Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2021) is +3790.31pts

January fixed-odds running total = +0pts

January antepost running total = +0pts

January overall running total = +0pts

Racing:

Ben Linfoot ITV Tips (Jan 1) - 1pt e.w Espoir De Teillee in 2.00 Cheltenham at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5), 1pt win Tamar Bridge in 2.35 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Simon Holt (Jan 1) - 1pt win Honest Vic in 12.50 Cheltenham at SP, 2pts win Alnadam in 2.00 Cheltenham at 11/2 (General), 0.5pts e.w. The Mighty Don in 2.35 Cheltenham (Sky Bet, William Hill, BetFred 1,2,3,4,5 1/5). Result pending

Football:

Leeds v Burnley (Jan 2) - 1pt Leeds 30+ booking points at 2/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Everton v Brighton (Jan 2) - 1.5pts 10+ corners at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 1pt Everton to take 5+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Brentford v Aston Villa (Jan 2) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365), 1pt Aston Villa to win at 6/4 (Betfair, SpreadEx). Result pending.

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Jan 1) - 1.5pts Crystal Palace 14+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet). Result pending.

Arsenal v Manchester City (Jan 1) - 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 8/5 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending.

Watford v Tottenham (Jan 1) - 1pt Tottenham to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 3/1 (General). Result pending.

Leicester v Norwich (Jan 1) - 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 21/20 (BetVictor). MATCH POSTPONED

Saturday Seven Nap (Jan 1) - 1pt Northampton to beat Swindon at 3/1 (bet365). Result pending.

Golf:

Will appear here

Darts:

World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 5pts Michael van Gerwen to win the world title at 9/2 (VOID), 1pt e.w. Michael Smith to win at 25/1 (General 1/2, 1,2), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/3, 1, 2), 1.5pts Joe Cullen to win the second quarter at 7/1 (Bet Victor), 0.5pts Chris Dobey to win the fourth quarter 20/1 (General). Result pending

Cricket:

South Africa v India Test series (Dec 26-Jan 15) - 4pts Rassie van der Dussen top South Africa series batsman at 4/1 (bet365, Unibet). Result pending

Tennis:

ATP Cup (Jan 1-7) - 2pts Germany to win the ATP Cup at 5/1 (Novibet); 3pts Spain to win Group A at 8/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Poland to win Group D at 9/4 (Novibet); 0.5pt Australia to win Group B at 10/1 (Novibet). Result pending

NFL: