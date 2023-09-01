Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2023) is +4691.97pts.
Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 1pt win Ramon Di Loria in 3.00 Carlisle at 7/1 (General) - min 6/1; 1pt win Leazy Lindsay in 6.50 Ffos Las at 5/1 (General). Result pending
The Kelly Bet (Sep 1-2) - 2pts Over 21.5 Total Fouls Conceded in Brentford vs Bournemouth at 10/11 (Unibet), 1.5pts Arsenal to win vs Manchester United at 4/5 (General). Result pending
Sheffield United v Everton (Sep 2) - 2.5pts Gustavo Hamer 1+ shots on target at evens (William Hill). Result pending
Luton v West Ham (Sep 1) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General), 0.5pts Ryan Giles Over 0.5 Assists at 6/1 (bet365). Result pending
Indoor Group Golf Challenge (Aug 31-Sep 3) - 1pt e.w. Benjamin Hebert at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Kristoffer Broberg at 80/1 (Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Hamish Brown at 80/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Romain Wattel at 100/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Oliver Gillberg at 200/1 (Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Omega European Masters (Aug 31-Sep 3) - 2pts e.w. Alexander Bjork at 28/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Yannik Paul at 45/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Edoardo Molinari at 100/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Jorge Campillo at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Oliver Wilson at 300/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
US Open (Sep 1) - 2pts Karolina Muchova to beat Taylor Townsend 2-0 at 13/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Borna Gojo to beat Jiri Vesely from behind (in sets) at 7/2 (bet365); 1pt Bernarda Pera to win a set v Jelena Ostapenko at 6/5 (General). Result pending
US Open men's singles (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 3pts win Novak Djokovic at 5/4 (Betway, 888sport); 1pt e.w. Alex Zverev at 40/1 (Unibet, Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 80/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Tommy Paul at 150/1 (General); 1pt Tommy Paul to win quarter three at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
US Open women's singles (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 1.5pts e.w. Coco Gauff at 8/1 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 12/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Karolina Muchova at 22/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
T20I: England v New Zealand (Sep 1) - 2pts Glenn Phillips top New Zealand batsman at 6/1 (Unibet); 1pt Liam Livingstone top England batsman at 10/1 (Betway, BetVictor). Result pending
Asia Cup: Pakistan v India (Sep 2) - 2pts Pakistan to beat India at 13/8 (General). Result pending
Italian Grand Prix (Sep 3) - 1pt Carlos Sainz for a podium finish at 13/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Yuki Tsunoda for a points finish at 11/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Vuelta a Espana (Aug 26-Sep 17) - 3pts Primoz Roglic to win Vuelta a Espana at 11/4 (BetVictor); 2pts Oier Lazkano to win 1+ stages at 5/2 (Unibet, Sky Bet); 2pts Lennard Kamna to win 1+ stages at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Marijn van den Berg to win points classification at 5/1 (General). Result pending
Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr (Sep 2) - 2pts Liam Smith to win in rounds 7-12 at 10/3 (William Hill). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 23) - 1pt win Orazio in William Hill Ayr Gold Cup at 12/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Ramazan in William Hill Ayr Gold Cup at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Sep 9) - 1pt e.w. Spycatcher in Betfair Sprint Cup at 16/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) - min 14/1 (Unibet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League Outright (Aug 11) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the title at 5/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the title at 8/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 5pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 5pts Brighton to win the league without the 'big seven' at 13/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League top scorer (Aug 11) - 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Betway 1,2,3 1/4), 2pts Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1,2,3,4 1/4), 0.75pt e.w. Dominic Solanke to be top goalscorer at 250/1 (BetVictor 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 11) - 5pts Luton 31 or less total season points at 4/5 (bet365), 4pts Luton to score the least goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to have the most shots on target at 14/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt André Onana to win the Golden Glove award at 7/1 (SkyBet, Betway), 0.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to record the most assists at 90/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright (Aug 18 - May 18) - 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General), 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General). Result pending
La Liga Outright (Aug 11-May 26) - 5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 3pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Unibet), 1.5pts e.w. Rodrygo to be La Liga top goalscorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga at 12/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 0.5pts Jude Bellingham to score 15 or more La Liga goals at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
Championship outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
National League outright tips (Aug 5 - May 30) - 4pts Scunthorpe to win National League North at 2/1 (Betway), 2.5pts Barnet to finish in the top seven of the National League at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Altrincham to finish in the top seven of the National League at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Altrincham to finish in the top three of the National League at 40/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Kurt Willoughby to be National League top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365); 4pts Magnussen to beat Hulkenberg in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 2/1 (General); 3pts George Russell to beat Lewis Hamilton in Drivers' Championship at 6/1 (General). Result pending