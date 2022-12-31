Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2023) is +4681.34pts

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org .

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt e.w. Simply The Betts in 1.55 Cheltenham at 18/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt win Brinkley in 3.05 Cheltenham at 20/1 (General). Result pending

Simon Holt (Jan 1) - 1pt win Rapper in 12.45 Cheltenham at 13/2 (William Hill); 1pt win Pay The Piper in 1.35 Musselburgh at 6/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win First Street in 2.30 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Tottenham v Aston Villa (Jan 1) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (Boylesports, 10bet). Result pending

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (Jan 1) - 2pts Chelsea to win at 7/10 (Sky Bet, bet365), 0.5pts Ryan Yates to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending

Rangers v Celtic (Jan 2) - 1pt Rangers draw no bet at 11/8 (Spreadex); 1pt Both teams to score 'no' at 29/20 (BetVictor/Parimatch). Result pending

Brentford v Liverpool (Jan 2) - 2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (William Hill); 1pt Draw at 15/4 (Spreadex). Result pending

PDC World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 2pts Michael Smith to win the World Championship at 8/1 (Unibet, Betfred), 2pt Peter Wright to win the World Championship at 11/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Betfred), 1pt each-way Dave Chisnall to win the World Championship at 40/1 (General, 1/2 1, 2), 1pt Ryan Searle to win the first quarter at 10/1 (bet365, William Hill, BetVictor), 1pt Chris Dobey to win the second quarter at 14/1 (General). Result pending

Week 17 (Jan 1) - 2pts Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) to beat the New Orleans Saints at 10/11 (General); 2pts Brian Robinson to score a touchdown & Washington Commanders to beat the Cleveland Browns at 21/10 (bet365); 2pts San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at 10/11 (General). Result pending

Week 17 Cheat Sheet (Jan 1) - 2pts Justin Fields 75.5+ rushing yards at 10/11 (bet365); 2pts George Kittle 44.5+ receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365); 1pt Justin Fields 100+ rushing yards & any time touchdown at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt Justin Jefferson 150+ receiving yards at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt Jahan Dotson 40.5+ receiving yards, 3.5+ receptions & a TD at 17/4 (bet365); 1pt George Kittle 75+ receiving yards & any time touchdown at 7/1 (bet365). Result pending

United Cup (Dec 29-Jan 8) - 3pts USA to win the tournament at 7/2 (General); 1pt e.w. France to win the tournament at 16/1 (1/3, 1-2 Betfred); 2pts France to win Group F at 13/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Brazil to win Group E at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

ATP Tour (Jan 1-8) - 1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Adelaide International at 7/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Roberto Bautista Agut in the Adelaide International at 40/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews

Racing:

Antepost Value Bet: Grand National - 1pt win Gericault Roque in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Gaillard Du Mesnil in Randox Grand National at 33/1 (General). Result pending

Antepost Flat: The Classics, 2023 - 2pts win Meditate in the 1000 Guineas at 7/1 (Betfred, Betway, Coral and Ladbrokes), 1pt win Silver Knott in the Derby at 25/1 (Betfred, BetUK), 1pt win Bridestones in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Unibet). Result pending

Football:

Premier League Restart outright tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 2.5pts Aston Villa to finish in the top half at 15/8 (Betway), 1.5pts Brighton to finish in top six at 6/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 1pt Wolves to finish in the top half at 20/1 (General). Result pending.

Premier League Restart relegation tips (Dec 26-May 28) - 5pts Wolves to stay up at 4/5 (General), 2.5pts Nottingham Forest to stay up at 6/4 (General). Result pending.

Championship Restart Outright tips (Dec 9-May 25) - 1.5pts Sheffield United to win the Sky Bet Championship at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Bristol City to be relegated at 5/1 (General), 1pt e.w Chuba Akpom to be top Championship goalscorer at 33/1 (1/4 odds 1-4 places). Result pending.

Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending.

Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending.

La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 (BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending.

Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending.

Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending.

League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending.

Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.

Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

NFL:

NFL Outright - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Feb 13) - 5pts Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East & Los Angeles Rams to make the Playoffs at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Dallas Cowboys to not make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Regular Season Wins: Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears Both Under 5 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Los Angeles Chargers to win Super Bowl LVII at 14/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending.

Regular Season Wins - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Jan 8) - 5pts Chicago Bears under 6.5 regular season wins at 1/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Philadelphia Eagles over 9.5 regular season wins at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Washington Commanders under 7.5 regular season wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Golf:

Majors 2023 - 5pts Patrick Cantlay to win a major at 7/1 (bet365 - minimum 5/1); 2pts Cantlay to finish in the top 20 of all four majors at 16/1 (bet365); 2pts e.w. Tony Finau to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the US PGA at 50/1 (Coral, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Aaron Wise to win the US Open at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Cricket:

Big Bash League (Dec 13-Feb 4) - 2pts Melbourne Stars to win the Big Bash 13/2 (General). Result pending

Ice hockey:

NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

NBA:

NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending

NBA specials 2022/23 - 6pts New Orleans Pelicans to make the NBA play-offs at 4/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts New Orleans Pelicans 45+ Regular Season Wins at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 5pts Sacramento Kings Over 33.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts Philadelphia 76ers Over 50.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365); 3pts New Orleans Pelicans 50+ Regular Season Wins at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 3pts Sacramento Kings 40+ Regular Season Wins at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Philadelphia 76ers To Win The Atlantic Division at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tennis:

ATP specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Casper Ruud to finish as year-end number one at 25/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 1pt Casper Ruud to reach number one during the year at 4/1 (bet365); 3pts Andrey Rublev to finish in the top eight at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to finish in the top eight at 11/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Lorenzo Musetti to finish in the top eight at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Jack Draper to win an ATP title at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

WTA 2023 specials (Jan-Nov) - 0.5pt Aryna Sabalenka to finish as year-end world number one at 20/1 (bet365); 2pts Iga Swiatek to win at least two Grand Slam titles at 4/1 (betway); 2pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top eight at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Amanda Anisimova to finish in the top eight at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Coco Gauff to finish in the top five at 6/4 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Barbora Krejcikova to finish in the top 15 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK); 5pts Caty McNally to finish in the top 100 at 1/2 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending

Australian Open men's (Jan 16-29) - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred). Result pending

French Open men's (May 28-Jun 11) - 1pt Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 12/1 (General). Result pending

Wimbledon men's (July 3-16) - 0.5pt e.w. Denis Shapovalov to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

US Open men's (Aug 28-Sep 10) - 0.5pt e.w. Jack Draper to win the US Open at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending

Australian Open women's (Jan 16-29) - 1pt e.w. Amanda Anisimova to win the Australian Open at 45/1 (Unibet). Result pending