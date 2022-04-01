A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2022) is +3955.44pts April fixed-odds running total = 0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win Straw Fan Jack in 3.05 Newbury at 17/2 (General); 0.5pts e.w. Tromso in 4.25 Leicester at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending Weekend View (April 2) - 1pt win Sail Away in 1.50 Ayr at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Milkwood in 2.25 Ayr at 11/2 (William Hill); 1pt win Nina the Terrier in 2.45 Newbury at 12/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Enrilo in 3.35 Ayr at 20/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 1pt win Ashtown Lad in 3.35 Ayr at 20/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Apr 4) - 1pt Crystal Palace to receive the most booking points at 13/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Rotherham v Sutton (Apr 3) - 2pts Rotherham to beat Sutton in 90 minutes at 20/23 (BoyleSports). Result pending. La Liga best bets (Apr 3 - Apr 4) - 1.5pts Real Betis to win v Osasuna at 17/20 (bet365), 1.5pts Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet v Espanyol at 6/5 (PaddyPower). Result pending. Tottenham v Newcastle (Apr 3) - 1.5pts Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending. West Ham v Everton (Apr 3) - 2pts 10+ total match corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Rangers v Celtic (Apr 3) - 1pt Celtic to win at 2/1 (General). Result pending. Mark O'Haire's best bets (Apr 2) - 3pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Lazio v Sassuolo at 4/5 (Marathon Bet), 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Dortmund v RB Leipzig at 4/5 (Marathon Bet), 0.5pt Leicester to win Draw no Bet v Man Utd at 19/5 (Betfair). REsult pending. Manchester United v Leicester (Apr 2) - 0.75pts e.w. Caglar Soyuncu to score first at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99), 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 6/4 (Sporting Index). Result pending. Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig (Apr 2) - 1pt Over 3.5 goals in Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig at 7/5 (General). Result pending. Chelsea v Brentford (Apr 2) - 1pt Ivan Toney to have 2+ shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Wolves v Aston Villa (Apr 2) - 1pt Wolves to win at 2/1 (General). Result pending. Leeds v Southampton (Apr 2) - 1.5pts Leeds to win at 7/5 (General). Result pending. Brighton v Norwich (Apr 2) - 1pt on the DRAW at 17/5 (Spread Ex). Result pending. Burnley v Manchester City (Apr 2) - 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 21/20 (Boyelsports). Result pending. Saturday Seven Nap (Apr 2) - 2pts Both Teams To Score in Morecambe v Burton at 4/5 (William Hill, Betway). Result pending. Liverpool v Watford (Apr 2) - 1pt Diogo Jota to score anytime at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending. Blackpool v Nottingham Forest (Apr 2) - 1pt Josh Bowler to score anytime at 11/2 (Bet365), 1pt Ryan Yates to score anytime at 6/1 (Bet365). Result pending. Serie A best bets (Apr 2 - Apr 3) - 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ in Salernitana v Torino at 21/20 (BetVictor), 1pt Atalanta to beat Napoli at 29/20 (bet365). Result pending. Beat The Market (Apr 2 - Apr 3) - 1pt Chelsea to beat Brentford (-1 handicap) at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 1pt Tottenham to beat Newcastle (-1 handicap) at 6/4 (Spread Ex). Result pending. Hull v Huddersfield (Apr 1) - 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at evens (BetVictor). Result pending. Union Berlin v Köln (Apr 1) - 1pt Union Berlin to beat Köln at 7/5 (General). Result pending.

Golf: Valero Texas Open (Apr 1-4) - 1pt e.w. Henrik Norlander at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt win Aaron Rai at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet); 1pt win JJ Spaun at 33/1 (General). Result pending Valero Texas Open (Apr 1-4) - 2.5pts e.w. Abraham Ancer at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Gary Woodland at 35/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Brendan Steele at 80/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Doug Ghim at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Dylan Frittelli at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Chevron Championship (Apr 1-4) - 5pts win Jin Young Ko at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Minjee Lee at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Cricket: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Apr 3) - 2pts both teams to score 180+ runs in Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings match at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Apr 2) - 3pts Rajasthan Royals to beat Mumbai Indians at 6/5 (General); 1pt Tim David top Mumbai Indians batsman at 10/1 (Betfred). Result pending Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Apr 1) - 2pts both teams to score 170+ runs in Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings match at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts both teams to score 180+ runs in Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings match at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts both teams to score 190+ runs in Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings match at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Indian Premier League (Mar 26-May 22) - 2pts Kolkata Knight Riders to win the Indian Premier League at 10/1 (BetVictor, Betfred); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to win the Indian Premier League at 8/1 (General); 2pts Devon Conway top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 11/4 (General); 1pt Venkatesh Iyer top Indian Premier League tournament batsman at 33/1 (General). Result pending

Snooker: Tour Championship (Mar 28-Apr 3) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win the Tour Championship at 10/3 (General); 1pt Judd Trump/Neil Robertson final at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews Racing: Antepost Value Bet (Apr 8) - 1pt win Gaelik Coast in Topham Handicap Chase at 20/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill, bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Apr 9) - 1pt e.w. Mount Ida in 2022 Grand National at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Antepost Flat season 2022 - Ben Linfoot - 1pt win Masekela in Qipco 2000 Guineas at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Tuesday in Cazoo Oaks at 33/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Champions League quarter final (Apr 5 - Apr 13) - 2pts Chelsea to qualify at evens (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Villarreal to qualify at 13/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending. World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending. League One and League Two run-in (Apr-May 2022) - 0.5pt MK Dons to win the League One title at 14/1 (General), 1pt Oxford to be promoted from League One at 11/2 (General), 0.5pt Ipswich to make the League One play-offs (top-six finish) at 14/1 (Bet365, Betfred), 1.5pt Bristol Rovers to win automatic promotion from League Two at 5/1 (General). Result pending. FA Cup outright (Jan 7-May 28) - 3pts Manchester City to win the FA Cup at 7/2 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending. Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending Beat the Market long-term tips (Jan 5-May 22) - 2pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 47/20 (Sport Nation), 1pt Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated at 9/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending

Cricket: Next England Test coach - 1pt Mickey Arthur to become permanent England Test head coach at 18/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Mark Robinson to become permanent England Test head coach at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Golf: Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Rugby union: Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 19) - 1pt Ireland to win the Six Nations at 3/1 (General); 2pts No Grand Slam winner at 5/6 (Boylesports); 1pt Dan Biggar to be Six Nations top-points scorer at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Damian Penaud top Six Nations try-scorer at 9/1 (General); 0.5pt Ronan Kelleher top Six Nations try-scorer at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Stuart Hogg top Six Nations try-scorer at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.

Snooker: World Championship (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Anthony McGill to win the World Championship at 66/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2). Result pending