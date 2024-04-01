Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2024) is +5215.62pts April fixed odds total = +3.75pts

April antepost total = 0pts

April overall total = +3.75pts

Racing: Tony Keenan (Apr 1) - 1pt Fil Dor in 4.20 Fairyhouse (8/1 Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win The Gambler in the 12:35 Huntingdon at 15/2 (General); 1pt win No Looking Back in the 3:50 Fairyhouse at 25/1 (bet365); 1pt e.w Favori de Champdou in the 5:00 Fairyhouse at SP 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=3pts

Football: Jake Osgathorpe's Premier League tips (Apr 2-3) - 1.5pts Alexander Isak to score anytime in Newcastle vs Everton at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddys), 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Man City vs Aston Villa at 21/10 (Unibet), 0.5pt Arsenal to win from behind vs Luton at 7/1 (BetVictor). Result pending Tuesday best bets (Apr 2) - 1.5pts Bournemouth 7+ corners at evens (General), 1pt Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target in Forest vs Fulham at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending Portsmouth vs Derby (Apr 2) - 1pt Portsmouth to win at 13/10 (General). Result pending Leeds vs Hull (Apr 1) - 1pt Dan James to score anytime at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending Ipswich vs Southampton (Apr 1) - 1.5pts Ipswich to win at 6/4 (General). Result pending Monday best bets (Apr 1) - 1.5pts Stoke to beat Huddersfield at 11/10 (General), 1.5pts Lincoln to score 2+ goals vs Carlisle at evens (General), 1pt Sammie Szmodics to score anytime in Sunderland vs Blackburn at 11/4 (bet365), 1pt Shrewsbury to take 5+ corners vs Bristol Rovers at 11/10 (General), 1pt Conor Masterson to score anytime in Harrogate vs Gillingham at 9/1 (General), 0.5pt Kyle Bartley to score anytime in West Brom vs Watford at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Lewis Freestone to score anytime in Cheltenham vs Exeter at 25/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=0.25pt Leicester vs Norwich (Apr 1) - 1pt Leicester to win from behind at 8/1 (BetVictor). PROFIT=8pts

Tennis: ATP Tour (Apr 1-7) - 3pts win Casper Ruud in the Millennium Estoril Open at 7/2 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Joao Fonseca in the Millennium Estoril Open at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Nakashima in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 22/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Juan Pablo Varillas in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 40/1; 1pt e.w. Laslo Djere in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 11/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Grand Prix Hassan II at 40/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM) (General). Result pending

Snooker: Tour Championship (Apr 1-7) - 1pt e.w. Mark Selby to win the Tour Championship at 9/1 (William Hill); 1pt e.w. Mark Allen to win the Tour Championship at 16/1 (General). Result pending