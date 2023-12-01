Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2023) is +4991.94pts December fixed odds running total = +0pts

December antepost running total = +0pts

December overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Weekend View (Dec 2) - 1pt win Stolen Silver in 2.50 Newbury at 18/1 (William Hill, 888). 1pt win Empire Steel in 3.05 Newcastle at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet). Result pending Value Bet (Dec 1) - 1pt win Hugos New Horse in 3.00 Newbury at 33/1 (General); 1pt win Ed Keeper in 3.35 Newbury at 6/1 (bet365), 5/1 (Coral). Result pending David Ord's Verdict (Dec 1) - 1pt Red Rookie in 2.25 Newbury at 22/1 (William Hill); 1pt Dashel Drasher in 3.00 Newbury at 4/1 (William Hill); 2pts Ed Keeper in 3.35 Newbury at 6/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Mark O'Haire tips (Dec 1-3) - 3pts Arsenal win & Over 1.5 Goals and Liverpool win & Over 1.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Southend to beat Wealdstone and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Heracles vs Sparta Rotterdam at 11/10 (Sky Bet). Result pending Alfreton v Walsall (Dec 2) - 1pt Alfreton to lead at half-time at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Liam Gordon to score anytime at 13/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending York vs Wigan (Dec 1) - 1pt Wigan to win to nil at 19/10 (BetVictor). Result pending Preston v QPR (Dec 1) - 2pts Ilias Chair to have over 0.5 shots on target at Evs (bet365), 0.5pts Ilias Chair to be shown a card at 13/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: Hero World Challenge (Nov 30-Dec 3) - 3pts e.w. Justin Thomas at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 2pts e.w. Cameron Young at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Australian Open (Nov 30-Dec 3) - 4pts win Cam Davis at 9/1 (General); 3pts e.w. Marc Leishman at 16/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 33/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Soren Kjeldsen at 300/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending South African Open (Nov 30-Dec 3) - 2pts e.w. Zander Lombard at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Matti Schmid at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Charl Schwartzel at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Freddy Schott at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jeong Weon Ko at 150/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: Next Gen ATP Finals (Nov 28-Dec 2) - 2pts Arthur Fils to win the title at 3/1 (BetVictor, LiveScoreBet); 1pt Dominic Stricker to win the Green Group at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Alex Michelsen to win the Red Group at 2/1 (General). Result pending

Snooker: UK Championship (Nov 25-Dec 3) - 2pts Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the UK Championship at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Jack Lisowski to win the UK Championship at 25/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w Tom Ford to win the UK Championship at 66/1 (General). Result pending