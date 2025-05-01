Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2025) is +5804.33pts

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

Tony Keenan (May 1) - 0.5pts e.w. A Law Of Her Own in 3.05 Punchestown at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - 25/1 General. Result pending

Punting Pointers (May 1) - 1pt win Doralee in 3.25 Redcar at 9/1 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Three By Two in 3.40 Punchestown at 9/1 (General). Result pending

Andrew Asquith Weekend view (May 3) - 1pt e.w Fox Legacy in the 2.20 Newmarket at 10/1 (1/4 1,2,3 - General). 1pt win Ruling Court in the 3.35 Newmarket at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Athletic Club vs Manchester United (May 1) - JO: 1.5pts Athletic Club to win at 21/20 (William Hill). Result pending

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt (May 1) - JC: 2.5pts Both teams to score at 4/5 (General). Result pending

Mark O'Haire (May 3-4) - Saturday: 2.5pts Both teams to score in Aston Villa vs Fulham (12:30) at 8/11 (William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes), 2pts Reading to win vs Barnsley (15:00) and Over 1.5 Goals at 19/20 (BetVictor), Sunday: 2pts Midtjylland to win vs AGF Aarhus (17:00) at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Results pending

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (May 1) - 1pt Dhruv Durel top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 9/1 (General); 0.5pt Trent Boult to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Madrid Open Quarter-Finals (May 1) - 1pt Daniil Medvedev to beat Casper Ruud at 7/5 (Paddy Power), 1pt Jakub Mensik to beat Francisco Cerundolo at 6/5 (General). Result pending

Premier League Night 13 (May 1) - 1pt Littler, Dobey, Price & Cross (+1.5) all to win at 15/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt Aspinall v Dobey to have most 180s in the quarter-finals at 5/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews

Football:

Championship relegation: 1pt Preston to be relegated at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending

Sack race: 2pts Enzo Maresca to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 25/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

FA Cup outright (May 25) - 1.5pts Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup at 11/1 (Unibet 1/3 1,2). Result pending

Premier League outright (Mar 8-May 25) - JT: 2pts Aston Villa to finish in the top six at 13/2 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx), 1pts Aston Villa to finish in the top four at 40/1 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending

Champions League outright (Feb-May) - 1.5pts e.w. Inter to win the Champions League at 12/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending

Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JC: 0.5pt e.w Tommy Conway top Championship goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill, 1-2 at 1/3 odds), 0.5pt e.w Wilson Isidor top Championship goalscorer at 100/1 (Betway, 1-3 at 1/4 odds), 3pts Richard Kone top League One goalscorer at 9/2 (General). Result pending

Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JT: 2pts QPR to finish in the Championship play-offs at 66/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Barnsley to be promoted from League One at 5/1 (General), 1pt Barnsley to finish in the League One top two at 25/1 (General), 2pts Barrow to be relegated from League Two at 50/1 (General), 2pts Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 7/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 40/1 (General, 1-2 at 1/2 odds). Result pending

EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending

Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending

Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending

PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

Tennis:

WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending

Darts:

Premier League outright (Feb-May) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League at 16/1 (BetMGM, Unibet); 1pt Stephen Bunting to win the Premier League at 16/1 (Betfred). Result pending

Golf:

PGA Championship (May) - 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

F1:

2025 season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending

F1 antepost specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending

Cricket:

IPL specials (Mar 22-May 25) - 2pts Sunrisers Hyderabad highest innings score of the season at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Riyan Parag top Rajasthan Royals tournament batsman at 9/2 (General); 2pts Mohit Sharma top Delhi Capitals tournament bowler at 10/1 (General); 1pt Abhishek Sharma top tournament batsman at 16/1 (General). Result pending