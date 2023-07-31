Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in August 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (August 2023) is +4736.81pts. August overall running total = +0pts

August antepost running total = +0pts

August overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Value Bet (Aug 1) - 1pt win Designer in 1.40 Goodwood at 11/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill); 1pt win Eagle’s Way in 2.50 Goodwood at 7/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Lone Eagle in 4.35 Goodwood at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pts e.w. Lady Mojito in 5.05 Goodwood at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Football: China W v England W (Aug 1) - 1pt China to win or draw Double Chance at 15/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: Wyndham Championship (Aug 3-6) - 1.5pts e.w. Adam Hadwin at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Taylor Moore at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Alex Smalley at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adam Svensson at 70/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1pt e.w. Alex Noren at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Doc Redman at 200/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Jul 31-Aug 6) - 0.5pt e.w. Kei Nishikori in the Mubadala Citi DC Open at 33/1 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Yoshihito Nishioka in the Mubadala Citi DC Open at 40/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Daniel Altmaier in the Generali Open at 12/1 (General), 0.5pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Generali Open at 28/1 (BetVictor), 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Rinderknech in the Generali Open at 40/1 (bet365). Result pending