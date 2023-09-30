Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2023) is +4777.18pts October fixed odds running total = +0pts

October antepost running total = +0pts

October overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Ben Linfoot's Verdict (Oct 1) - 1pt win Rosallion in 1.15 Longchamp at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt win Hukum in 3.05 Longchamp at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Lumiere Rock in 3.50 Longchamp at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending

Football: Women's Super League opening day (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Brighton to beat Everton at 12/5 (Paddy Power), 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil against Tottenham at 5/4 (Betfair), 1pt Manchester United -1 handicap against Aston Villa at 17/10 (Paddy Power), 1pt Arsenal -2 handicap against Liverpool at 15/8 (Paddy Power), 1pt Chelsea to lead after 20 minutes at 8/5 (Betfair). Result pending Sunday best bets (Oct 1) - 2.5pts Leicester to beat Blackburn at 11/10 (Coral), 1pt Willy Boly over 0.5 shots on target in Forest v Brentford at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending

Golf: Ryder Cup singles (Oct 1) - 1pt treble Rahm, Cantlay & Aberg at 6.73/1 (bet365 - William Hill 13/2); 1pt double Schauffele & Fleetwood at 2.21/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt five-fold at 20/1 (General - William Hill & bet365 23/1). Result pending Ryder Cup (Sep 29-Oct 1) - 2pt Europe to win the Ryder Cup by 1-3 points at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Europe to lead after each day and win at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Rory McIlroy to be top overall scorer at 9/1 (General); 1pt Tommy Fleetwood to be top overall scorer at 16/1 (General); 1pt Max Homa to be top USA scorer at 11/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Tyrrell Hatton to hit Europe's first tee-shot at 8/1 (William Hill, Betway). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Sep 26-Oct 3) - 1pt win Tallon Griekspoor in the Astana Open at 8/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Astana Open at 16/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Marton Fucsovics in the Astana Open at 20/1 (BetVictor, Unibet, BetUK); 0.5pt e.w. Karen Khachanov in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Holger Rune in the China Open at 50/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the China Open at 28/1 (General). Result pending

Darts: World Grand Prix (Oct 2-9) - 1pt each-way Dirk van Duijvenbode to win World Grand Prix at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Dave Chisnall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 1pt each-way Nathan Aspinall to win World Grand Prix at 20/1 (888 Sport, Coral 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts each-way Chris Dobey to win the World Grand Prix at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet 1/2 1,2), 1pt Chris Dobey to win the third quarter at 14/1 (bet365). Result pending

Boxing: Canelo v Charlo (Oct 1) - 3pts Saul Alvarez to win by decision at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfred); 1pt Jai Opetaia to win in rounds 7-12 at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Rugby union: Australia v Portugal (Oct 1) - 2pts Portugal +23pts to beat Australia at evens (bet365); 1pt Portugal to beat Australia at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

NFL: NFL Week 4 (Oct 1-2) - 2pts Miami Dolphins (+2.5) v Buffalo Bills at 21/20 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anthony Richardson (Colts) to score a touchdown at 11/8 (General); 2pts Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) v Tennessee Titans at 10/11 (General); 2pts Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) v New York Giants at evens (Sky Bet). Result pending