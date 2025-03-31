Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2025) is +5751.76pts

Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org .

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

The Late Play (Apr 1) - Will appear here

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United (Apr 1) - TC: 1pt Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Noussair Mazraoui to be sent off at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Any other bets (Apr 1) - JC: 2pts Fulham +1.25 Asian handicap vs Arsenal (19:45) at 87/100 (bet365), 1.5pts Richard Kone to score anytime Wycombe vs Shrewsbury (19:45) at 11/8 (bet365), 0.5pts Richard Kone to score 2+ goals Wycombe vs Shrewsbury (19:45) at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending

Jake's predictions (Apr 1-3) - Tuesday: 1.5pts Konstantinos Mavropanos 1+ total shot in Wolves vs West Ham (19:45) at 37/40 (BetVictor), 1pt Nottingham Forest to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Man Utd (20:00) at 9/4 (Sky Bet). Wednesday: 1pt Dean Huijsen to be carded in Bournemouth vs Ipswich (19:45) at 10/3 (bet365), 1pt Aston Villa to beat Brighton (19:45) at 23/10 (Betfair, Unibet), 1.5pts Under 2.5 cards in Man City vs Leicester (19:45) at 6/4 (Unibet), 0.5pt Under 1.5 cards in Man City vs Leicester (19:45) at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt No cards in Man City vs Leicester (19:45) at 16/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts C Palace -1.0 Asian Handicap vs Southampton (19:45) at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Jarell Quansah 2+ fouls committed in Liverpool vs Everton (20:00) at 23/10 (Betfair), 0.5pt Curtis Jones to be carded in Liverpool vs Everton (20:00) at 11/2 (BetVictor). Result pending

Royals Challengers Bengaluru preview v Gujarat Titans (Apr 2) - 2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty at 2/1 (Boylesports); 2pts Shubman Gill to make a fifty at 2/1 (bet 365, Boylesports). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews

Racing:

Matt Brocklebank Value Bet Grand National Special (Apr 4) - 1pt e.w. Twig in Randox Grand National at 100/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Football:

FA Cup outright (May 25) - 1.5pts Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup at 11/1 (Unibet 1/3 1,2). Result pending

Premier League outright (Mar 8-May 25) - JT: 2pts Aston Villa to finish in the top six at 13/2 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx), 1pts Aston Villa to finish in the top four at 40/1 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending

Champions League outright (Feb-May) - 1.5pts e.w. Inter to win the Champions League at 12/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending

Sack Race (Feb 1-TBC) - TC: 2.5pts Ivan Juric to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JC: 0.5pt e.w Tommy Conway top Championship goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill, 1-2 at 1/3 odds), 0.5pt e.w Wilson Isidor top Championship goalscorer at 100/1 (Betway, 1-3 at 1/4 odds), 3pts Richard Kone top League One goalscorer at 9/2 (General). Result pending

Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JT: 2pts QPR to finish in the Championship play-offs at 66/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Barnsley to be promoted from League One at 5/1 (General), 1pt Barnsley to finish in the League One top two at 25/1 (General), 2pts Barrow to be relegated from League Two at 50/1 (General), 2pts Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 7/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 40/1 (General, 1-2 at 1/2 odds). Result pending

EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending

Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending

Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending

PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending

Tennis:

WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending

2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending

Darts:

Premier League outright (Feb-May) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League at 16/1 (BetMGM, Unibet); 1pt Stephen Bunting to win the Premier League at 16/1 (Betfred). Result pending

Golf:

The Masters 2025 (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nick Dunlap at 200/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

PGA Championship (May) - 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

F1:

2025 season specials Part I (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending

F1 antepost specials Part II (Mar 14-Dec 7) - 2pts Kimi Antonelli to score 250+ points at 40/1 (General); 2pts each of the six rookies (Antonelli, Doohan, Lawson, Bearman, Hadjar, Borteleto) to score 5+ points at 80/1 (General); 2pts Oliver Bearman to score 50+ points at 66/1 (General). Result pending

Cricket:

IPL specials (Mar 22-May 25) - 2pts Sunrisers Hyderabad highest innings score of the season at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Riyan Parag top Rajasthan Royals tournament batsman at 9/2 (General); 2pts Mohit Sharma top Delhi Capitals tournament bowler at 10/1 (General); 1pt Abhishek Sharma top tournament batsman at 16/1 (General). Result pending