Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2024) is +5050.24pts
Punting Pointers (Jan 1) - 1pt win In This World in 1.10 Musselburgh at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Dear My Friend in 3.45 Newcastle at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt win Al Dancer in 2.05 Cheltenham at 12/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor); 1pt e.w. My Bobby Dazzler in 2.40 Cheltenham at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). PROFIT=1.6pts
West Ham vs Brighton (Jan 2) - 2pts Jarrod Bowen to score or assist at 6/5 (Betfair), 1pt Edson Alvarez to be carded at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddys). Result pending
Liverpool vs Newcastle (Jan 1) - 1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 23/10 (Paddy Power). Result pending
New Year's Day best bets (Jan 1) - 1.5pts BTTS in Sheff Wed vs Hull at 20/23 (Betfair), 1.5pts Reading to beat Exeter at 20/23 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Jack Clarke 1+ assists in Sunderland vs Preston at 6/1 (bet365), 1pt BTTS and over 2.5 goals in Derby v Peterborough at 23/20 (Hills), 1pt Tranmere to beat Notts County at 11/5 (General). Result pending
World Darts Championship daily tips (Jan 1) - 1pt Dobey most 180s & each player 1+ checkout over 99 at 13/8 (William Hill); 1pt Littler to have 1+ 180 in every completed set at 3/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Williams to hit the highest checkout in his match at 7/4 (Paddy Power); 1pt van Gerwen and Humphries both to average 100+ at 5/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 4pts Luke Humphries to win the World Championship at 100/30 (Paddy Power); 1pt Ross Smith to win the first quarter at 9/1 (General); 1pt Josh Rock to win the third quarter at 13/2 (General); 1pt Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries both to win their quarters at 17/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Ross Smith, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Luke Humphries all to win their quarters at 400/1 (Paddy Power); 0.5pt e.w. Dave Chisnall to win the World Championship at 50/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt Ross Smith to hit most tournament 180s at 33/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades (Jan 2) - 1pt Glenn Maxwell top Melbourne Stars bowler at 13/2 (Betfred); 1pt Glenn Maxwell Man of the Match at 7/1 (General). Result pending
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder (Jan 1) - 0.5pt Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Chris Jordan top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 35/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pt Chris Green top Sydney Thunder batsman at 40/1 (bet365); 0.5pt Nathan McAndrew top Sydney Thunder batsman at 50/1 (bet365). PROFIT=18.5pts
Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (Jan 1) - 2pts Nathan McSweeney top Brisbane Heat batsman at 4/1 (General). VOID
United Cup (Dec 29-Jan 7) - 2pts e.w. Poland to win the tournament at 6/1 (General); 2pts Netherlands to win Group F at 6/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Italy to win Group D at 15/8 (General). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 14) - 1pt win Irish Point in the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham at 16/1 (General) . Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 13) - 0.5pts e.w. Captain Guinness in Champion Chase at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pts e.w. Haddex Des Obeaux in Champion Chase at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 2024) - 1pt win See The Fire in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, 25/1 General). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright - 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Champions League Outright - 2.5pts e.w. Real Madrid to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Rodrygo to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to be top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Europa League - 2pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. West Ham to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2). Result pending
Europa Conference League - 5pts Aston Villa to win at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Outright (Aug 11) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the title at 5/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the title at 8/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 5pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 5pts Brighton to win the league without the 'big seven' at 13/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League top scorer (Aug 11) - 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Betway 1,2,3 1/4), 2pts Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1,2,3,4 1/4), 0.75pt e.w. Dominic Solanke to be top goalscorer at 250/1 (BetVictor 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 11) - 5pts Luton 31 or less total season points at 4/5 (bet365), 4pts Luton to score the least goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to have the most shots on target at 14/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt André Onana to win the Golden Glove award at 7/1 (SkyBet, Betway), 0.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to record the most assists at 90/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright (Aug 18 - May 18) - 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General), 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General). Result pending
La Liga Outright (Aug 11-May 26) - 5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 3pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Unibet), 1.5pts e.w. Rodrygo to be La Liga top goalscorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga at 12/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 0.5pts Jude Bellingham to score 15 or more La Liga goals at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
Championship outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
National League outright tips (Aug 5 - May 30) - 4pts Scunthorpe to win National League North at 2/1 (Betway), 2.5pts Barnet to finish in the top seven of the National League at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Altrincham to finish in the top seven of the National League at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Altrincham to finish in the top three of the National League at 40/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Kurt Willoughby to be National League top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Big Bash League (Dec 7-Jan 24) - 2pts Brisbane Heat to win the Big Bash League at 9/1 (General); 2pts Brisbane Heat Top 2 league table finish at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Brisbane Heat/Perth Scorchers final at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 1pt Jalen Hurts to be named NFL MVP at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Philadelphia Eagles to be the latest unbeaten team at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both to throw 35+ regular season touchdowns at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 5pts Garrett Wilson (Jets) 1250+ Receiving Yards at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 2pts Atlanta Falcons to win NFC South at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Chicago Bears under 7.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Washington Commanders over 6.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts Jacksonville Jaguars to be no.1 seed in AFC at 11/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending