Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in November 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2025) is +5979.96pts. November fixed odds total = -2pts

November antepost total = +0pts

November overall total = -2pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - 0.5pts e.w. Gabriels Getaway in the 2:05 Ascot at 18/1 (General, min 14/1); 1pt e.w. Ooh Betty in the 3:10 Ascot at 10/1 (1,2,3,4 Paddy Power, Bet Victor, min 8/1); 0.5pts e.w. Maasai Mara in the 3:10 Ascot at 50/1 (1,2,3,4 General, min 40/1); 0.5pts e.w. Bhaloo in the 3:45 Ascot at 15/2 (1,2,3,4,5 Sky Bet, min 6/1); 1pt win The Real Whacker in the 2:57 Wetherby at 4/1 (General, min 7/2). Result pending Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Nov 1) - 1pt win Top Target in 1.15 Wetherby at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power); 1pt win General Medrano in 2.05 Ascot at 8/1 (General); 1pt win The Real Whacker in 2.57 Wetherby at 13/2 (Coral, bet365); 1pt win Bhaloo in 3.45 Ascot at 11/1 (bet365); 1pt win Amiloc in 9.41 Del Mar at 14/1 (General). Result pending Ben Linfoot Verdict (Nov 1) - 2pts win Dysart Enos in 1.50 Wetherby at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power); 1pt win General Medrano in 2.05 Ascot at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Indemnity in 3.10 Ascot at 15/2 (William Hill, 7/1 General); 1pt win Bhaloo in 3.45 Ascot at 11/1 (bet365); 1pt win Goliath in 9.41 Del Mar at 8/1 (General). Result pending Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Nov 1) - 1pt win General Medrano in Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General). 1pt win Washington in Lavazza Handicap Hurdle at Ascot at 7/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral). 1pt win The Changing Man in Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 11/2 (bet365, 5/1 General). Result pending

Football: Sunderland vs Everton (Nov 3 - 20:00) - TC: 1pt Everton to win at 9/5 (Betfred). Result pending Jake's predictions (Nov 1-3) - Saturday 15:00: 1.5pts Leeds +0.5 Asian Handicap vs Brighton at 39/40 (bet365), 2.5pts Arsenal win to nil vs Burnley at 19/20 (William Hill), 1pt Burnley under 5.5 total shots at 2/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Burnley under 3.5 total shots at 6/1 (bet365), 1pt Marshall Munetsi to be carded in Fulham vs Wolves at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2pts Under 2.5 goals in N Forest vs Man Utd at 11/10 (General), 1.5pts Douglas Luiz to be carded in N Forest vs Man Utd at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Saturday 17:30 - Tottenham vs Chelsea: 2pts Micky Van de Ven 1+ total shot at 6/5 (bet365), 0.5pt Micky Van de Ven 1+ shot on target at 4/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Micky Van de Ven to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Saturday 20:00 - Liverpool vs Aston Villa: 1pt Emi Martinez to be carded at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Aston Villa or draw and Emi Martinez to be carded at 13/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Sunday 14:00 - West Ham vs Newcastle: 2.5pts Malick Thiaw 1+ total shot at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Malick Thiaw to score anytime at 11/1 (bet365). Sunday 16:30 - Manchester City vs Bournemouth: 1.5pts Alex Jimenez to commit 1+ foul and win 1+ foul at 6/5 (bet365). Monday 20:00 - Sunderland vs Everton: 1pt Granit Xhaka to be carded at 4/1 (bet365). Result pending Best bets (Nov 2) - JC: 1pt Lyon to win at 5/4 (General), 1pt Rafael Leao to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Wesley Lima to be carded at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (General). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (Nov 1) - 1pt Hull to win at 23/10 (General), 0.5pt Sheff Wed double chance, Horvath card and Aston Villa double chance, Martinez card at 179/1 (bet365), 0.1pt Sheff Wed to win, Horvath card and Aston Villa to win, Martinez card at 935/1 (bet365), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday +1 Asian handicap at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Sheffield Wednesday double chance and Ethan Horvath to be carded at 14/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Sheffield Wednesday to win and Ethan Horvath to be carded at 35/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Cheltenham to win at 11/2 (bet365), 3pts Aston Villa +0.5 Asian handicap at 13/10 (bet365), 1pt Aston Villa double chance and Emi Martinez to be carded at 12/1 (William Hill), 0.5pt Aston Villa to win and Emi Martinez to be carded at 25/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Cricket: New Zealand v England (Nov 1) - 2pts Joe Root top England batsman at 7/2 (General). LOSS=2pts

Tennis: WTA Finals (Nov 1-8) - 2pts Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to win the title at 11/2 (General); 1.5pts Jessica Pegula to qualify for the SFs at 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Paris Masters (Oct 27-Nov 2) - 1pt e.w. Alexander Bulbik at 80/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Daniil Medvedev at 35/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Boxing: Saturday action (Nov 1) - 2pts Joshua Buatsi to win by decision at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Lenier Pero to win in rounds 1-5 at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending