A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2021) is +3790.31pts
Ben Linfoot ITV Tips (Jan 1) - 1pt e.w Espoir De Teillee in 2.00 Cheltenham at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt win Tamar Bridge in 2.35 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General). Result pending
Simon Holt (Jan 1) - 1pt win Honest Vic in 12.50 Cheltenham at SP, 2pts win Alnadam in 2.00 Cheltenham at 11/2 (General), 0.5pts e.w. The Mighty Don in 2.35 Cheltenham (Sky Bet, William Hill, BetFred 1,2,3,4,5 1/5). Result pending
Leeds v Burnley (Jan 2) - 1pt Leeds 30+ booking points at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Everton v Brighton (Jan 2) - 1.5pts 10+ corners at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Everton to take 5+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Brentford v Aston Villa (Jan 2) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365), 1pt Aston Villa to win at 6/4 (Betfair, SpreadEx). Result pending.
Crystal Palace v West Ham (Jan 1) - 1.5pts Crystal Palace 14+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Arsenal v Manchester City (Jan 1) - 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 8/5 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending.
Watford v Tottenham (Jan 1) - 1pt Tottenham to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 3/1 (General). Result pending.
Leicester v Norwich (Jan 1) - 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 21/20 (BetVictor). MATCH POSTPONED
Saturday Seven Nap (Jan 1) - 1pt Northampton to beat Swindon at 3/1 (bet365). Result pending.
World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 5pts Michael van Gerwen to win the world title at 9/2 (VOID), 1pt e.w. Michael Smith to win at 25/1 (General 1/2, 1,2), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/3, 1, 2), 1.5pts Joe Cullen to win the second quarter at 7/1 (Bet Victor), 0.5pts Chris Dobey to win the fourth quarter 20/1 (General). Result pending
South Africa v India Test series (Dec 26-Jan 15) - 4pts Rassie van der Dussen top South Africa series batsman at 4/1 (bet365, Unibet). Result pending
ATP Cup (Jan 1-7) - 2pts Germany to win the ATP Cup at 5/1 (Novibet); 3pts Spain to win Group A at 8/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Poland to win Group D at 9/4 (Novibet); 0.5pt Australia to win Group B at 10/1 (Novibet). Result pending
Week 17 (Jan 2) - 2pts Over 51 points in Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals at 10/11 (General), 2pts Cooper Kupp (Rams) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Jonathan Taylor (Colts) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 7/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 9) - 1pt e.w. Mount Ida in 2022 Grand National at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
Champions League last 16 (Feb 15-Mar 16) - 2pts PSG to qualify v Real Madrid at 3/4 (General), 2pts Villarreal to qualify v Juventus at 7/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify v Ajax at 3/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
FA Cup outright (Jan 7-May 28) - 3pts Manchester City to win the FA Cup at 7/2 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21-Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending
UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
2021 outright preview (Sep 9-Feb 13) - 1pt e.w. Cleveland Browns to win Super Bowl 56 at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt NFC South Exact Finishing Order: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Falcons at 8/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC North Exact Finishing Order: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bengals at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC East Exact Finishing Order: Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt NFC East Exact Finishing Order: Washington, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Specials preview for 2021 season (Sep 9-Feb 13) - 1pt Justin Herbert to be voted Most Valuable Player at 20/1 (General), 1pt Carson Wentz to win Comeback Player of the Year at 12/1 (Betfred), 1pt Houston Texans to go 0-17 at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Any player to rush for 2106+ rushing yards & any player to throw for 5478+ yards at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Big Bash League (Dec 5-Jan 7) - 2pts Melbourne Stars to win the Big Bash at 11/2 (General); 2pts Joe Clarke top Melbourne Stars batsman at 9/2 (General); 1pt Joe Clarke top tournament runscorer at 25/1 (General); 4pts Alex Hales top Sydney Thunder batsman at 11/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Matt Renshaw top Adelaide Strikers batsman at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
The Ashes specials (Dec 8-Jan 18) - 2pts Marnus Labuschagne top Australia series batsman at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Marnus Labuschagne top overall series batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Pat Cummins top Australia series bowler at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt double Marnus Labuschagne top Australia series batsman and Pat Cummins top Australia series bowler at 10.38/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Ollie Pope top England series batsman at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
World Championship (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Anthony McGill to win the World Championship at 66/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2). Result pending
2021/22 outright preview (Oct 12-June) - 2.5pts e.w. Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 15/2 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 3pts Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan Division at 5/1 (Unibet), 3pts Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic Division at 9/4 (Unibet), 1pt Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan, Colorado Avalanche to win the Central, Vegas Golden Knights to win the Pacific, Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending