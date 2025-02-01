Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2025) is +5761.87pts February fixed odds total = 0pts

February antepost total = 0pts

February overall total = 0pts

Racing: Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Feb 1) - 1pt win Grand Geste in 1.25 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill), 1pt win Rewired in 2.17 Musselburgh at 40/1 (bet365, William Hill), 1pt win Fidelio Vallis in 2.50 Musselburgh at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Gelino Bello in 3.42 Sandown at 9/1 (bet365, 8/1 General). Result pending Ben Linfoot Verdict (Feb 1) - 1pt win Kalif d’Airy in 1.25 Sandown at 8/1 (General), 1pt win Solo in 2.00 Sandown at 15/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Kalif Du Berlais in 2.35 Sandown at 7/2 (William Hill), 1pt win Corrigeen Rock in 2.50 Musselburgh at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Feb 1) - 1pt win Maitre En Science in the 1.42 Musselburgh at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Afadil in the 2.17 Musselburgh at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Saint Segal in the 2.50 Musselburgh at 8/1 (Bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Football: Jimmy's Punt (Feb 1-3) - Saturday : 1pt Jordan Clark to be carded in Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton at 7/2 (William Hill). Sunday : 2pts Crystal Palace Asian handicap (+0.5) vs Manchester United at 3/4 (bet365), 1pt Crystal Palace double chance and Dean Henderson to be carded at 11/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Crystal Palace to win and Dean Henderson to be carded at 25/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Erling Haaland to be sent off at 50/1 (General), 0.5pt Gabriel Magalhaes to be sent off 50/1 (General), 0.5pt Haaland and Gabriel to be sent off at 2500/1 (Boylesports), 1pt Jobe Bellingham to be carded in Middlesbrough vs Sunderland at 7/2 (bet365), 0.5pt Jobe Bellingham and Rav van den Berg to be carded at 22/1 (bet365), 0.5pt (total stake) Gueye (4/1), Clark (11/4) and Jobe Bellingham (7/2) to be carded at 83/1 (bet365). Result pending Arsenal vs Manchester City (Feb 2) - 1.5pts 50+ booking points at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Manchester City to win at 3/1 (bet365), 1pt Ederson to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pt Man City to win and Ederson to be shown a card at 20/1 (bet365), 1.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pt Josko Gvardiol to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending Jake's predictions (Feb 1-2) - Saturday 12:30: 1pt Morgan Gibbs-White to be carded in N Forest vs Brighton at 18/5 (BetVictor), 1pt Carlos Baleba to be carded in N Forest vs Brighton at 43/20 (Unibet). Saturday 15:00: 2.5pts Bournemouth 12+ total shots vs Liverpool at 20/21 (Boylesports), 1pt Bournemouth 14+ total shots vs Liverpool at 15/8 (SpreadEx), 1.5pts Jesper Lindstrom 3+ tackles in Everton vs Leicester at 13/8 (William Hill), 0.5pt Jesper Lindstrom 4+ tackles in Everton vs Leicester at 19/5 (William Hill), 1pt Julio Enciso to be carded in Ipswich vs Southampton at 6/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt A Sending off in Ipswich vs Southampton at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Timothy Castagne 3+ tackles in Newcastle vs Fulham at 9/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Saturday 17:30: 2pts 50+ booking points in Wolves vs Aston Villa at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Tommy Doyle to be carded in Wolves vs Aston Villa at 6/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Wolves to beat Aston Villa at 5/2 (Unibet, Betfred). Sunday: 1.5pts Yoane Wissa to score anytime in Brentford vs Spurs (14:00) at 8/5 (bet365), 1pt Gabriel to be carded in Arsenal vs Man City (16:30) at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Erling Haaland to be carded in Arsenal vs Man City (16:30) at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Boylesports), 0.5pt Gabriel and Haaland both to be carded at 18/1 (bet365). Result pending Mark O'Haire (Feb 1-2) - 2.5pts Peterhead to win vs Forfar at 8/11 (Betfair), 2.5pts Both teams to score in Reims vs Nantes at 17/20 (Unibet), 3pts Over 2.5 Goals and both teams to score in Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg at 17/20 (William Hill). Result pending Tom's tips (Feb 1) - Saturday: 2pts Dortmund to beat Heidenheim (14:30) at 4/5 (General), 1pt Rocky Bushiri to score anytime in Hibernian vs Aberdeen (15:00) at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt Warren O'Hore to score anytime in in Hibernian vs Aberdeen (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 11.5 corners in AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford (15:00) at 5/2 (BoyleSports). Result pending

Darts: World Masters (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt each-way Stephen Bunting to win the World Masters at 10/1 (General 1/2, 1, 2); 0.5pts each-way Danny Noppert to win the World Masters at 80/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 0.5pts each-way Jonny Clayton to win the World Masters at 66/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2). Result pending

Boxing: Saturday night boxing (Feb 1) - 2pts David Benavidez to win by decision at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Adam Azim to win in rounds 7-12 at 15/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Rugby union: Scotland vs Italy (Feb 1) - 4pts Italy +13 match handicap at 17/10 (BoyleSports). Result pending Ireland vs England (Feb 1) - 3pts England to score under 18.5 points at 10/11 (Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Ireland to win by 11-15 points at 13/2 (Betfred); 1pt Dan Sheehan last tryscorer at 9/1 (General). Result pending