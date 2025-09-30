Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2025) is +6100.14pts (minus October, TBC)
- October fixed odds total = +0pts
- October antepost total = +0pts
- October overall total = +0pts
Racing:
Andrew Asquith's Weekend View (Oct 4) - 1pt win Back In Black in the Challenge Cup at 8/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral, 7/1 General).. 1pt win Ardisia in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, 10/1 General). Result pending
Football:
Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JO: 1pt Dortmund win to nil vs Athletic Bilbao at 12/5 (bet365). Result pending
Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JC: 2pts Arsenal to win to nil vs Olympiacos (20:00) at 10/11 (BetVictor, William Hill), 1pt Vanderson Campos to be carded in Monaco vs Man City (20:00) at 11/4 (bet365). Result pending
Champions League best bets (Oct 1) - JT: 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 21/20 (General), 0.5pt No Goalscorer in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 12/1 (General). Result pending
EFL best bets (Oct 1) - JC: 1pt Portsmouth double chance vs Watford and Josef Bursik to be carded at 15/2 (bet365), 0.5pt Portsmouth to win and Josef Bursik to be carded at 12/1 (bet365), 1pt Watford double chance and Nathan Baxter to be carded at 8/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Watford to win and Nathan Baxter to be carded at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt Richard Kone to score anytime in QPR vs Oxford at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Barcelona vs PSG (Oct 1) - TC: 1pt Vitinha 1+ assists at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Pedri 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending
Golf:
Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct 2-5) - 3pts win Min Woo Lee at 25/1 (General); 3pts win Michael Thorbjornsen at 25/1 (StarSports, BetMGM); 2pts e.w. Max Homa at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Mac Meissner at 60/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ben Kohles at 90/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Oct 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Tom McKibbin at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Kristoffer Reitan at 35/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Caleb Surratt at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 160/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Ross Fisher at 500/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending
Tennis:
Shanghai Masters round one (Oct 1-2) - 1.5pts Marton Fucsovics to beat Jaume Munar at 4/5 (William Hill, 888sport, betway); 1.5pts tie-break in Arthur Rinderknech v Hamad Medjedovic at 10/11 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet); 1pt double on the above selections at 12/5 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet; 2/1 William Hill). Result pending
Shanghai Masters outright (Oct 1-12) - 1pt e.w. Daniil Medvedev at 40/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka at 40/1 (General). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 18) - 1pt win Wemightakedlongway in British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at 20/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Fox Legacy in Champion Stakes at 25/1 (bet365, Unibet, BetMGM 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 5) - 1pt win Daryz in Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Football:
Jake's Europa League outright (Sep 22-Jun 1) - 2.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Porto to win the Europa League at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Promotion outright (Sep 16-May 30) - JC: 1pt e.w. Sheffield United to win the title at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1-3). Result pending
Jake's Champions League outright (Sep 16-Jun 1) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Champions League at 8/1 (Betway 1/2 1,2), 2.5pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Champions League top scorer at 10/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Champions League top scorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,4), 5pts Napoli top 8 finish in UCL League Phase at 9/4 (BetVictor), 2pts Bodo/Glimt to finish bottom of UCL League Phase at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 9-May 30) - JC: 2pts Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 7/1 (General), 0.5pt Nottingham Forest to finish bottom at 80/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Relegation outright (Sep 5-May 30) - TC: 4pts Leeds to be relegated at 9/4 (General), 1pt Leeds to finish bottom at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's European Outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - La Liga: 0.5pt Arda Guler most assists at 40/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Serie A: 1pt e.w Artem Dovbyk top scorer at 20/1 (bet365 1/4, 1-4), Ligue 1: 4pts Monaco to win Ligue 1 without PSG at 9/4 (General), 2pts Mika Biereth top scorer at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 15-May 30) - 5pts Brighton to finish in the top half at 10/11 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Cole Palmer to finish as Premier League top scorer at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Omar Marmoush to finish as Premier League top scorer at 50/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4), 2pts e.w. Martin Odegaard most Premier League assists at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Lewis Tomlinson's National League outright (Aug 8-May 30) - 8pts York to win the National League at 7/4 (General), 1pt Rochdale top three finish at 9/4 (bet365), 1pt Southend top three finish at 7/2 (bet365), 1pt Hartlepool top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Halifax top seven finish at 5/2 (BetVictor), 1pt Eastleigh top seven finish at 13/5 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Mani Dieseruvwe top scorer at 12/1 (BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4), 0.5pt e.w. Paul McCallum top scorer at 33/1 ((BetVictor - 1/5, 1-4). Result pending
Joe Townsend's outright tips (Aug 8-May 30) - 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4), 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4). Result pending
Jake's outright predictions (Aug 8-May 30) - Premier League: 5pts Aston Villa to finish top six at 6/4 (General); 1pt e.w. Dominic Solanke top scorer at 33/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Rayan Ait Nouri top assists at 200/1 (bet365, BoyleSports 1/4, 1,2,3,4); Carabao Cup: 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (General 1/2, 1,2); Championship: 2pts Ipswich and Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 9.3/1 (bet365); 6pts Coventry to finish in the top six at 11/10 (Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Jimmy's outright punt (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 8pts Ipswich to be promoted at 11/8 (bet365), 1pt e.w Sammie Szmodics top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Stockport top 6 finish at 11/8 (bet365). League Two: 8pts MK Dons top 3 finish at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pts e.w. Bromley (+22 handicap) to win League Two at 15/1 (bet365 1/4, 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt e.w Callum Stead top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4, 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Tom's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - Championship: 1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1 (Betfred 1/4 1-5), 1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1-4). League One: 1pt e.w. Malik Mothersille to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4), 1pt e.w. Stockport (+10 handicap) to win League One at 15/1 (bet365 1/4 1-4). 2. Bundesliga: 2pts Hannover to win the 2. Bundesliga at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Joe's outright tips (Aug 1-May 30) - 1pt e.w Reading to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3); 1pt Reading top 2 finish at 10/1 (Betfred, BetVictor). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
F1:
Season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending
Season specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending
NFL:
NFL season awards (Sep 4-Feb 8) - 3pts Abdul Carter to win Defensive rookie of the year at 15/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Dak Prescott to win Comeback player of the year at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Micah Parsons to win Defensive player of the year at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Omarion Hampton to win Offensive rookie of the year at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Sean Payton to win Coach of the year at 18/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Box Nix to win MVP at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.25pt Ricky Pearsall to win Offensive player of the year at 250/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
NFL season outrights (Sep 4-Feb 8) - 2pts Buffalo Bills to win Super Bowl at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 4pts Indianapolis Colts to win over 7.5 games at evens (Sky Bet), 4pts Indianapolis Colts to make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending