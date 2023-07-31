Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2023) is +4736.81pts.
Value Bet (Aug 1) - 1pt win Designer in 1.40 Goodwood at 11/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill); 1pt win Eagle’s Way in 2.50 Goodwood at 7/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Lone Eagle in 4.35 Goodwood at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pts e.w. Lady Mojito in 5.05 Goodwood at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
China W v England W (Aug 1) - 1pt China to win or draw Double Chance at 15/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Wyndham Championship (Aug 3-6) - 1.5pts e.w. Adam Hadwin at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Taylor Moore at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Alex Smalley at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adam Svensson at 70/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Alex Noren at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Doc Redman at 200/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
ATP Tour (Jul 31-Aug 6) - 0.5pt e.w. Kei Nishikori in the Mubadala Citi DC Open at 33/1 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Yoshihito Nishioka in the Mubadala Citi DC Open at 40/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Daniel Altmaier in the Generali Open at 12/1 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Generali Open at 28/1 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Rinderknech in the Generali Open at 40/1 (bet365). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Aug 25) - 1pt win Regional in Coolmore Nunthorpe Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Women's World Cup outright (Jul 20- Aug 20) - 4pts USA to win the World Cup at 5/2 (General), 1pt e.w. Netherlands to win the World Cup at 40/1 (Betway). Result pending
Women's World Cup golden boot (Jul 20- Aug 20) - 2pts Rachel Daly to win the Golden Boot at 10/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Alba Redondo to win the Golden Boot at 14/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Geyse to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Championship Outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365); 4pts Magnussen to beat Hulkenberg in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 2/1 (General); 3pts George Russell to beat Lewis Hamilton in Drivers' Championship at 6/1 (General). Result pending