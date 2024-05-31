Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in June 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (June 2024) is +5104.77pts
Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (June 1) - 1pt win Whiskey Pete in 1.25 Epsom at 16/1 (General); 1pt win Blue Storm in 3.10 Epsom at 12/1 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Alligator Alley in 3.45 Epsom at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt win Ancient Wisdom in 4.30 Epsom at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Ben Linfoot's Verdict (June 1) - 1pt e.w Golden West in 1.25 Epsom at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Sea Of Thieves in 2.00 Epsom at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt win Night On Earth in 3.45 Epsom at 12/1 (General), 1pt win Macduff in 4.30 Epsom at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (June 1) - 1pt win Sirona in the 2.00 Epsom at 12/1 (Bet365, Coral, Unibet, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Grandlad in the 3.10 Epsom at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
England vs Bosnia (June 3) - 1pt Under 2.5 cards at 4/5 (bet365). Result pending
Gibraltar vs Scotland (June 3) - 2pts John McGinn to score anytime at 11/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Dortmund vs Real Madrid (Jun 1) - 1pt Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BetVictor), 1pt Under 3.5 cards at 6/4 (William Hill). Result pending
Canadian Open (May 30-Jun 2) - 3pts e.w. Corey Conners at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Mackenzie Hughes at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Aaron Rai at 45/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Patrick Fishburn at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Wu at 300/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
US Women's Open (May 30-Jun 2) - 1.5pts e.w. Hannah Green at 35/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Miyuu Yamashita at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Maja Stark at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. In Gee Chun at 150/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. In Gee Chun to lead after R1 at 100/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
European Open (May 30-Jun 2) - 2pts e.w. Bernd Wiesberger at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at 40/1 (Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Frederic Lacroix at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pt e.w. Johannes Veerman at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Freddy Schott at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Max Rottluff at 225/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Saturday night boxing (Jun 1) - 2pts Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang under 6.5 rounds at evens (Coral); 1pt Filip Hrgovic to win in rounds 7-12 at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Hamzah Sheeraz to win in rounds 7-12 at 3/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Nick Ball to win by decision 7/2 at (bet365, William Hill). Result pending
ICC T20 World Cup (Jun 1-29) - 2pts e.w. West Indies to win the ICC T20 World Cup at 10/1 (Sky Bet, 888sport 1/2 1,2). Result pending
ICC T20 World Cup specials (Jun 1-29) - 1pt Phil Salt top tournament runscorer at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Mohammad Rizwan top tournament runscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Andre Russell player of the tournament at 33/1 (General); 2pts Naveen-ul-Haq top Afghanistan tournament wicket-taker at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 2pts Craig Young top Ireland tournament wicket-taker at 7/1 (General); 2pts Glenn Phillips top New Zealand tournament runscorer at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Paul Krishnamurty: ICC T20 World Cup (Jun 1-29) - 2pts Australia to win the ICC T20 World Cup at 15/4 (Betway); 1pt Phil Salt top tournament runscorer at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Heinrich Klaasen player of the tournament at 25/1 (General). Result pending
French Open daily tips (Jun 1) - 1.5pts over 34.5 games in Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti at 5/6 (General); 1pt Francisco Cerundolo to beat Tommy Paul at 11/10 (General); 1pt Denis Shapovalov (+4.5) to beat Hubert Hurkacz on the game handicap at 8/11 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
French Open men's singles (May 26-Jun 8) - 2pts e.w. Casper Ruud at 12/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Nicolas Jarry at 100/1 (General); 0.5pt Luciano Darderi to win the second quarter at 50/1 (General). Result pending
French Open women's singles (May 26-Jun 7) - 3pts Iga Swiatek to win the title without losing a set at 7/2 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Madison Keys at 125/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Anhelina Kalinina to win the second quarter at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Ben Linfoot Royal Ascot Antepost (Jun 18) - 2pts e.w Kerdos in King Charles III Stakes at 25/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Champions League Outright - 2.5pts e.w. Real Madrid to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Rodrygo to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to be top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Nov) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair); 5pt Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending