Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2023) is +4777.18pts
Ben Linfoot's Verdict (Oct 1) - 1pt win Rosallion in 1.15 Longchamp at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Hukum in 3.05 Longchamp at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Lumiere Rock in 3.50 Longchamp at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending
Women's Super League opening day (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Brighton to beat Everton at 12/5 (Paddy Power), 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil against Tottenham at 5/4 (Betfair), 1pt Manchester United -1 handicap against Aston Villa at 17/10 (Paddy Power), 1pt Arsenal -2 handicap against Liverpool at 15/8 (Paddy Power), 1pt Chelsea to lead after 20 minutes at 8/5 (Betfair). Result pending
Sunday best bets (Oct 1) - 2.5pts Leicester to beat Blackburn at 11/10 (Coral), 1pt Willy Boly over 0.5 shots on target in Forest v Brentford at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending
Ryder Cup singles (Oct 1) - 1pt treble Rahm, Cantlay & Aberg at 6.73/1 (bet365 - William Hill 13/2); 1pt double Schauffele & Fleetwood at 2.21/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt five-fold at 20/1 (General - William Hill & bet365 23/1). Result pending
Ryder Cup (Sep 29-Oct 1) - 2pt Europe to win the Ryder Cup by 1-3 points at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Europe to lead after each day and win at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Rory McIlroy to be top overall scorer at 9/1 (General); 1pt Tommy Fleetwood to be top overall scorer at 16/1 (General); 1pt Max Homa to be top USA scorer at 11/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Tyrrell Hatton to hit Europe's first tee-shot at 8/1 (William Hill, Betway). Result pending
ATP Tour (Sep 26-Oct 3) - 1pt win Tallon Griekspoor in the Astana Open at 8/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Astana Open at 16/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Marton Fucsovics in the Astana Open at 20/1 (BetVictor, Unibet, BetUK); 0.5pt e.w. Karen Khachanov in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Holger Rune in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the China Open at 28/1 (General). Result pending
World Grand Prix (Oct 2-9) - 1pt each-way Dirk van Duijvenbode to win World Grand Prix at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Dave Chisnall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Nathan Aspinall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts each-way Chris Dobey to win the World Grand Prix at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet 1/2 1,2), 1pt Chris Dobey to win the third quarter at 14/1 (bet365). Result pending
Canelo v Charlo (Oct 1) - 3pts Saul Alvarez to win by decision at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred); 1pt Jai Opetaia to win in rounds 7-12 at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Australia v Portugal (Oct 1) - 2pts Portugal +23pts to beat Australia at evens (bet365); 1pt Portugal to beat Australia at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
NFL Week 4 (Oct 1-2) - 2pts Miami Dolphins (+2.5) v Buffalo Bills at 21/20 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anthony Richardson (Colts) to score a touchdown at 11/8 (General); 2pts Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) v Tennessee Titans at 10/11 (General); 2pts Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) v New York Giants at evens (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 14) - 0.5pts win Blazeon Five in Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General); 0.5pts win Golden Shot in Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Oct 1) - 1pt win Continuous in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 12/1 (William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright - 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Champions League Outright - 2.5pts e.w. Real Madrid to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Rodrygo to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to be top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League Group Betting - 5pts Inter Milan to win Group D at 9/10 (Unibet), 4pts PSG to win Group F at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 4pts AC Milan to qualify from Group F at 11/8 (Boylesports), 2.5pts PSV to qualify from Group B at 7/4 (General), 2pts Bayern Munich (A), Arsenal (B), Atletico Madrid (E) and Barcelona (H) to win their groups at 9/2 (Unibet), 1pt Bayern Munich to win all of their Group A games at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Europa League - 2pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. West Ham to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2). Result pending
Europa Conference League - 5pts Aston Villa to win at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Outright (Aug 11) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the title at 5/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the title at 8/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 5pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 5pts Brighton to win the league without the 'big seven' at 13/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League top scorer (Aug 11) - 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Betway 1,2,3 1/4), 2pts Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1,2,3,4 1/4), 0.75pt e.w. Dominic Solanke to be top goalscorer at 250/1 (BetVictor 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 11) - 5pts Luton 31 or less total season points at 4/5 (bet365), 4pts Luton to score the least goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to have the most shots on target at 14/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt André Onana to win the Golden Glove award at 7/1 (SkyBet, Betway), 0.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to record the most assists at 90/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright (Aug 18 - May 18) - 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General), 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General). Result pending
La Liga Outright (Aug 11-May 26) - 5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 3pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Unibet), 1.5pts e.w. Rodrygo to be La Liga top goalscorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga at 12/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 0.5pts Jude Bellingham to score 15 or more La Liga goals at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
Championship outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
National League outright tips (Aug 5 - May 30) - 4pts Scunthorpe to win National League North at 2/1 (Betway), 2.5pts Barnet to finish in the top seven of the National League at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Altrincham to finish in the top seven of the National League at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Altrincham to finish in the top three of the National League at 40/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Kurt Willoughby to be National League top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365); 4pts Magnussen to beat Hulkenberg in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 2/1 (General); 3pts George Russell to beat Lewis Hamilton in Drivers' Championship at 6/1 (General). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 1pt Jalen Hurts to be named NFL MVP at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Philadelphia Eagles to be the latest unbeaten team at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both to throw 35+ regular season touchdowns at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 5pts Garrett Wilson (Jets) 1250+ Receiving Yards at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 2pts Atlanta Falcons to win NFC South at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Chicago Bears under 7.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Washington Commanders over 6.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts Jacksonville Jaguars to be no.1 seed in AFC at 11/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending