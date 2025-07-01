Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.

Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2025) is +5994.47pts