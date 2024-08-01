Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2024) is +5252.74pts
Punting Pointers (Aug 1) - 2pts win The Strikin Viking in 2.25 Goodwood at 5/4 (Unibet); 0.5pts e.w. Ebt's Guard in 5.55 Goodwood at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Aug 1) - 1pt win Aviemore in 1.50 Goodwood at 16/1 (General); 1pt win Mr Chaplin in 4.10 Goodwood at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Andrew Asquith's Verdict (Aug 1) - 2pts win Palace Green in 1.50 Goodwood at 6/1 (bet365, William Hill); 1pt win Black Forza in 2.25 Goodwood at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Utah Championship (Aug 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Jeremy Paul at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 2pts e.w. William Mouw at 33/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Peter Kuest at 70/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Pontus Nyholm at 100/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Irish Challenge (Aug 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Deon Germishuys at 28/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Pierre Pineau at 40/1 (bet365, Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Marc Hammer at 66/1 (BoyleSports, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Gary Hurley at 100/1 (BoyleSports, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Jeremy Freiburghaus at 250/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Paris 2024 golf (Aug 1-4) - 5pts win Rory McIlroy at 9/1 (bet365, BetVictor, BoyleSports); 2pts e.w. Tom Kim at 28/1 (William Hill, 888sport 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Corey Conners at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Thorbjorn Olesen at 100/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Mubadala Citi DC Open (Jul 29-Aug 4) - 1pt e.w. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at 20/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Mackenzie McDonald at 35/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Paris 2024 tennis - men's singles (Jul 27-Aug 4) - 2pts win Alex Zverev at 6/1 General); 1pt e.w. Casper Ruud at 16/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Alejandro Tabilo at 200/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Paris 2024 tennis - women's singles (Jul 27-Aug 4) - 1pt e.w. Jasmine Paolini at 20/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng at 25/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Yulia Putintseva at 250/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Paris 2024 men's track and field (Aug 1-11) - 4pts Noah Lyles to win 100m at 7/4 (General); 1pt Kristjan Ceh to win discus at 5/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Marco Arop to win 800m at 12/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Hansle Parchment to win 110m hurdles at 12/1 (Betfred); 1pt Steven Gardiner to win 400m at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred); 0.5pt Charlie Dobson to win 400m at 20/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Paris 2024 women's track and field (Aug 1-11) - 2pts Shericka Jackson to win 200m at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Julien Alfred to win 100m at 6/1 (William Hill); 1pt Jessica Schilder to win shot put at 13/2 (BetVictor); 1pt Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk to win triple jump at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Paris 2024 cycling (Jul 26-Aug 11) - 4pts win Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (women’s mountain bike cross-country) at 23/20 (BoyleSports); 1pt win Grace Brown (women’s time trial) at 4/1 (bet365, Betway); 1pt win Lorena Wiebes (women’s road race) at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Michael Matthews (men’s road race) at 50/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Paris 2024 swimming (Jul 26-Aug 11) - 1pt Kyle Chalmers to win men’s 100m freestyle at 9/1 (Unibet); 2pts Ariarne Titmus to win women’s 200m freestyle at 10/11 (General); 2pts Sam Short to win men’s 800m freestyle at 11/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 2pts Kate Douglass to win women’s 200m individual medley at 5/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Paris 2024 other sports (Jul 26-Aug 11) - 1pt France to win men’s volleyball at 15/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Ramzi Boukhiam to win men’s surfing at 33/1 (Unibet); 1pt Spain to win men’s handball at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Tara Rigney to win women’s single sculls at 15/2 (Paddy Power); 1pt Fiji to win men’s rugby sevens at 13/2 (888sport). Result pending
Value Bet: Arc de Triomphe (Oct 6) - 1pt win Opera Singer in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 20/1 (General). Result pending
The Hundred (Jul 23-Aug 18) - 3pts Oval Invincibles to win The Hundred at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Nov) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair); 5pt Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pt Lance Stroll to beat Nico Hulkenberg in the championship at 7/4 (bet365); 3pts Alpine to beat Haas in the Constructors' Championship at 2/1 (bet365). Result pending