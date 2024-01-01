Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2024) is +5050.24pts January fixed odds running total = +20.10pts

January antepost running total = +0pts

January overall running total = +20.10pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Jan 1) - 1pt win In This World in 1.10 Musselburgh at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Dear My Friend in 3.45 Newcastle at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt win Al Dancer in 2.05 Cheltenham at 12/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor); 1pt e.w. My Bobby Dazzler in 2.40 Cheltenham at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=1.6pts

Football: West Ham vs Brighton (Jan 2) - 2pts Jarrod Bowen to score or assist at 6/5 (Betfair), 1pt Edson Alvarez to be carded at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddys). Result pending Liverpool vs Newcastle (Jan 1) - 1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 23/10 (Paddy Power). Result pending New Year's Day best bets (Jan 1) - 1.5pts BTTS in Sheff Wed vs Hull at 20/23 (Betfair), 1.5pts Reading to beat Exeter at 20/23 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Jack Clarke 1+ assists in Sunderland vs Preston at 6/1 (bet365), 1pt BTTS and over 2.5 goals in Derby v Peterborough at 23/20 (Hills), 1pt Tranmere to beat Notts County at 11/5 (General). Result pending

Darts: World Darts Championship daily tips (Jan 1) - 1pt Dobey most 180s & each player 1+ checkout over 99 at 13/8 (William Hill); 1pt Littler to have 1+ 180 in every completed set at 3/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Williams to hit the highest checkout in his match at 7/4 (Paddy Power); 1pt van Gerwen and Humphries both to average 100+ at 5/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 4pts Luke Humphries to win the World Championship at 100/30 (Paddy Power); 1pt Ross Smith to win the first quarter at 9/1 (General); 1pt Josh Rock to win the third quarter at 13/2 (General); 1pt Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries both to win their quarters at 17/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Ross Smith, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Luke Humphries all to win their quarters at 400/1 (Paddy Power); 0.5pt e.w. Dave Chisnall to win the World Championship at 50/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt Ross Smith to hit most tournament 180s at 33/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Cricket: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades (Jan 2) - 1pt Glenn Maxwell top Melbourne Stars bowler at 13/2 (Betfred); 1pt Glenn Maxwell Man of the Match at 7/1 (General). Result pending Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder (Jan 1) - 0.5pt Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Chris Jordan top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 35/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Chris Green top Sydney Thunder batsman at 40/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Nathan McAndrew top Sydney Thunder batsman at 50/1 (bet365). PROFIT=18.5pts Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (Jan 1) - 2pts Nathan McSweeney top Brisbane Heat batsman at 4/1 (General). VOID

Tennis: United Cup (Dec 29-Jan 7) - 2pts e.w. Poland to win the tournament at 6/1 (General); 2pts Netherlands to win Group F at 6/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Italy to win Group D at 15/8 (General). Result pending