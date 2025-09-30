Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2025) is +6100.14pts (minus October, TBC) October fixed odds total = +0pts

Racing: Andrew Asquith's Weekend View (Oct 4) - 1pt win Back In Black in the Challenge Cup at 8/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral, 7/1 General).. 1pt win Ardisia in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, 10/1 General). Result pending

Football: Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JO: 1pt Dortmund win to nil vs Athletic Bilbao at 12/5 (bet365). Result pending Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JC: 2pts Arsenal to win to nil vs Olympiacos (20:00) at 10/11 (BetVictor, William Hill), 1pt Vanderson Campos to be carded in Monaco vs Man City (20:00) at 11/4 (bet365). Result pending Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JT: 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 21/20 (General), 0.5pt No Goalscorer in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 12/1 (General). Result pending EFL best bets (Oct 1) - JC: 1pt Portsmouth double chance vs Watford and Josef Bursik to be carded at 15/2 (bet365), 0.5pt Portsmouth to win and Josef Bursik to be carded at 12/1 (bet365), 1pt Watford double chance and Nathan Baxter to be carded at 8/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Watford to win and Nathan Baxter to be carded at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt Richard Kone to score anytime in QPR vs Oxford at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Barcelona vs PSG (Oct 1) - TC: 1pt Vitinha 1+ assists at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Pedri 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending

Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct 2-5) - 3pts win Min Woo Lee at 25/1 (General); 3pts win Michael Thorbjornsen at 25/1 (StarSports, BetMGM); 2pts e.w. Max Homa at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Mac Meissner at 60/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ben Kohles at 90/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Oct 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Tom McKibbin at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Kristoffer Reitan at 35/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Caleb Surratt at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 160/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Ross Fisher at 500/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending

Tennis: Shanghai Masters round one (Oct 1-2) - 1.5pts Marton Fucsovics to beat Jaume Munar at 4/5 (William Hill, 888sport, betway); 1.5pts tie-break in Arthur Rinderknech v Hamad Medjedovic at 10/11 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet); 1pt double on the above selections at 12/5 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet; 2/1 William Hill). Result pending Shanghai Masters outright (Oct 1-12) - 1pt e.w. Daniil Medvedev at 40/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka at 40/1 (General). Result pending