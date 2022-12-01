A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2022) is +4560.22pts
Weekend View (Dec 3) - 1pt Sounds Russian in 1.30 Aintree at 7/1 (William Hill). 1pt Five Star Getaway in 2.05 Aintree at 14/1 (General). 1pt Homme Public in 2.20 Sandown at 8/1 (General). 1pt Secret Investor in 1.37 Chepstow at 12/1 (General). Result pending.
Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Baghdad Central in 1.40 Market Rasen at 10/1 (bet365, Betfair); 1pt win Moore On Tour in 2.40 Market Rasen at 7/1 (BetVictor, Unibet); 1pt win Kingsmill Gin in 2.25 Wincanton at 11/2 (General). Result pending.
Gillingham v Salford (Dec 3) - 1pt Under 1.5 goals at 17/10 (Betfair). Result pending.
Ipswich v Fleetwood (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 11/10 (General). Result pending.
Serbia v Switzerland (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Highest Scoring Half - Second Half at 11/10 (General). Result pending.
Cameroon v Brazil (Dec 2) - 1pt Brazil to win to nil at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending.
South Korea v Portugal (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime at 6/4 (Betfred). Result pending.
Ghana v Uruguay (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 6/67 (SBK). Result pending.
Costa Rica v Germany (Dec 1) - 3pts Germany to win to nil at 31/40 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Japan v Spain (Dec 1) - 1pt Alvaro Morata to score anytime at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Unibet, BetUK). Result pending.
Croatia v Belgium (Dec 1) - 2pts Both Teams to Score at 4/5 (General). Result pending
Canada v Morocco (Dec 1) - 2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at evens (General). Result pending.
Australian Open (Dec 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Takumi Kanaya at 35/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Alejandro Canizares at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Denzel Ieremia at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Harrison Crowe at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Derek Ackerman at 350/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending
South African Open (Dec 1-4) - 3pts e.w. Charl Schwartzel at 28/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 2pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 33/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 40/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Hero World Challenge (Dec 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Collin Morikawa at 20/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4); 2pts e.w. Cameron Young at 22/1 (Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Pakistan v England Test series (Dec 1-21) - 1pt Zak Cralwey top England series batsman at 7/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Pakistan v England first Test (Dec 15) - 1pt Zak Crawley to make a first-innings century in the first Test at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair Sporstbook). PROFIT=8pts
Scottish Open (Nov 28-Dec 4) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win the Scottish Open at 7/1 (BetVictor); 1pt Yan Bingtao to win the Scottish Open at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Dec 27) - 1pt win Royale Pagaille in Coral Welsh National at 20/1 (General). Result pending.
Antepost Value Bet (Dec 26) - 1pt win Eldorado Allen in King George VI Chase at 50/1 (Ladbrokes); 1pt win Noble Yeats in King George VI Chase at 50/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
Antepost Value Bet (Dec 3) - 1pt win Ashtown Lad in Becher Handicap Chase at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt win The Wolf in Becher Handicap Chase at 25/1 (General). Result pending.
World Cup: Outright preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 3.5pts e.w. Argentina to win the World Cup at 7/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt e.w. Uruguay to win the World Cup at 50/1 (General). Result pending.
World Cup: Golden Boot preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 2pts e.w. Karim Benzema to win the Golden Boot at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Neymar to win the Golden Boot at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Lautaro Martinez to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
World Cup: Specials preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 4pts Alisson to win the Golden Glove award at 5/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill, Unibet), 1.5pts Costa Rica to score the least tournament goals at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Netherlands to score the most tournament goals at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Wales to be eliminated in the round of 16 at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt Jude Bellingham to be top England goalscorer at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Betway). Result pending.
World Cup: Group betting preview (Nov-Dec 20) - 5pts Belgium to win Group F at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Spain to win Group E at evens (BetVictor), 2pts Ecuador to qualify from Group A at 11/10 (General), 2pts USA to qualify from Group B at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 2pts Switzerland to qualify from Group G at 21/20 (Betfred), 1pt Denmark to win Group D at 3/1 (bet365), 1pt Netherlands, Belgium and Brazil to all win their groups at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
World Cup: Golden Ball preview (Nov-Dec 20) - 4pts Lionel Messi to win the Golden Ball award at 12/1 (Unibet), 1pt Vinícius Júnior to win the Golden Ball award at 30/1 (Unibet), 1pt Pedri to win the Golden Ball award at 66/1 (General). Result pending.
Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending.
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending.
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending.
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending.
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
NFL Outright - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Feb 13) - 5pts Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East & Los Angeles Rams to make the Playoffs at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Dallas Cowboys to not make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Regular Season Wins: Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears Both Under 5 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Los Angeles Chargers to win Super Bowl LVII at 14/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending.
Regular Season Wins - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Jan 8) - 5pts Chicago Bears under 6.5 regular season wins at 1/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Philadelphia Eagles over 9.5 regular season wins at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Washington Commanders under 7.5 regular season wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending
NBA specials 2022/23 - 6pts New Orleans Pelicans to make the NBA play-offs at 4/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts New Orleans Pelicans 45+ Regular Season Wins at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 5pts Sacramento Kings Over 33.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts Philadelphia 76ers Over 50.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365); 3pts New Orleans Pelicans 50+ Regular Season Wins at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 3pts Sacramento Kings 40+ Regular Season Wins at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Philadelphia 76ers To Win The Atlantic Division at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending