Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2022) is +4510.94pts October fixed-odds total= -13pts

October antepost running total = +0pts

October overall running total = -13pts

Racing: Simon Holt (Oct 2) - 2pts win Onesto in 3.05 ParisLongchamp at 12/1 (Coral, bet365); 1pt win Tees Spirit in 4.25 ParisLongchamp at 16/1 (General). Result pending Value Bet (Oct 2) - 1pt win Westover in 3.05 ParisLongchamp at 10/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Rosacea in 3.50 ParisLongchamp at 40/1 (Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4); 0.5pts e.w. Rumi in 3.50 ParisLongchamp at 66/1 (BoyleSports, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending Members Extra (Oct 1) - 0.5pts e.w. Good American in 1.31 Newmarket at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Oct 1) - 1pt win Came From The Dark in the 1.51 Ascot at 8/1 (General); 0.5pts win Woolhampton in the 2.06 Newmarket at Betfair SP; 0.5pts win Land Of Summer in the 2.06 Newmarket at Betfair SP; 0.5pts e.w. double Rhoscolyn (5 places) in 3.36 Ascot at 14/1 (Hills, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4) & Star Shield in 3.57 Redcar at 11/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). LOSS=3pts Value Bet (Oct 1) - 1pt win Kings Joy in 1.31 Newmarket at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Ainsdale in 1.51 Ascot at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Asjad in 3.36 Ascot at 14/1 (bet365, Coral)). LOSS=3pts Ben Linfoot ITV Tips (Oct 1) - 1pt win Came From The Dark at 11/1 in 1.51 Ascot at 11/1 (General), 0.5pts e.w Oneforsue in 2.06 Newmarket at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt win Symbolize in 3.36 Ascot at 15/2 (bet365, Hills). LOSS=3pts Simon Holt (Oct 1) - 1pt win Something Enticing in 1.31 Newmarket at 11/1 (General), 1pt win Prairie Falcon in 2.06 Newmarket at 12/1 (General), 1pt win Sonny Liston in 2.47 Redcar at 10/1 (Hills). LOSS=3pts Weekend View (Oct 1) - 1pt Get Shirty in 2.25 Ascot at 10/1 (Paddy Power & Betfair). 1pt Prosperous Voyage in 2.42 Newmarket at 6/1 (Coral). 1pt Rohaan in 3.00 Ascot at 5/1 (General). 1pt River Nymph in 3.36 Ascot at 11/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Football: Leicester v Nottingham Forest (Oct 3) - 1.5pts Over 9.5 Nottingham Forest shots at 4/5 (bet365), 0.5pts James Justin to be shown a card at 8/1 (Sky Bet, 10bet, SportNation). Result pending. La Liga best bets (Oct 3) - 2pts Rayo Vallecano to beat Elche at 4/5 (SBK). Result pending. Football betting tips: Serie A (Oct 3) - 1.5pts Both Teams To Score in Juventus v Bologna at 1/1 (SBK), 1.5pts Musa Barrow Over 1.5 Shots in Juventus v Bologna at 4/5 (bet365), 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Atalanta v Fiorentina at 19/20 (Vbet), 0.5pts Cristiano Biraghi Assist in Atalanta v Fiorentina at 11/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power), 0.5pts Gerard Deulofeu Assist in Verona v Udinese at 7/2 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power). Result pending. Manchester City v Manchester United (Oct 2) - 2pts Rodri to have 2+ shots at 23/20 (Ladbrokes), 1.5pts Joao Cancelo to have 2+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Leeds v Aston Villa (Sun Oct 2 - 16:30) - 2pts Both teams 20+ booking points at evens (William Hill), 1.5pts Leeds to win at 7/5 (10bet, SpreadEx).Result pending Bundesliga best bets (Oct 2) - 1pt Nico Elvedi anytime goalscorer in Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Maximilian Bauer anytime goalscorer in Schalke v Augsburg at 20/1 (VBet). Result pending. Mark O'Haire's best bets (Sat Oct 1 - 15:00) - 2.5pts Stirling to beat East Fife Draw no Bet at 11/10 (Unibet), 2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Elgin v Annan at 21/20 (bet365). Result pending. West Ham v Wolves (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Kurt Zouma to have 1+ total shots at 23/20 (Ladbrokes), 1pt Tomas Soucek to have 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Ladbrokes), 1pt Tomas Soucek to score anytime at 13/2 (William Hill). Result pending. Saturday EPL Best Bets (Oct 1) - 2pts BTTS in Liverpool v Brighton at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Hills, Betfred); 1.5pt BTTS in Fulham v Newcastle at 8/11 (General); 1pt Brentford to beat Bournemouth at 5/4 (Spreadex); 1pt Kalidou Koulibaly 1+ shots in Palace v Chelsea at 7/5 (Ladbrokes/ Coral); 0.5pts Mohammed Salisu to score anytime in Southampton v Everton at 40/1 (Quinn Bet). Result pending. EFL Best Bets (Oct 1) - 2pts Chris Willock Over 1.5 Shots in Bristol City v QPR at 4/5 (bet365); 1pt Marcelino Nunez Over 2.5 Shots in Blackpool v Norwich at 11/8 (bet365); 0.5pt Pierce Sweeney to Score Anytime in Exeter v Bristol Rovers at 12/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Saturday Seven best bet (Oct 1) - 2.5pt Leyton Orient to beat Newport at 20/23 (BoyleSports). Result pending. Arsenal v Tottenham (Oct 1) - 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 9/5 (Unibet). Result pending.

Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship (Sep 29-Oct 2) - 2pts e.w. Denny McCarthy at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Davis Riley at 40/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Trey Mullinax at 45/1 (bet365, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Robby Shelton at 125/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Jimmy Walker at 300/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Sep 29-Oct 2) - 2pts e.w. Alex Noren at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Thorbjorn Olesen at 66/1 (Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ewen Ferguson at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Tom Lewis at 110/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Tapio Pulkkanen at 175/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Lucas Bjerregaard at 225/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Sep 25-Oct 2) - 1pt win Borna Coric in the Eugene Korea Open at 7/1 (BetVictor). 1pt e.w. Ilya Ivashka in the Sofia Open at 22/1 (Sky Bet). 0.5pt e.w. Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Sofia Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

NFL: Week 4 Cheat Sheet (Oct 2) - 3pts Dallas Cowboys to have over 3.5 sacks at 10/11 (Bet 365); 2pts Chris Olave to have over 59.5 receiving yards at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 2pts Arizona Cardinals to have under 2.5 sacks at 10/11 (bet365); 1pt Chris Olave to have over 100 receiving yards at 17/4 (bet365); 1pt David Njoku to score a touchdown & over 35.5 receiving yards at 16/5 (bet365). Result pending Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints - 2pts Minnesota Vikings (-3) to beat New Orleans Saints at 10/11 (General). Result pending Week 4 (Oct 2) - 2pts Jacksonville Jaguars (+7) to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at 10/11 (General); 2pts Seattle Seahawks to beat the Detroit Lions at 7/4 (William Hill); 1pt Saquon Barkley (Giants) & Khalil Herbert (Bears) both to score a touchdown at 3/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix (Oct 2) - 1.5pts Esteban Ocon top-six finish at 11/4 (General). Result pending

UFC: UFC Vegas 61 (Oct 1) - 2pts Mackenzie Dern to win by submission in rounds 1, 2 or 3 at 11/10 (Sky Bet); 2pts Mike Davis & Maxim Grishin both to win at 1.46/1 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews Racing: Antepost Value Bet (Oct 15) - 1pt win Castle Star in British Champions Sprint Stakes at 33/1 (General) Result pending. Antepost Value Bet (Oct 8) - 1pt win Frankenstella in Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General); 1pt win Inchicore in Cesarewitch Handicap at 25/1 (General). Result pending. Antepost Value Bet (Oct 2) - 1pt win New London in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending. Football: Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending. Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending. Champions League Group Stage best bets (Sep 6) - 5pts Bayern Munich to win Group C at 8/11 (General), 2.5pts Ajax to qualify from Group A at evens (General), 1.5pt Sporting Lisbon to qualify from Group D at 2/1 (bet365), 1pt Porto to win Group B at 100/30 (Betway), 1pt AC Milan to win Group E at 7/2 (10bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify from Group H at 7/2 (bet365). Result pending. Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending. La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending. Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending. Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending. Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending. Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending. League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending. League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending. Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending. Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending. World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending. Cricket: T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 2pts South Africa to win the T20 World Cup at 10/1 (General). Result pending.