Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2025) is +5761.87pts
- February fixed odds total = 0pts
- February antepost total = 0pts
- February overall total = 0pts
Racing:
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet (Feb 1) - 1pt win Grand Geste in 1.25 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill), 1pt win Rewired in 2.17 Musselburgh at 40/1 (bet365, William Hill), 1pt win Fidelio Vallis in 2.50 Musselburgh at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Gelino Bello in 3.42 Sandown at 9/1 (bet365, 8/1 General). Result pending
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Feb 1) - 1pt win Kalif d’Airy in 1.25 Sandown at 8/1 (General), 1pt win Solo in 2.00 Sandown at 15/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Kalif Du Berlais in 2.35 Sandown at 7/2 (William Hill), 1pt win Corrigeen Rock in 2.50 Musselburgh at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Feb 1) - 1pt win Maitre En Science in the 1.42 Musselburgh at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Afadil in the 2.17 Musselburgh at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Saint Segal in the 2.50 Musselburgh at 8/1 (Bet365, William Hill). Result pending
Football:
Jimmy's Punt (Feb 1-3) - Saturday: 1pt Jordan Clark to be carded in Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton at 7/2 (William Hill). Sunday: 2pts Crystal Palace Asian handicap (+0.5) vs Manchester United at 3/4 (bet365), 1pt Crystal Palace double chance and Dean Henderson to be carded at 11/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Crystal Palace to win and Dean Henderson to be carded at 25/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Erling Haaland to be sent off at 50/1 (General), 0.5pt Gabriel Magalhaes to be sent off 50/1 (General), 0.5pt Haaland and Gabriel to be sent off at 2500/1 (Boylesports), 1pt Jobe Bellingham to be carded in Middlesbrough vs Sunderland at 7/2 (bet365), 0.5pt Jobe Bellingham and Rav van den Berg to be carded at 22/1 (bet365), 0.5pt (total stake) Gueye (4/1), Clark (11/4) and Jobe Bellingham (7/2) to be carded at 83/1 (bet365). Result pending
Arsenal vs Manchester City (Feb 2) - 1.5pts 50+ booking points at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Manchester City to win at 3/1 (bet365), 1pt Ederson to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pt Man City to win and Ederson to be shown a card at 20/1 (bet365), 1.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pt Josko Gvardiol to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Jake's predictions (Feb 1-2) - Saturday 12:30: 1pt Morgan Gibbs-White to be carded in N Forest vs Brighton at 18/5 (BetVictor), 1pt Carlos Baleba to be carded in N Forest vs Brighton at 43/20 (Unibet). Saturday 15:00: 2.5pts Bournemouth 12+ total shots vs Liverpool at 20/21 (Boylesports), 1pt Bournemouth 14+ total shots vs Liverpool at 15/8 (SpreadEx), 1.5pts Jesper Lindstrom 3+ tackles in Everton vs Leicester at 13/8 (William Hill), 0.5pt Jesper Lindstrom 4+ tackles in Everton vs Leicester at 19/5 (William Hill), 1pt Julio Enciso to be carded in Ipswich vs Southampton at 6/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt A Sending off in Ipswich vs Southampton at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Timothy Castagne 3+ tackles in Newcastle vs Fulham at 9/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Saturday 17:30: 2pts 50+ booking points in Wolves vs Aston Villa at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Tommy Doyle to be carded in Wolves vs Aston Villa at 6/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Wolves to beat Aston Villa at 5/2 (Unibet, Betfred). Sunday: 1.5pts Yoane Wissa to score anytime in Brentford vs Spurs (14:00) at 8/5 (bet365), 1pt Gabriel to be carded in Arsenal vs Man City (16:30) at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Erling Haaland to be carded in Arsenal vs Man City (16:30) at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Boylesports), 0.5pt Gabriel and Haaland both to be carded at 18/1 (bet365). Result pending
Mark O'Haire (Feb 1-2) - 2.5pts Peterhead to win vs Forfar at 8/11 (Betfair), 2.5pts Both teams to score in Reims vs Nantes at 17/20 (Unibet), 3pts Over 2.5 Goals and both teams to score in Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg at 17/20 (William Hill). Result pending
Tom's tips (Feb 1) - Saturday: 2pts Dortmund to beat Heidenheim (14:30) at 4/5 (General), 1pt Rocky Bushiri to score anytime in Hibernian vs Aberdeen (15:00) at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt Warren O'Hore to score anytime in in Hibernian vs Aberdeen (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 11.5 corners in AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford (15:00) at 5/2 (BoyleSports). Result pending
Golf:
Darts:
World Masters (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt each-way Stephen Bunting to win the World Masters at 10/1 (General 1/2, 1, 2); 0.5pts each-way Danny Noppert to win the World Masters at 80/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 0.5pts each-way Jonny Clayton to win the World Masters at 66/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
Boxing:
Saturday night boxing (Feb 1) - 2pts David Benavidez to win by decision at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Adam Azim to win in rounds 7-12 at 15/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Rugby union:
Scotland vs Italy (Feb 1) - 4pts Italy +13 match handicap at 17/10 (BoyleSports). Result pending
Ireland vs England (Feb 1) - 3pts England to score under 18.5 points at 10/11 (Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Ireland to win by 11-15 points at 13/2 (Betfred); 1pt Dan Sheehan last tryscorer at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 13) - 1pt win Spillane’s Tower in Ryanair Chase at 6/1 (General). Result pending
Football:
Sack Race (Feb 1-TBC) - 2.5pts Ivan Juric to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JC: 0.5pt e.w Tommy Conway top Championship goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill, 1-2 at 1/3 odds), 0.5pt e.w Wilson Isidor top Championship goalscorer at 100/1 (Betway, 1-3 at 1/4 odds), 3pts Richard Kone top League One goalscorer at 9/2 (General). Result pending
Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JT: 2pts QPR to finish in the Championship play-offs at 66/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Barnsley to be promoted from League One at 5/1 (General), 1pt Barnsley to finish in the League One top two at 25/1 (General), 2pts Barrow to be relegated from League Two at 50/1 (General), 2pts Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 7/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 40/1 (General, 1-2 at 1/2 odds). Result pending
EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom's Carabao Cup outright tips (Sep 17-Feb 25) - 1pt e.w. Manchester United to win the Carabao Cup at 14/1 (bet365 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 25/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending
Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Golf:
The Masters 2025 (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nick Dunlap at 200/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
PGA Championship (May) - 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Rugby union:
Six Nations (Jan 31-Mar 15) - 4pts France to win the Six Nations at 7/4 (General); 5pts Wales to finish bottom at 5/6 (General). Result pending
Six Nations top tryscorer (Jan 31-Mar 15) - 3pts Louis Bielle-Biarrey top Six Nations tryscorer at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Darcy Graham top Six Nations tryscorer at 14/1 (Betfred); 1pt Ollie Sleightholme top Six Nations tryscorer at 25/1 (Boylesports); 1pt Antoine Dupont top Six Nations tryscorer at 18/1 (General); 0.5pt Marcus Smith top Six Nations tryscorer at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
NFL:
Super Bowl LIX (Sep 5-Jan 5) - 4pts Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl 59 at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Indianapolis Colts to make the Playoffs at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports); 2pts New England Patriots lowest-scoring team at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NFL Regular Season Awards - 1pt Josh Allen to win the MVP award at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Christian McCaffrey to win Offensive player of the year at 14/1 (Betfred), 1pt Maxx Crosby to win Defensive player of the year at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 4pts Caleb Williams to win Offensive rookie of the year at 6/4 (General), 2pts Laiatu Latu to win Defensive rookie of the year at 13/2 (Sky Bet), 3pts Aaron Rodgers to win Comeback player of the year at 2/1 (General), 1pt Brian Callahan to win Coach of the year at 25/1 (General). Result pending