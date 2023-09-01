Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2023) is +4691.97pts. September overall running total = +0pts

September antepost running total = +0pts

September overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 1pt win Ramon Di Loria in 3.00 Carlisle at 7/1 (General) - min 6/1; 1pt win Leazy Lindsay in 6.50 Ffos Las at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Football: The Kelly Bet (Sep 1-2) - 2pts Over 21.5 Total Fouls Conceded in Brentford vs Bournemouth at 10/11 (Unibet), 1.5pts Arsenal to win vs Manchester United at 4/5 (General). Result pending Sheffield United v Everton (Sep 2) - 2.5pts Gustavo Hamer 1+ shots on target at evens (William Hill). Result pending Luton v West Ham (Sep 1) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General), 0.5pts Ryan Giles Over 0.5 Assists at 6/1 (bet365). Result pending

Golf: Indoor Group Golf Challenge (Aug 31-Sep 3) - 1pt e.w. Benjamin Hebert at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Kristoffer Broberg at 80/1 (Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Hamish Brown at 80/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Romain Wattel at 100/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Oliver Gillberg at 200/1 (Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Omega European Masters (Aug 31-Sep 3) - 2pts e.w. Alexander Bjork at 28/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Yannik Paul at 45/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Edoardo Molinari at 100/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Jorge Campillo at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Oliver Wilson at 300/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: US Open (Sep 1) - 2pts Karolina Muchova to beat Taylor Townsend 2-0 at 13/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Borna Gojo to beat Jiri Vesely from behind (in sets) at 7/2 (bet365); 1pt Bernarda Pera to win a set v Jelena Ostapenko at 6/5 (General). Result pending US Open men's singles (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 3pts win Novak Djokovic at 5/4 (Betway, 888sport); 1pt e.w. Alex Zverev at 40/1 (Unibet, Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 80/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Tommy Paul at 150/1 (General); 1pt Tommy Paul to win quarter three at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending US Open women's singles (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 1.5pts e.w. Coco Gauff at 8/1 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 12/1 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Karolina Muchova at 22/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Cricket: T20I: England v New Zealand (Sep 1) - 2pts Glenn Phillips top New Zealand batsman at 6/1 (Unibet); 1pt Liam Livingstone top England batsman at 10/1 (Betway, BetVictor). Result pending Asia Cup: Pakistan v India (Sep 2) - 2pts Pakistan to beat India at 13/8 (General). Result pending

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix (Sep 3) - 1pt Carlos Sainz for a podium finish at 13/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Yuki Tsunoda for a points finish at 11/2 (William Hill). Result pending

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana (Aug 26-Sep 17) - 3pts Primoz Roglic to win Vuelta a Espana at 11/4 (BetVictor); 2pts Oier Lazkano to win 1+ stages at 5/2 (Unibet, Sky Bet); 2pts Lennard Kamna to win 1+ stages at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Marijn van den Berg to win points classification at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Boxing: Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr (Sep 2) - 2pts Liam Smith to win in rounds 7-12 at 10/3 (William Hill). Result pending