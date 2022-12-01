Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2022) is +4560.22pts

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org .

In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.

Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Baghdad Central in 1.40 Market Rasen at 10/1 (bet365, Betfair); 1pt win Moore On Tour in 2.40 Market Rasen at 7/1 (BetVictor, Unibet); 1pt win Kingsmill Gin in 2.25 Wincanton at 11/2 (General). Result pending.

Weekend View (Dec 3) - 1pt Sounds Russian in 1.30 Aintree at 7/1 (William Hill). 1pt Five Star Getaway in 2.05 Aintree at 14/1 (General). 1pt Homme Public in 2.20 Sandown at 8/1 (General). 1pt Secret Investor in 1.37 Chepstow at 12/1 (General). Result pending.

Canada v Morocco (Dec 1) - 2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at evens (General). Result pending.

South African Open (Dec 1-4) - 3pts e.w. Charl Schwartzel at 28/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 2pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 33/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 40/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Australian Open (Dec 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Takumi Kanaya at 35/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Alejandro Canizares at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Denzel Ieremia at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Harrison Crowe at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Derek Ackerman at 350/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending

Pakistan v England first Test (Dec 15) - 1pt Zak Crawley to make a first-innings century in the first Test at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair Sporstbook). PROFIT=8pts

Scottish Open (Nov 28-Dec 4) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win the Scottish Open at 7/1 (BetVictor); 1pt Yan Bingtao to win the Scottish Open at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews

Racing:

Antepost Value Bet (Dec 27) - 1pt win Royale Pagaille in Coral Welsh National at 20/1 (General). Result pending.

Antepost Value Bet (Dec 26) - 1pt win Eldorado Allen in King George VI Chase at 50/1 (Ladbrokes); 1pt win Noble Yeats in King George VI Chase at 50/1 (William Hill). Result pending.

Antepost Value Bet (Dec 3) - 1pt win Ashtown Lad in Becher Handicap Chase at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win The Wolf in Becher Handicap Chase at 25/1 (General). Result pending.

Football:

World Cup: Outright preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 3.5pts e.w. Argentina to win the World Cup at 7/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt e.w. Uruguay to win the World Cup at 50/1 (General). Result pending.

World Cup: Golden Boot preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 2pts e.w. Karim Benzema to win the Golden Boot at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Neymar to win the Golden Boot at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Lautaro Martinez to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

World Cup: Specials preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 4pts Alisson to win the Golden Glove award at 5/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill, Unibet), 1.5pts Costa Rica to score the least tournament goals at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Netherlands to score the most tournament goals at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Wales to be eliminated in the round of 16 at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt Jude Bellingham to be top England goalscorer at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Betway). Result pending.

World Cup: Group betting preview (Nov-Dec 20) - 5pts Belgium to win Group F at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Spain to win Group E at evens (BetVictor), 2pts Ecuador to qualify from Group A at 11/10 (General), 2pts USA to qualify from Group B at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 2pts Switzerland to qualify from Group G at 21/20 (Betfred), 1pt Denmark to win Group D at 3/1 (bet365), 1pt Netherlands, Belgium and Brazil to all win their groups at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

World Cup: Golden Ball preview (Nov-Dec 20) - 4pts Lionel Messi to win the Golden Ball award at 12/1 (Unibet), 1pt Vinícius Júnior to win the Golden Ball award at 30/1 (Unibet), 1pt Pedri to win the Golden Ball award at 66/1 (General). Result pending.

Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending.

Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending.

La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending.

Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending.

Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending.

League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending.

Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.

Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.

World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.

NFL:

NFL Outright - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Feb 13) - 5pts Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East & Los Angeles Rams to make the Playoffs at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Dallas Cowboys to not make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Regular Season Wins: Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears Both Under 5 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Los Angeles Chargers to win Super Bowl LVII at 14/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending.

Regular Season Wins - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Jan 8) - 5pts Chicago Bears under 6.5 regular season wins at 1/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Philadelphia Eagles over 9.5 regular season wins at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Washington Commanders under 7.5 regular season wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Ice hockey:

NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

NBA:

NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending