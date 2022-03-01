A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in March 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (March 2022) is +3976.47pts March fixed-odds running total = +0pts

March antepost running total = +0pts

March overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Weekend View (Mar 5) - 1pt Paint The Dream in 1.50 Newbury at 14/1 (General). 1pt Empire Steel in 2.40 Kelso at 7/1 (William Hill). 1pt Hacker Des Places in 3.15 Kelso at 12/1 (General). 1pt Empire De Maulde in 3.30 Doncaster at 8/1 (General). Result pending.

Football: Beat The Market (Mar 5) - 1pt Aston Villa to beat Southampton at 11/8 (Betfred), 1pt Brighton to beat Newcastle at 9/5 (Spreadex). Result pending. Liverpool v Norwich (Mar 2) - 2pts 3+ corners each team at evens (Sky Bet). Result pending. Luton v Chelsea (Mar 2) - 2pts 4+ Luton corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Middlesbrough v Tottenham (Mar 1) - 1pt Harry Kane to score first at 16/5 (Unibet). Result pending. Burnley v Leicester (Mar 1) - 1pt Leicester to win at 6/4 (Spreadex). Result pending. Peterborough v Manchester City (Mar 1) - 1pt e.w. John Stones to score first at 28/1 (bet365 1-99 1/3). Result pending.

Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 3-6) - 2pts e.w. Will Zalatoris at 30/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Paul Casey at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Justin Rose at 60/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Keegan Bradley at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sebastian Munoz at 110/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Carlos Ortiz at 125/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Magical Kenya Open (Mar 3-6) - 1pt e.w. Richie Ramsay at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Sean Crocker at 66/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Wil Besseling at 66/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Mike Lorenzo Vera at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ross McGowan at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt Paul Dunne to lead after R1 at 200/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Snooker: Welsh Open round one (Feb 28-Mar 2) - 2pts Lu Ning to beat Matthew Stevens at 4/5 (General); 1pt Gary Wilson to beat Si Jiahui (-1.5 frames) at evens (William Hill); 1pt Zak Surety to beat Ryan Day at 7/2 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Long-term or antepost previews Racing: Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win I Am Maximus in Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at 25/1 (General - NRNB). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Green Book in Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 25/1 (BetVictor, NRNB). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Ontheropes in National Hunt Chase at 14/1 (Sky Bet, NRNB). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Porticello in JCB Triumph Hurdle at 16/1 (General). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Impervious in Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at 16/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Mighty Potter in Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 14/1 (General). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - (Ryanair Chase bet on Tornado Flyer at 25/1 removed due to immediate price crash) Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt e.w. Funambule Sivola in Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portfolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt Saint Felicien in Coral Cup at 12/1 (Betfred, BetVictor, Coral, William Hill - NRNB) . Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portfolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt The Glancing Queen at 10/1 in Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at 10/1 (Sky Bet & Betfred NRNB). Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Gentleman De Mee in Grand Annual 12/1 (BetVictor NRNB) Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Gaelic Warrior in Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 6/1 (Coral & Ladbrokes). Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Walking On Air in Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 12/1 (Betfred). Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 0.5pts e.w. Eklat De Rire in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Haute En Couleurs in Turners Novices' Chase at 16/1 (Bet365) Result pending Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Capodanno in National Hunt Chase at 12/1 (General). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Chris Day (Mar 15) - 1pt e.w War Lord in Sporting Life Arkle at 33/1 (General, NRNB, 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Dan Barber (Mar 18) - 1pt win Fil Dor in JCB Triumph Hurdle at 6/1 (General). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - David Massey (Mar 15) - 1pt e.w Adagio in Champion Hurdle at 25/1 (General, NRNB). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Rory Delargy (Mar 16) - 1pt win Ahoy Senor in Brown Advisory at 8/1 (NRNB). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Tony McFadden (Mar 18) - 1pt win The Glancing Queen in Mares' Chase at 14/1 (bet365 - 12/1 general). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Adam Houghton (Mar 16) - 1pt e.w. Nube Negra in Queen Mother Champion Chase at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Simon Holt (Mar 17) - 1pt win Saint Calvados in Ryanair Chase at 10/1 (General). Result pending Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Ben Linfoot (Mar 18) - 1pt win Eric Bloodaxe in Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 16/1 (General). Result pending Antepost Value Bet (Apr 9) - 1pt e.w. Mount Ida in 2022 Grand National at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending Antepost Flat season 2022 - Ben Linfoot - 1pt win Masekela in Qipco 2000 Guineas at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Tuesday in Cazoo Oaks at 33/1 (General). Result pending

Football: World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending. Champions League last 16 (Feb 15-Mar 16) - 2pts PSG to qualify v Real Madrid at 3/4 (General), 2pts Villarreal to qualify v Juventus at 7/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify v Ajax at 3/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending. FA Cup outright (Jan 7-May 28) - 3pts Manchester City to win the FA Cup at 7/2 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending. Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21-Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). PROFIT=5pts Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending Beat the Market long-term tips (Jan 5-May 22) - 2pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 47/20 (Sport Nation), 1pt Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated at 9/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending. Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending

Cricket: Next England Test coach - 1pt Mickey Arthur to become permanent England Test head coach at 18/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Mark Robinson to become permanent England Test head coach at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Golf: Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Rugby union: Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 19) - 1pt Ireland to win the Six Nations at 3/1 (General); 2pts No Grand Slam winner at 5/6 (Boylesports); 1pt Dan Biggar to be Six Nations top-points scorer at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Damian Penaud top Six Nations try-scorer at 9/1 (General); 0.5pt Ronan Kelleher top Six Nations try-scorer at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Stuart Hogg top Six Nations try-scorer at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.

Snooker: World Championship (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Anthony McGill to win the World Championship at 66/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2). Result pending