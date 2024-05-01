Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2024) is +5148.80pts

Racing: Tony Keenan Punchestown Day 2 (May 1) - 1pt win Answer To Kayf in 3.05 Punchestown at 5/2 (General), 0.5pts e.w Union Park in 6.00 Punchestown at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Andrew Asquith Weekend View (May 4-5) - 1pt win Theoryofeverything in the 2.20 Newmarket at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Task Force in the 3.35 Newmarket at 20/1 (William Hill, 888, Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt win Cinderella's Dream in the 3.40 Newmarket (Sunday) at 20/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill, 888). Result pending

Football: Chelsea vs Tottenham (May 2) - 1.5pts Cole Palmer to score anytime at 8/5 (Unibet), 1pt Both teams to score 2+ goals at 17/10 (BetVictor, Hills). Result pending Aston Villa vs Olympiakos (May 2) - 1pt Aston Villa to win and BTTS at 9/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending Thursday best bets (May 2) - 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Marseille vs Atalanta at 10/11 (General), 1pt Leandro Paredes to be shown a card at 5/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Ollie Watkins to score anytime at 6/5 (Sky Bet). Result pending Dortmund vs PSG (May 1) - 2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 11/10 (bet365), 2pts PSG 14+ total shots at 17/20 (Sporting Index). Result pending

Golf: THE CUP CUP Byron Nelson (May 2-5) - 4pts win Jordan Spieth at 16/1 (General - 20/1 Betfair Exchange); 2pts e.w. Tom Kim at 28/1 (William Hill, 888sport 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Stevens at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Nate Lashley at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. C.T. Pan at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Riley at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Volvo China Open (May 2-5) - 3pts e.w. Tom McKibbin at 20/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Bernd Wiesberger at 25/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Jacques Kruyswijk at 70/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Richie Ramsay at 90/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Marcus Armitage at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Snooker: World Championship match previews (Apr 30-May 1) - Stephen Maguire to beat David Gilbert at 19/20 (Sporting Index, Spreadex); 2pts John Higgins to beat Kyren Wilson at evens (William Hill, 888Sport). Result pending World Championship Apr 20-May 6) - 4pts Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the World Championship at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Shaun Murphy to win the World Championship at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending