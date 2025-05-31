Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2025) is +6068.84pts
- June fixed odds total = 0pts
- June antepost total = 0pts
- June overall total = 0pts
Racing:
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Jun 1) - 1pt win Detain in 3.05 Chantilly at 7/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt win Bowerchalke in 6.15 Chelmsford at 15/2 (888sport, 7/1 General). Result pending
Football:
National League play-off final (Jun 1) - LT: 1pt Vimal Yoganathan to score anytime at 6/1 (bet365). Result pending
Golf:
US Women's Open (May 29-Jun 1) - 1.5pt each way Lydia Ko at 25/1 (Unibet, BetMGM 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt each way Yealimi Noh at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt each way Jiyai Shin at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt each way Linn Grant at 100/1 (William Hill, 888Sport 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Austrian Alpine Open (May 29-Jun 1) - 1pt e.w. Jorge Campillo at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) ; 1pt e.w. Daniel Hillier at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) ; 1pt e.w. Angel Ayora at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) ; 1pt e.w. Calum Hill at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Conor Purcell at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Cricket:
England v West Indies (Jun 1) - 1pt Matthew Forde top West Indies batsman at 33/1 (Boylesports); 1pt Gudakesh Motie top West Indies batsman at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Tennis:
French Open daily tips (Jun 1) - 1.5pts Amanda Anisimova to beat Aryna Sabalenka on the game handicap at 4/5 (BoyleSports); 0.5pt Amanda Anisimova to win the first set v Aryna Sabalenka at 11/4 (bet365, BoyleSports); 1pt Elena Ryabkina to beat Iga Swiatek at 15/8 (BoyleSports). Result pending
French Open men's outright (May 25-June 8) - 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Musetti to win the title at 25/1 (General); 1pt Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarter-finals at 9/2 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet). Result pending
French Open women's outright (May 25-Jun 7) - 2.5pts Coco Gauff to win the title at 5/1 (General); 1pt Elise Mertens to win quarter three at 20/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Formula One:
Spanish Grand Prix (June 1) - 2pts Lance Stroll to finish in the points at 8/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 0.5pts Lance Stroll top six finish at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Nico Hulkenberg to finish in the points at 16/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Antepost Value Bet (Royal Ascot, Jun 17-21) - 1pt win Bowmark in St James’s Palace Stakes at 25/1 (General); 1pt win Daylight in Commonwealth Cup at 33/1 (bet365, Unibet) – 25/1 General. Result pending
Football:
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 24-Aug 25) - JO: 3pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Golf:
US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Formula One:
2025 season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending
F1 antepost specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending
Greyhounds:
Greyhound Derby (May 8-Jun 14) - 2pts e.w. Cheap Sandwiches at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Barntick Bear at 33/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Cricket:
IPL specials (Mar 22-May 25) - 2pts Sunrisers Hyderabad highest innings score of the season at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Riyan Parag top Rajasthan Royals tournament batsman at 9/2 (General); 2pts Mohit Sharma top Delhi Capitals tournament bowler at 10/1 (General); 1pt Abhishek Sharma top tournament batsman at 16/1 (General). Result pending