A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in May 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (May 2023) is +4660.93pts
Punting Pointers (May 1) - 1pt win Dev of Tara in 3.12 Warwick at 9/2 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. The Daley Express in 3.33 Bath at 8/1 (Bet365, 888Sport); 1pt win For Gina in 3.47 Warwick at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Fran Berry (May 1) - 1pt win Bold Discovery in 2.25 Curragh at 9/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Secret Magician in 4.45 Curragh at 15/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Liverpool v Fulham (May 3) - 2.5pts Both teams to score at 22/25 (Unibet). Result pending
Barnet v Boreham Wood (May 2) - 1pt Barnet to beat Boreham Wood in 90 minutes at 17/10 (Betway). Result pending
Arsenal v Chelsea (May 2) - 2pts Rob Holding to have 1+ total shots at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.75pt Rob Holding to score anytime at 18/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Leicester v Everton (May 1) - 0.5pts Everton win and Jordan Pickford to be card at 30/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
EFL best bets (May 1) - 1.5pt Over 2.5 Goals in Rotherham v Middlesbrough at 21/20 (Unibet, Bet UK), 1.5pt Under 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Luton at 20/21 (Boyle Sports). Result pending
Madrid Open (Apr 25-May 7) - 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz at 33/1 (General 1/2 1-2); 2pts Holger Rune to win the second quarter at 100/30 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
World Championship final (Apr 30-May 1) - 0.5pts Mark Selby to win 18-14 at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 0.5pts Mark Selby to win 18-15 at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
World Championship (Apr 15-May 1) - 3pts Mark Selby to win the World Championship at 6/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Mark Williams to win the World Championship at 20/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 3-4) - 1pt win Imperial Emperor in Betfred Derby at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Gooloogong in Betfred Derby at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet); 1pt win Bluestocking in Betfred Oaks at 20/1 (General). Result pending.
Antepost Value Bet (May 12) - 1pt win Green Book in tote Chester Cup at 20/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (May 7) - 2pts win Dream Of Love in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 10) - 1pt win Defi Bleu in Irish Grand National at 33/1 (General). LOSS=1pt
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 1) - 1pt e.w. Bopedro in Lincoln Handicap at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=2pts
Antepost Value Bet: Grand National - 1pt win Gericault Roque in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Gaillard Du Mesnil in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General). LOSS=2pts
Antepost Flat: The Classics, 2023 - 2pts win Meditate in the 1000 Guineas at 7/1 (Betfred, Betway, Coral and Ladbrokes), 1pt win Silver Knott in the Derby at 25/1 (Betfred, BetUK), 1pt win Bridestones in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Unibet). Result pending
Premier League Restart outright tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 2.5pts Aston Villa to finish in the top half at 15/8 (Betway), 1.5pts Brighton to finish in top six at 6/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 1pt Wolves to finish in the top half at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Restart relegation tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 5pts Wolves to stay up at 4/5 (General), 2.5pts Nottingham Forest to stay up at 6/4 (General). Result pending
Championship Restart Outright tips (Dec 9-May 25) - 1.5pts Sheffield United to win the Sky Bet Championship at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Bristol City to be relegated at 5/1 (General), 1pt e.w Chuba Akpom to be top Championship goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365, 1/4 odds 1-4 places). Result pending
Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League outright preview (Sep 2022 - Jun 2023) - 3pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 13/2 (General 1/2 1-2), 1pt e.w. AC Milan to win the Champions League at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1-2). Result pending
Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 (BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Majors 2023 - 5pts Patrick Cantlay to win a major at 7/1 (bet365 - minimum 5/1); 2pts Cantlay to finish in the top 20 of all four majors at 16/1 (bet365); 2pts e.w. Tony Finau to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the US PGA at 50/1 (Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Aaron Wise to win the US Open at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending
NBA specials 2022/23 - 6pts New Orleans Pelicans to make the NBA play-offs at 4/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts New Orleans Pelicans 45+ Regular Season Wins at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 5pts Sacramento Kings Over 33.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts Philadelphia 76ers Over 50.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365); 3pts New Orleans Pelicans 50+ Regular Season Wins at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 3pts Sacramento Kings 40+ Regular Season Wins at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Philadelphia 76ers To Win The Atlantic Division at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
IPL 2023 (Mar 31-May 21) - 2pts e.w. Rajasthan Royals to win the Indian Premier League at 7/1 (General); 2pts Gujarat Titans top 2 league table finish at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending
IPL 2023 specials (Mar 31-May 21) - 2pts Jos Buttler top tournament batsman at 8/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts e.w. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore top tournament bowler at 100/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4); 2pts Glenn Maxwell top Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman at 7/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power); 2pts Venkatesh Iyer top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt double Glenn Maxwell & Venkatesh Iyer at 35/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power. Result pending
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
French Open men's (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Wimbledon men's (July 3-16) - 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Wimbledon women's (July 3-16) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova to win Wimbledon at 40/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Specials (Mar 3-Nov 26) - 3pts Zhou to beat Bottas in the 2023 Drivers' Championship at 9/2 (bet365). Result pending