Brydon Carse to hit the most England sixes in the first innings at 18/1 (bet365). Result pending
Snooker:
UK Championship round one (Nov 29-Dec 2) - 2pts Lei Peifan (+2.5) to beat Mark Selby at 11/10 (General). Result pending
UK Championship (Nov 29-Dec 7) - 1pt e.w. Kyren Wilson to win the UK Championship at 10/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Mark Allen to win the UK Championship at 20/1 (Star Sports 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
Jake's Europa League outright (Sep 22-Jun 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Porto to win the Europa League at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Promotion outright (Sep 16-May 30) - JC: 1pt e.w. Sheffield United to win the title at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1-3). Result pending
Jake's Champions League outright (Sep 16-Jun 1) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Champions League at 8/1 (Betway 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Champions League top scorer at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Champions League top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 5pts Napoli top 8 finish in UCL League Phase at 9/4 (BetVictor), 2pts Bodo/Glimt to finish bottom of UCL League Phase at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 9-May 30) - JC: 2pts Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 7/1 (General), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest to finish bottom at 80/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 5-May 30) - TC: 4pts Leeds to be relegated at 9/4 (General), 1pt Leeds to finish bottom at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's European Outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - La Liga: 0.5pt Arda Guler most assists at 40/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Serie A: 1pt e.w Artem Dovbyk top scorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Ligue 1: 4pts Monaco to win Ligue 1 without PSG at 9/4 (General), 2pts Mika Biereth top scorer at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - 5pts Brighton to finish in the top half at 10/11 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to finish as Premier League top scorer at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Omar Marmoush to finish as Premier League top scorer at 50/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w. Martin Odegaard most Premier League assists at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Lewis Tomlinson's National League outright (Aug 8-May 30) - 8pts York to win the National League at 7/4 (General), 1pt Rochdale top three finish at 9/4 (bet365), 1pt Southend top three finish at 7/2 (bet365), 1pt Hartlepool top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Halifax top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Eastleigh top seven finish at 13/5 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Mani Dieseruvwe top scorer at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Paul McCallum top scorer at 33/1 ((BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 8-May 30) - 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Jake's outright predictions (Aug 8-May 30) - Premier League: 5pts Aston Villa to finish top six at 6/4 (General); 1pt e.w. Dominic Solanke top scorer at 33/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Rayan Ait Nouri top assists at 200/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/4, 1,2,3,4); Carabao Cup: 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); Championship: 2pts Ipswich and Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 9.3/1 (bet365); 6pts Coventry to finish in the top six at 11/10 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jimmy's outright punt (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 8pts Ipswich to be promoted at 11/8 (bet365), 1pt e.w Sammie Szmodics top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Stockport top 6 finish at 11/8 (bet365). League Two: 8pts MK Dons top 3 finish at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pts e.w. Bromley (+22 handicap) to win League Two at 15/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w Callum Stead top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Tom's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1 (Betfred 1/4 1-5), 1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1-4). League One: 1pt e.w. Malik Mothersille to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Stockport (+10 handicap) to win League One at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). 2. Bundesliga: 2pts Hannover to win the 2. Bundesliga at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Joe's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - 1pt e.w Reading to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3); 1pt Reading top 2 finish at 10/1 (Betfred, BetVictor). Result pending
F1:
Season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending
Season specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending
NFL:
NFL season awards (Sep 4-Feb 8) - 3pts Abdul Carter to win Defensive rookie of the year at 15/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Dak Prescott to win Comeback player of the year at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Micah Parsons to win Defensive player of the year at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Omarion Hampton to win Offensive rookie of the year at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Sean Payton to win Coach of the year at 18/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Box Nix to win MVP at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.25pt Ricky Pearsall to win Offensive player of the year at 250/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
NFL season outrights (Sep 4-Feb 8) - 2pts Buffalo Bills to win Super Bowl at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 4pts Indianapolis Colts to win over 7.5 games at evens (Sky Bet), 4pts Indianapolis Colts to make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Cricket:
The Ashes: Paul Krishnamurty's series best bets (Nov 21-Jan 8) - 2pts Adelaide highest scoring ground at 3/1 (bet365); 1.5pts Perth highest scoring ground at 10/3 (bet365); 1.5pts drawn series at 10.5 (Betfair Exchange); 1pt England 3-1 series correct score at 16/1 (AK Bets); 0.5pt Harry Brook player of the series at 11/1 (Star Sports); 0.5pt Mitchell Starc player of the series at 12/1 (Betway); 0.25pt Jofra Archer player of the series at 20/1 (Star Sports). Result pending
The Ashes: Australia v England (Nov 21-Jan 8) - 2pts Ollie Pope top England series batsman at 10/1 (General); 1pt Mitchell Starc player of the series (Compton-Miller medal) at 12/1 (General); 1pt Marnus Labuschagne player of the series (Compton-Miller medal) at 16/1 (BetVictor); 1pt Jamie Smith England player of the series at 8/1 (bet365); 1pt Jamie Smith fastest fifty in the series at 8/1 (bet365); 1pt Alex Carey fastest fifty in the series at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
The Ashes (Nov 21-Jan 8) - 2pts Marnus Labuschagne top Australia series batsman at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, QuinnBet). Result pending