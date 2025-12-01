Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2025) is +5949.97pts December fixed odds total = +3.7pts

December antepost total = 0pts

December overall total = +3.7pts

Racing: The Late Play (Dec 1) - 1pt win Heads Or Harps in 1.45 at 9/4 (General). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Hilltown in 12:35 Plumpton at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Beleiveitanducan in 2:35 Plumpton at 7/2 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). PROFIT=2.5pts

Football: Leeds vs Chelsea (Dec 3) - TC: 1.5pts Ethan Ampadu 1+ total shots at 6/4 (bet365). Result pending Newcastle vs Tottenham (Dec 2) - TC: 1.5pts Bruno Guimaraes 1+ shots on target at 7/4 (bet365). Result pending Best bets (Dec 2) - JT: 0.5pt Jack Grealish to provide an assist at 5/1 (Betfred), 0.5pt Grealish to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Erling Haaland to commit 2+ fouls at 27/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending Best bets (Dec 2) - JC: 1pt Jack Taylor to be carded at 7/1 (bet365), 2pts Burton +0.5 Asian handicap at 41/40 (bet365), 1pt Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending Birmingham vs Watford (Dec 1) - TC: 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General). PROFIT=2.2pts

Golf: Nedbank Golf Challenge (Dec 4-7) - 5pts win Viktor Hovland at 8/1 (General); 3pts e.w. Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 20/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 2pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 28/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Jesper Svensson at 40/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Cricket: Australia v England (Dec 4-8) - 1pt Mitchell Starc to take 5+ wickets in the first innings at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Mitchell Starc to 10+ wickets in the match at 14/1 (Betway); 0.5pt Michael Neser top Australia first innings batsman at 40/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Brydon Carse to hit the most England sixes in the first innings at 18/1 (bet365). Result pending

Snooker: UK Championship round one (Nov 29-Dec 2) - 2pts Lei Peifan (+2.5) to beat Mark Selby at 11/10 (General). Result pending UK Championship (Nov 29-Dec 7) - 1pt e.w. Kyren Wilson to win the UK Championship at 10/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Mark Allen to win the UK Championship at 20/1 (Star Sports 1/2 1,2). Result pending