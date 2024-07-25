For some, the Olympics don’t start properly until athletics gets under way. USA and Jamaica will no doubt battle it out for gold in the sprints, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen perhaps fighting a lone battle against the cream of East African talent in the middle and long distances.

As mentioned in previous previews, the oddsmakers are mostly influenced by what has happened in the Diamond League this season. And while that’s fine for sprints, it can be a false friend over longer distances. Why? Well, any races over 800m and beyond have pacemakers with big incentives for fast times and even world records. With no pacemakers in championship races, they are often more tactical.

One race this very much applies to is the men’s 800m where Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati is odds-on after a couple of startling sub-1:42 performances in the Diamond League in Paris and Monaco. On both occasions, particularly in the latter, he produced striking finishing kicks to take victory.

MARCO AROP was sixth in Monaco having taken it up after the pacemaker dropped out. He was soon overhauled by Sedjati and came home in his own time. The reigning world champion had been unbeaten before that this season and I’m not keen to write him off on the basis of that run. In Paris, without a pacemaker, the Canadian may be able to control the pace and stay in front as he did in Budapest 12 months ago.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi may try and challenge him for the lead having gone sub-1:42 in the Kenyan trials running from the front. The Kenyan was a very close second in Paris, and he may decide that front-running does not give him the best chance of reversing form with Sedjati.

The upshot is I think there’s a good chance Arop gets to dictate the tempo and I would much rather be on him at 12/1 with Sky Bet than Sedjati at 4/6 or Wanyonyi at 5/2.

For the second Games running, Grant Holloway is a short order in the men’s 110m hurdles. The American is the three-time reigning world champion and as short as 1/6 to win Olympic gold this time. But pressure does funny things to athletes and I don’t see him as a certainty, especially with HANSLE PARCHMENT gradually coming into form.

The Jamaican famously won gold in Tokyo having almost missed the semi-finals after boarding the wrong bus. He may be 34 but he’s shown similar form to previous seasons, i.e. not a great deal. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag this year with one incredibly slow start, some trademark powerful finishes, and a bizarre look across before the finish line in the Jamaican trials which almost cost him a place in the top three.

However, he did take third to book his flight to Paris and I just have a feeling he will put it all together when it counts. That may count for nought if Holloway is at his best, but mistakes happen in sprint hurdles, and Parchment – who could be the Roger Kingdom to Holloway’s Greg Foster (one for the oldies) – is a big price at 12/1 with Betfred to come home in front again.