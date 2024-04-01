Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2024) is +5215.62pts
Tony Keenan (Apr 1) - 1pt Fil Dor in 4.20 Fairyhouse (8/1 Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=1pt
Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win The Gambler in the 12:35 Huntingdon at 15/2 (General); 1pt win No Looking Back in the 3:50 Fairyhouse at 25/1 (bet365); 1pt e.w Favori de Champdou in the 5:00 Fairyhouse at SP 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=3pts
Jake Osgathorpe's Premier League tips (Apr 2-3) - 1.5pts Alexander Isak to score anytime in Newcastle vs Everton at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddys), 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Man City vs Aston Villa at 21/10 (Unibet), 0.5pt Arsenal to win from behind vs Luton at 7/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Tuesday best bets (Apr 2) - 1.5pts Bournemouth 7+ corners at evens (General), 1pt Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target in Forest vs Fulham at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Portsmouth vs Derby (Apr 2) - 1pt Portsmouth to win at 13/10 (General). Result pending
Leeds vs Hull (Apr 1) - 1pt Dan James to score anytime at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Ipswich vs Southampton (Apr 1) - 1.5pts Ipswich to win at 6/4 (General). Result pending
Monday best bets (Apr 1) - 1.5pts Stoke to beat Huddersfield at 11/10 (General), 1.5pts Lincoln to score 2+ goals vs Carlisle at evens (General), 1pt Sammie Szmodics to score anytime in Sunderland vs Blackburn at 11/4 (bet365), 1pt Shrewsbury to take 5+ corners vs Bristol Rovers at 11/10 (General), 1pt Conor Masterson to score anytime in Harrogate vs Gillingham at 9/1 (General), 0.5pt Kyle Bartley to score anytime in West Brom vs Watford at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Lewis Freestone to score anytime in Cheltenham vs Exeter at 25/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=0.25pt
Leicester vs Norwich (Apr 1) - 1pt Leicester to win from behind at 8/1 (BetVictor). PROFIT=8pts
ATP Tour (Apr 1-7) - 3pts win Casper Ruud in the Millennium Estoril Open at 7/2 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Joao Fonseca in the Millennium Estoril Open at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 22/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Juan Pablo Varillas in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 40/1; 1pt e.w. Laslo Djere in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 11/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 40/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM) (General). Result pending
Tour Championship (Apr 1-7) - 1pt e.w. Mark Selby to win the Tour Championship at 9/1 (William Hill); 1pt e.w. Mark Allen to win the Tour Championship at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (May 5) - 1pt win Porta Fortuna in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 13) - 1pt win Chemical Energy in Randox Grand National at 40/1 (bet365, BetMGM, BetUK) - 33/1 General. Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 2024) - 1pt win See The Fire in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, 25/1 General). Result pending
Champions League last 16 tips (Feb 13-Mar 14) - 5pts Inter Milan to qualify vs Atletico Madrid at 8/11 (Betfair, Paddys), 4pts Real Madrid and PSG both to qualify at evens (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Lazio to qualify vs Bayern Munich at 7/1 (888Sport). Result pending
PL mid-season tips (Jan 10 - May 19) - 5pts Manchester City to win the league at 4/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts Brentford to finish in the top half at 19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Kevin De Bruyne to finish as top assister at 40/1 (William Hill), 0.5pts Ollie Watkins to win PFA Player of the Year at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
EFL mid-season tips (Jan - May) - 2pts Plymouth to be relegated from the Championship at 11/2 (General), 1pt e.w. Barrow to win League Two at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/3 1-2), 1pt Colchester to finish in top half of League Two at 33/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Bristol City to finish in top six of the Championship at 16/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Cheltenham to finish in top half of League One at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
FA Cup outright (Jan 4 - May 25) - 2pts e.w. Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 11/1 (William Hill 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Nottingham Forest to win FA Cup at 66/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Champions League Outright - 2.5pts e.w. Real Madrid to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Rodrygo to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to be top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Europa League - 2pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. West Ham to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2). Result pending
Europa Conference League - 5pts Aston Villa to win at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Outright (Aug 11) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the title at 5/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the title at 8/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 5pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 5pts Brighton to win the league without the 'big seven' at 13/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League top scorer (Aug 11) - 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Betway 1,2,3 1/4), 2pts Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1,2,3,4 1/4), 0.75pt e.w. Dominic Solanke to be top goalscorer at 250/1 (BetVictor 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 11) - 5pts Luton 31 or less total season points at 4/5 (bet365), 4pts Luton to score the least goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to have the most shots on target at 14/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt André Onana to win the Golden Glove award at 7/1 (SkyBet, Betway), 0.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to record the most assists at 90/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright (Aug 18 - May 18) - 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General), 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General). Result pending
La Liga Outright (Aug 11-May 26) - 5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 3pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Unibet), 1.5pts e.w. Rodrygo to be La Liga top goalscorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga at 12/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 0.5pts Jude Bellingham to score 15 or more La Liga goals at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
Championship outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
National League outright tips (Aug 5 - May 30) - 4pts Scunthorpe to win National League North at 2/1 (Betway), 2.5pts Barnet to finish in the top seven of the National League at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Altrincham to finish in the top seven of the National League at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Altrincham to finish in the top three of the National League at 40/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Kurt Willoughby to be National League top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Darts Outright (Feb 1-May 23) - 2pts Luke Littler to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League season at 6/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill). Result pending
IPL specials (Mar 22-May 26) - 1pt e.w. Faf du Plessis top tournament runscorer at 20/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Mohit Sharma top tournament wicket-taker at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
IPL outright (Mar 22-May 26) - 3pts Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL at 5/1 (General); 1pt Chennai Super Kings/Mumbai Indians IPL final at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Delhi Capitals to finish bottom of the IPL table at 6/1 (General). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Nov) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending