A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2023.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2023) is +4692.63pts April fixed-odds running total = +0pts

April antepost running total = +0pts

April overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 0.5pts e.w Isla Kai in the 2.25 Doncaster at 5/1 (1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Skybet), 0.5pts e.w Baradar in the 3.35 Doncaster at 12/1 (1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Skybet), 0.5pts e.w Encouragable in the 3.35 Doncaster at 33/1 (1,2,3,4,5,6 Bet365). Result pending Value Bet (Apr 1) - 1pt win Titian in 2.25 Doncaster at 14/1 (William Hill, Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win Fast Response in 3.00 Doncaster at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365). Result pending Simon Holt (Apr 1) - 1pt win Belloccio in 2.05 Kempton at 13/2 (General); 1pt win Isla Kai in 2.25 Doncaster at 7/1 (General); 1pt win King's Lynn in 3.00 Doncaster at 13/2 (General); 1pt win Awaal in 3.35 Doncaster at 5/1 (William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Ben Linfoot's Tips (Apr 1) - 1pt e.w Dirtyoldtown in 2.25 Doncaster at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt win Al Marmar in 2.40 Kempton at 11/2 (William Hill); 1pt e.w Montassib in 3.35 Doncaster at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending Weekend View (Apr 1) - 1pt Fast Response in 3.00 Doncaster at 16/1 (Coral); 1pt Atrium in 3.35 Doncaster at 12/1 (General); 1pt Zozimus in 3.35 Doncaster at 40/1 (Bet365, Betway & Ladbrokes); 1pt Foxes Tales in 2.05 Kempton at 8/1 (Coral). Result pending

Football: Everton v Tottenham (Apr 3) - 1pt Dwight McNeil to commit 2+ fouls at 5/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Dwight McNeil to be shown a card at 13/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending Newcastle v Man Utd (Sun Apr 2 - 15:00) - 1pt Man Utd to win at 21/10 (Spread Ex, Bet UK), 0.5pt Scott McTominay first player carded at 10/1 (Betfair), 0.5pt Scott McTominay to score anytime at 11/1 (Unibet, Bet UK). Result pending West Ham v Southampton (Apr 2) - 1pt Jan Bednarek to commit 2+ fouls at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Rice, Aguerd, Bednarek & Lavia each to make 2+ fouls at 200/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending EFL Trophy final (Apr 2) - 2pts Plymouth to lift the trophy at 19/20 (Betway). Result pending Chelsea v Aston Villa (Apr 1) - 1pt Enzo Fernandez +2 fouls at 10/3 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power). Result pending Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (Apr 1) - 1pt e.w. Raphael Guerreiro to score first at 33/1 (bet365 1/3 1-99), 1pt e.w. Jude Bellingham to score first at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1/3 1-99). Result pending Serie A best bets (Apr 1-2) - 1pts Fiorentina/ Double Chance v Inter at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 3pts Theo Hernandez +1 Shots in Napoli v Milan at 8/11 (bet365), 1pts Theo Hernandez +2 Shots in Napoli v Milan at 10/3 (bet365). Result pending La Liga best bets (Apr 1) - 1pt Unes Unal to score anytime in Athletic Bilbao v Getafe at 31/10 (BetVictor), 2.5pts Barcelona to win to nil v Elche at 5/4 (Coral, BetVictor). Result pending. Mark O'Haire's best bets (Apr 1-2) - 2.5pts Both Teams To Score in Girona vs Espanyol at 10/11 (bet365), 2.5pts Queen of the South and Nice to win double at 6/5 (William Hill). Result pending EFL 3pm best bets (Apr 1) - 2pts Barnsley to win to nil v Morecambe at 13/10 (General), 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Wycombe v MK Dons at 17/20 (General), 2pts Barrow to beat Gillingham at 13/10 (General), 1pt Time of first goal 0:00-9:59 in Birmingham v Blackburn at 9/2 (bet365). Result pending Premier League 3pm best bets (Apr 1) - 2pts Arsenal to win -1 handicap v Leeds at 4/5 (General), 1.5pts Philip Billing 1+ shots on target in Bournemouth v Fulham at 13/10 (Unibet), 1pt Ivan Toney to score anytime in Brighton v Brentford at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Wilfried Zaha to score anytime in C Palace v Leicester at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Over 2.5 Goals in N Forest v Wolves at 29/20 (Unibet). Result pending Saturday Seven best bet (Apr 1) - 1.5pts Peterborough to beat Oxford at 10/11 (General). Result pending Manchester City v Liverpool (Apr 1) - 2pts Virgil van Dijk to have 1+ fouls at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pt Rodri to score or assist at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Jack Grealish to score anytime at 13/2 (Unibet). Result pending

Golf: Valero Texas Open (Mar 30-Apr 2) - 2pts e.w. Davis Riley at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Nick Hardy at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Eric Cole at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Kevin Streelman at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. David Lingmerth at 110/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Erik van Rooyen at 125/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: Miami Open (Mar 21-Apr 2) - 1pt e.w. Jannik Sinner at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Cameron Norrie at 35/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Boxing: Boxing preview (Apr 1) - 2pts Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 5-8 at 15/8 (Sky Bet); 2pts Robeisy Ramirez by decision at 5/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Formula 1: Australian GP (Apr 2) - 1pt Valtteri Bottas to finish in the points at 9/4 (General). Result pending