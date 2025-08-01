Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2025) is +5994.47pts
- August fixed odds total = 0pts
- August antepost total = 0pts
- August overall total = 0pts
Racing:
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Aug 1) - 1pt win Tashkhan in 1.20 Goodwood at 9/1 (bet365); 0.5pts e.w. Whitcombe Rockstar in 2.30 Goodwood at 100/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt win Ride The Thunder in 4.55 Goodwood at 10/1 (General). Result pending
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Aug 1) - 1pt win King Of Cities in 1.55 Goodwood at 8/1 (bet365, 15/2 BetVictor, Paddy Power), 1pt win Rhoscolyn in 2.30 Goodwood at 12/1 (bet365, 11/1 General), 1pt e.w JM Jungle in 3.05 Goodwood at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Cricket:
England v India fifth Test: Day two in-play (Aug 1) - 0.5pt Jamie Overton top England first innings batsman at 50/1 (bet365). Result pending
England v India fifth Test (July 31-Aug 4) - 2pts Josh Tongue top England first innings bowler at 15/4 (General); 2pts Ravi Jadeja first innings fifty at 15/8 (Boylesports). Result pending
Tennis:
National Bank Open R3 (Aug 1) - 1pt Lorenzo Sonego to beat Andrey Rublev at 11/5 (bet365, BetVictor); 1pt Christopher O’Connell (+5.5) to beat Alex de Minaur on the game handicap at 7/10 (William Hill, 888sport). Result pending
National Bank Open outright (Jul 27-Aug 3) - 1pt e.w. Ben Shelton for the title at 10/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Tallon Griekspoor at 50/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
Formula One:
Hungarian Grand Prix (Aug 2) - 3pts Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix at 7/4 (Betfred); 2pts Nico Hulkenberg top eight finish at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 2pts Liam Lawson to beat Isack Hadjar at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt Alpine to produce fastest pitstop at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Rugby union:
British & Irish Lions Tour (Jul 19-Aug 2) - 3pts British & Irish Lions to win the series 3-0 at 6/5 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor); 2pts Tommy Freeman to be top Test try-scorer at 4/1 (General); 1pt Jamison Gibson-Park top Irish Test try-scorer at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 24-Aug 25) - JO: 3pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Formula One:
2025 season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending
F1 antepost specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
England vs India Test series (Jun-Aug) - 1pt England to win the series 3-1 at 9/1 (General). Result pending