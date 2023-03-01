A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in March 2023.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (March 2023) is +4572.78pts
Chris Day Weekend View (March 4) - 1pt win Teddy Blue in 1.50 Kelso at 6/1 (General), 1pt win Nemean Lion in 2.25 Kelso at 5/1 (General), 1pts win Paint The Dream in 2.45 Newbury at 7/2 (General), 1pt win Nells Son in 3.00 Kelso at 12/1 (bet365, Unibet), 2pts win Cooper's Cross in 3.15 Doncaster at 11/4 (Hills). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Mar 1) - Will appear here
Sheffield United v Tottenham (Mar 1) - 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 (Betfred). Result pending
Manchester United v West Ham (Mar 1) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General). Result pending
Liverpool v Wolves (Mar 1) - 1.5pts Liverpool win and under 3.5 goals at 13/10 (General). Result pending
Arsenal v Everton (Mar 1) - 2pts Over 17.5 Arsenal shots at 27/25 (Unibet). Result pending
Champions League: Who to back (Feb 14 - Mar 14) - 5pts Benfica and Napoli to both qualify at 9/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 3pts Real Madrid to qualify v Liverpool at 10/11 (Boylesports), 2pts AC Milan to qualify v Tottenham at 6/5 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt PSG to qualify v Bayern Munich at 6/4 (bet365), 0.5pt RB Leipzig to qualify v Man City at 5/1 (Boylesports). Result pending
Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Viktor Hovland at 30/1 (William Hill, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 1.5pts e.w. Cameron Young at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 70/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Justin Suh at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Ryan Brehm at 1000/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Puerto Rico Open (Mar 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Dylan Wu at 28/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Michael Kim at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Harry Higgs at 45/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Harrison Endycott at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Hank Lebioda at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Bangladesh v England first ODI (Mar 1) - 2pts Bangladesh to beat England at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
India v Australia second Test (Mar 1-5) - 2pts Ravi Ashwin to be Man of the Match at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Rohit Sharma to be Man of the Match at 12/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
India v Australia Test series (Feb-Mar) - 3pts Ravi Ashwin top India series bowler at 17/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 3pts Steve Smith top Australia series batsman at 13/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
ATP Tour (Feb 27-Mar 5) - 1pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 28/1 (Betfred 1/3 1,2); 0.5pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 40/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 0.5pt e.w. Marcos Giron in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 75/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Movistar Chile Open at 20/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Six Nations outright (Feb 4-Mar 18) - 4pts Ireland to win the Six Nations at 7/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Ireland-France straight forecast at 100/30 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Six Nations specials (Feb 4-Mar 18) - 1pt Damian Penaud to be the top tournament tryscorer at 8/1 (Sky Bet, bet365); 2pts Duhan van der Merwe to be the top Scotland tryscorer at 13/8 (Betfred); 1pt Josh Adams to be the top Wales tryscorer at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Damian Penaud to be the top France tryscorer at 5/2 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports); 1pt Mack Hansen to be the top Ireland tryscorer at 9/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Alex Dombrandt to be the top England tryscorer at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Stayers' Hurdle - 1pt win Saint Sam in Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at 14/1 (Unibet, Betfred). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Sky Bet Supreme - 1pt e.w. Chasing Fire in Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Sporting Life Arkle - 1pt win Banbridge in Sporting Life Arkle at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet, bet365). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Albert Bartlett - 1pt win Sandor Clegane in Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Brown Advisory - 1pt win Ballygriffincottage in Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at 16/1 (Coral, Unibet, Ladbrokes, bet365). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Cheltenham Gold Cup - 1pt win Stattler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet: Grand National - 1pt win Gericault Roque in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Gaillard Du Mesnil in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Flat: The Classics, 2023 - 2pts win Meditate in the 1000 Guineas at 7/1 (Betfred, Betway, Coral and Ladbrokes), 1pt win Silver Knott in the Derby at 25/1 (Betfred, BetUK), 1pt win Bridestones in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Unibet). Result pending
Premier League Restart outright tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 2.5pts Aston Villa to finish in the top half at 15/8 (Betway), 1.5pts Brighton to finish in top six at 6/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 1pt Wolves to finish in the top half at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Restart relegation tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 5pts Wolves to stay up at 4/5 (General), 2.5pts Nottingham Forest to stay up at 6/4 (General). Result pending
Championship Restart Outright tips (Dec 9-May 25) - 1.5pts Sheffield United to win the Sky Bet Championship at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Bristol City to be relegated at 5/1 (General), 1pt e.w Chuba Akpom to be top Championship goalscorer at 33/1 (1/4 odds 1-4 places). Result pending
Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 (BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Majors 2023 - 5pts Patrick Cantlay to win a major at 7/1 (bet365 - minimum 5/1); 2pts Cantlay to finish in the top 20 of all four majors at 16/1 (bet365); 2pts e.w. Tony Finau to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the US PGA at 50/1 (Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Aaron Wise to win the US Open at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending
NBA specials 2022/23 - 6pts New Orleans Pelicans to make the NBA play-offs at 4/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts New Orleans Pelicans 45+ Regular Season Wins at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 5pts Sacramento Kings Over 33.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts Philadelphia 76ers Over 50.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365); 3pts New Orleans Pelicans 50+ Regular Season Wins at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 3pts Sacramento Kings 40+ Regular Season Wins at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Philadelphia 76ers To Win The Atlantic Division at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
French Open men's (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Wimbledon men's (July 3-16) - 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Wimbledon women's (July 3-16) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova to win Wimbledon at 40/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Outright preview (Mar 3 - Nov 26) - 4pts 1+ driver not to be classified in each race at 6/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt George Russell to win the Drivers' Championship (without Max Verstappen) at 10/1 (William Hill). Result pending.