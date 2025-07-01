Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2025) is +5994.47pts
- July fixed odds total = 0pts
- July antepost total = 0pts
- July overall total = 0pts
Racing:
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Jul 5) - 1pt win Kerdos in the Coral Charge at 11/2 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt e.w. Ancient Rome in the Coral Challenge at 20/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, 16/1 General, 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Night Breeze in the Old Newton Cup at 20/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt win Lady Henrietta in the 7.18 Stratford at 10/1 (General), 1pt win Getalead in the 7.48 Stratford at 7/1 (General), 1pt e.w Stella Hogan in the 7.30 Chelmsford at 9/2 (General, 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Football:
CWC best bets (July 1) - 1pt Man City -1 handicap vs Al Hilal (02:00) at 7/10 (William Hill), 1pt Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals vs Juventus (20:00) at 7/5 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
England v India second Test (Jul 2-6) - 2pts Joe Root to make a first innings century at 5/1 (Boylesports); 1pt Rishabh Pant to make a first innings fifty at 9/4 (Boylesports, Betway); 1pt Rishabh Pant to make a first innings century at 13/2 (Betway). Result pending
Tennis:
Wimbledon day two (Jul 1) - 2pts Christopher Eubanks to beat Jesper de Jong at evens (General); 1.5pts over 12.5 games in the first set of Reilly Opelka v Alexander Shevchenko at 7/4 (bet365); 1.5pts Jodie Burrage to beat Caty McNally at 4/5 (General). Result pending
Wimbledon men's singles (Jun 30-Jul 13) - 1.5pts e.w. Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon at 13/2 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Star Sports). Result pending
Wimbledon ladies' singles (Jun 30-Jul 12) - 2pts win Elena Rybakina at 13/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Emma Navarro at 70/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Diana Shnaider at 100/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
Women's Euros (July 2-27) - SL: 2pts e.w. Germany to win the Women's Euros at 5/1 (General 1/2 1-2), 2pts Germany to win Group C & England to win Group D at 3.53/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Esther González to be top goalscorer at 11/2 (General 1/4, 1-3), 1.5pts e.w. Lea Schüller to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4, 1-3). Result pending
Club World Cup (Jun 15-Jul 13) - JO: 6pts Dortmund to reach the quarter finals at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be Club World Cup top scorer at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3); 1pt e.w. Serhou Guirassy to be Club World Cup top scorer at 18/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3); 0.5pt e.w. Dortmund to win the Club World Cup at 25/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 24-Aug 25) - JO: 3pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Golf:
The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Formula One:
2025 season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending
F1 antepost specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending
Cricket:
England vs India Test series (Jun-Aug) - 1pt England to win the series 3-1 at 9/1 (General). Result pending