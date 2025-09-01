Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2025) is +6093.63pts September fixed odds total = +0pts

September antepost total = +0pts

September overall total = +0pts

Racing: The Late Play (Sep 1) - MB 1pt win Vince Le Prince in 4.37 Carlisle at 13/2 (General). Result pending Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 1pt win Pal Joey in 3.00 Carlisle at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Hills, Ladbrokes, Coral); 1pt win Awraad in 4.05 Carlisle at 15/8 (General). Result pending

Cricket: England v South Africa (Sep 2) - 2pts Ben Duckett under 31.5 match runs at 5/6 (General); 2pts Kagiso Rabada over 35.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Tennis: US Open daily tips (Sep 1) - 1pt Alexander Bublik to win a set v Jannik Sinner at 11/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Ekaterina Alexandrova (+4.5) to beat Iga Swiatek on the game handicap at 10/11 (BoyleSports). Result pending US Open men's singles (Aug 24-Sep 7) - 1pt e.w. Alex Zverev at 25/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt e.w. Ben Shelton at 25/1 (General); 0.5pt Alexander Bublik to win quarter one at 18/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Karen Khachanov to win quarter two at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power). Result pending

Cycling: Vuelta a España (Aug 23-Sep 14) - 3pts Giulio Ciccone King of The Mountains Classification at 10/3 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Derek Gee to win the Vuelta a España at 40/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pt e.w. Antonio Tiberi to win the Vuelta a España at 50/1 (Betvictor 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending